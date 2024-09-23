Reviewing Max Pacioretty’s First Preseason Game with the Maple Leafs

In a short sentence, Max Pacioretty‘s performance in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators stood out. He was a potential game-changer for his role on the team. At 36 years old and battling back from two Achilles injuries, Pacioretty was his team’s best player on the ice.

At first glimpse and from a small sample size, he made a strong case for grabbing a roster spot on opening night. His three-point night with two goals and an assist showed that he remains a potent offensive threat despite his age and recent setbacks.

Pacioretty’s On-Ice Performance in Preseason’s Game 1

Skating primarily with ex-captain John Tavares and later Easton Cowan, Pacioretty was impactful. His line generated five shots and contributed two goals while maintaining a dominant 96.4% share of the expected goals. Pacioretty was more than just opportunistic—his ability to control play was unmistakable.

Despite being outshot 14-1 in the first period, the Maple Leafs saw Pacioretty register the lone shot on goal. He was ready to take charge from the start. Throughout the game, he contributed six shots and three hits and was involved in multiple scoring opportunities. His chemistry with Tavares was evident. And while preseason games aren’t always predictive of regular-season success, Pacioretty’s performance was a clear sign that he’s still got it.

Max Pacioretty, Washington Capitals (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

At the end of camp, the expectation is that Pacioretty will sign a contract, further solidifying his role in the forward corps. Given the competition for spots, especially among younger players like Nikita Grebyonkin and Cowan, Pacioretty’s experience and skill set put him ahead of the pack. A potential comeback season is in the works, and the Maple Leafs might have found a valuable veteran addition to their lineup.

Pacioretty’s Insights: A Veteran’s Perspective on Challenges and Resilience

Off the ice, Pacioretty provided valuable insights into his mindset and approach to this new chapter in his career. Having suffered two major Achilles tendon injuries, in a post-game interview, he opened up about the challenges of recovery, the mental and physical hurdles he faced, and how he managed to stay motivated.

He acknowledged the difficulty of returning from such significant setbacks but emphasized his determination to return to the ice and play a key role on his team. Even after multiple injuries, Pacioretty’s willingness to work speaks to his commitment to the sport and drive to continue playing at a high level.

Pacioretty shared that the injuries tested his mental toughness as much as his body. Yet, rather than letting frustration consume him, he focused on what he could control: rehabilitation and conditioning. This mindset and his competitive nature pushed him to strive for success despite the odds. It seemed clear from listening that he was playing to prove something to himself and show that he could still contribute meaningfully to his team.

Max Pacioretty, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

As for his career moving forward, Pacioretty clarified that he’s not done yet. Despite being 36, he remains motivated to extend it for several more years. His renewed sense of determination is driven by the belief that he still has much to offer, whether that’s through scoring or mentoring younger players. He wants to lead on and off the ice, guiding his team to success.

Moreover, Pacioretty expressed excitement about his fresh start with the Maple Leafs. Joining a new team after his injury struggles seems to have revitalized him, and he’s eager to help the team in any way possible. Whether through his veteran experience or as a physical presence in games, he’s committed to contributing to the team’s success in whatever role is needed.

A Glimpse Into Pacioretty’s Admiration for John Tavares

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Pacioretty’s comments was his strong advocacy for playing alongside Tavares. He came across almost as a fanboy in his post-game commentary. He admired the Maple Leafs’ former captain. He praised him for his remarkable consistency, noting that Tavares rarely has an “off game.” Pacioretty said he had to readjust his game to keep up with Tavares’ speed on the ice. To his mind, Tavares was never in the wrong place. And that dependability was one of Tavares’ most critical attributes, making him a player the Maple Leafs can count on night after night.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beyond consistency, Pacioretty lauded Tavares for his work ethic. He mentioned how hard Tavares works on and off the ice, emphasizing his meticulous preparation and constant effort to improve. Pacioretty believes this dedication sets Tavares apart from many other players in the league and earns him respect among teammates and opponents.

Pacioretty also highlighted Tavares’ leadership style, noting that his actions speak volumes, even though he might not be the most vocal leader. He leads by example, and his teammates follow suit. This understated form of leadership resonates with veterans and younger players, including Pacioretty.

The Bottom Line for Pacioretty and the Maple Leafs

Pacioretty’s strong preseason play and insightful reflections off the ice point to a player who is far from done making an impact in the NHL. His ability to contribute offensively, leadership, and resilience could make him a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs this season. With his determination and skill, there’s every reason to believe he could play a significant role for the team come opening night.