NHL Morning Recap – January 16, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 10 NHL games that were played on Jan. 15, 2026. Which saw the Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens. As well as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

FLAMES 3 at BLACKHAWKS 1

Calgary Flames Scoring Summary

P1 3:14 – Yegor Sharangovich (9) from Mikael Backlund (19), Connor Zary (10)

P1 6:05 – Backlund (12) unassisted

P3 18:59 – Matt Coronato (13) from Sharangovich (9) – Empty Net

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P1 2:38 – Nick Foligno (2) from Colton Dach (6), Landon Slaggert (3)

JETS 6 at WILD 2

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P1 14:08 – Jonathan Toews (7) from Gabriel Vilardi (24), Mark Scheifele (33)

P1 19:49 – Tanner Pearson (7) from Morgan Barron (8), Dylan DeMelo (14)

P1 19:57 – Josh Morrissey (9) from Scheifele (34), Toews (11)

P2 9:33 – Logan Stanley (8) unassisted

P2 12:51 – Vilardi (19) from Morrissey (30), Scheifele (35)

P2 17:12 – Scheifele (23) from Alex Iafallo (10), Kyle Connor (33)

Minnesota Wild Scoring Summary

P2 4:53 – Danila Yurov (7) from Jake Middleton (9), Vladimir Tarasenko (13)

P3 17:18 – Marcus Johansson (13) from Matt Boldy (24), Ryan Hartman (8)

BRUINS 4 at KRAKEN 2

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary

P1 0:54 – Marat Khusnutdinov (10) from Charlie McAvoy (25)

P1 3:45 – Viktor Arvidsson (10) from Pavel Zacha (19), Casey Mittelstadt (11)

P2 4:40 – Mark Kastelic (8) unassisted

P3 19:45 – David Pastrnak (20) from Morgan Geekie (17), McAvoy (26) – Empty Net

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P1 7:29 – Chandler Stephenson (12) from Jared McCann (9), Vince Dunn (22)

P2 12:27 – Eeli Tolvanen (9) from Brandon Montour (11), Kaapo Kakko (12)

BLUE JACKETS 4 at CANUCKS 1

Columbus Blue Jackets Scoring Summary

P1 17:25 – Charlie Coyle (10) from Kirill Marchenko (23), Adam Fantilli (18)

P2 5:49 – Marchenko (17) unassisted

P2 10:14 – Zach Werenski (18) from Kent Johnson (9)

P3 10:13 – Johnson (5) from Boone Jenner (16), Damon Severson (15)

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary

P2 14:09 – Brock Boeser (10) from Elias Pettersson (16), Zeev Buium (15)

SHARKS 3 at CAPITALS 2

San Jose Sharks Scoring Summary

P2 13:27 – Zack Ostapchuk (3) from Dmitry Orlov (22), William Eklund (19)

P2 14:53 – Collin Graf (13) from Pavol Regenda (1)

P2 16:13 – Regenda (7) from Macklin Celebrini (47), Graf (13)

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P2 10:58 – Dylan Strome (11) from Alex Ovechkin (21), Jakob Chychrun (18)

P3 9:11 – Ryan Leonard (10) from John Carlson (27), Martin Fehervary (14)

PENGUINS 6 at FLYERS 3

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary

P1 2:16 – Justin Brazeau (13) from Ben Kindel (12), Anthony Mantha (16)

P1 12:25 – Bryan Rust (17) from Kris Letang (21), Sidney Crosby (26)

P2 1:16 – Egor Chinakhov (6) from Evgeni Malkin (23), Tommy Novak (14)

P2 18:29 – Blake Lizotte (6) from Noel Acciari (7)

P3 3:10 – Crosby (25) from Malkin (24), Rickard Rakell (12)

P3 4:27 – Connor Dewar (9) from Novak (15)

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary

P2 2:17 – Rodrigo Abols (3) from Cam York (16), Carl Grundstrom (2)

P3 10:54 – Nick Seeler (2) from Denver Barkey (3), Noah Juulsen (6)

P3 17:25 – Matvei Michkov (10) from Barkey (4), Sean Couturier (20)

SABRES 5 at CANADIENS 3

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P1 3:11 – Cole Caufield (22) from Noah Dobson (21)

P1 14:20 – Ivan Demidov (11) from Lane Hutson (38), Nick Suzuki (37)

P2 3:05 – Suzuki (15) from Hutson (39), Caufield (23)

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary

P1 4:05 – Tage Thompson (23) from Noah Ostlund (7), Jason Zucker (11)

P1 10:30 – Josh Doan (15) from Thompson (23), Ostlund (8)

P2 8:55 – Alex Tuch (16) from Thompson (24), Rasmus Dahlin (27)

P3 5:12 – Thompson (24) from Doan (19)

P3 18:20 – Thompson (25) from Zach Benson (17) – Empty Net

ISLANDERS 1 at OILERS 0

New York Islanders Scoring Summary

Anthony Duclair (9) from Calum Ritchie (5), Mathew Barzal (27)

STARS 1 at MAMMOTH 2

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P2 19:53 – Nick Schmaltz (17) from John Marino (19), Clayton Keller (31)

P3 4:03 – Marino (4) from Schmaltz (26)

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P3 2:04 – Mikko Rantanen (19) (Power Play) from Wyatt Johnston (28), Jason Robertson (29)

MAPLE LEAFS 6 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5 – OT

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P1 2:05 – Morgan Rielly (6) from William Nylander (31), John Tavares (25)

P1 5:03 – Nylander (17) from Matias Maccelli (11), Brandon Carlo (4)

P1 9:57 – Auston Matthews (23) from Jake McCabe (14), Troy Stecher (8)

P2 12:46 – Tavares (17) from Maccelli (12), Matthew Knies (27)

P3 8:58 – Scott Laughton (6) from Knies (28), Steven Lorentz (9)

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P1 8:12 – Pavel Dorofeyev (18) from Mitch Marner (37), Jack Eichel (36)

P2 5:51 – Keegan Kolesar (2) from Braeden Bowman (10), Noah Hanifin (17)

P3 2:10 – Dorofeyev (19) from Marner (38), Tomas Hertl (22)

P3 10:14 – Mark Stone (17) from Ivan Barbashev (21), Eichel (37)

P3 19:53 – Hertl (19) from Eichel (38), Stone (28)

OT 2:44 – Jack Eichel (17) from Stone (29), Shea Theodore (18)