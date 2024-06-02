Revisiting the Bruins’ Jim Craig Trade with the Flames

Jim Craig is an American sports hero from Easton, Massachusetts, who played three seasons at Boston University and won an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. As the starting goalie, Craig was the backbone of the young United States team that shocked the Russians in the semi-finals in what has become known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

Before his heroics at the Olympic Games, the Atlanta Flames drafted him in the fourth round (72nd overall) of the 1977 Amateur Draft. After three seasons in the NCAA, skating in 65 games with a 54-5-3 record, Craig joined Team USA in Lake Placid, where he played seven games, posting a 6-0-1 record and a 2.14 GAA, plus a .918 SV%.

Immediately following the ceremonies, he flew to Atlanta to make his NHL debut on Mar. 1, 1980, earning a 4-1 win against the Colorado Rockies. During his debut, he collected 24 saves and followed that performance up two weeks later with 26 saves in a 2-2 tie against the Los Angeles Kings on Mar. 13. Unfortunately, his final two starts with the Flames resulted in losses, first to the New York Islanders (Mar. 18) and the Edmonton Oilers. His statistics plummeted to 0-2-0 with a 5.00 GAA and .655 SV% in 85:33 of playing time.

Shipping Up to Boston

On June 2, 1980, Boston Bruins General Manager Harry Sinden swung a deal with the Flames to bring Craig home to Massachusetts. Boston acquired Craig, who had four games of NHL experience, in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 1980 Entry Draft and a third-round pick in the 1981 Entry Draft.

With a fresh start and a chance to play in his backyard for the Bruins, Craig debuted on Oct. 12, 1980, picking up a 3-2 win against the rival Montreal Canadiens at the Boston Garden. However, it was the only win in the month, as he went 0-3-2 over the next five starts, with a 5.50 GAA and .861 SV% over that span.

Streaks would go on to define his stint with the Bruins, as he produced a 4-0-2 record over the next seven games through November and early December, lowering his GAA to 2.85 and upping his SV% totals to .882. Yet, during the final 10 starts in a Spoked B jersey, he was 4-4-2 with a 3.40 GAA and .840 SV% while racking up 11 penalty minutes.

After a disappointing 9-7-6 run, Craig played his final game with Boston on Feb. 4, 1981, a 3-3 tie with the Hartford Whalers at the Hartford Civic Center. Once he departed the NHL, he skated a season with the Erie Blades (AHL) in 1981-82 while representing the United States at international tournaments. He briefly returned to the NHL with the Minnesota North Stars in 1983-84, skating in three contests with a 1-1-0 record, 4.92 GAA, and .839 SV%. Overall, his career totals were 30 games played with an 11-10-7 record, 3.78 GAA, .857 SV%, no shutouts, one assist, and 11 penalty minutes.

Flames Land Franchise Netminder With Bruins Draft Pick

At the 1980 NHL Entry Draft, the Flames selected Steve Konroyd from the Oshawa Generals with the 39th overall pick in the second round. Interestingly, he was selected one spot after the current Flames’ analysis and former NHL goalie Kelly Hrudey. Over 15 seasons, Konroyd would play in 895 games with six different franchises, suiting up for 350 for the team that drafted him. As a left-handed defenseman, he tallied 41 goals and 195 assists for 236 points and was plus-24 in his career.

A year later, at the 1981 Entry Draft, the Flames used the second draft pick they acquired from the Bruins in the Craig trade to select Mike Vernon 56th overall in the third round. Ultimately, Vernon needs no introduction, winning the Stanley Cup twice, once with the Flames in 1989 and then with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997. He is a recent inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame and is one of 17 goalies to win the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP.

Born and raised in Calgary, Vernon led the franchise to their first two Stanley Cup Final appearances, in 1986 and 1989, while playing the 11 years of his career in red. Until Miikka Kiprusoff came along in the early 2000s, Vernon held all the goalie records for the Flames with a 262-188-57 record over two tenures with his hometown club.

It is safe to say that Vernon was one of the young members of an up-and-coming Calgary squad that disrupted the Oilers’ dynasty of the 1980s. The Flames lineups during this period included Hall of Fames like Lanny McDonald, Joe Mullen, Doug Gilmour, Joe Nieuwendyk, and Al MacInnis, plus other superstars like Håkan Loob, Gary Suter, and Theo Fleury.

Historical Perspective

As we reflect on the Bruins’s trade to acquire Craig, it is clear that the Flames were the winners in the long run. Not only did Craig never reach his potential in the NHL, but one of the draft picks Boston dealt away ended up in the Hall of Fame. Although trades like these take years to see the results, it is interesting that a Gold Medalist, famous for one of the most iconic hockey moments of all time, turned into a franchise savior for a club on the other side of the continent.