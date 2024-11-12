Roenick Discusses Almost Signing With Flames in HHOF Interview

The 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame class was inducted on Monday, Nov. 11. This year’s group includes legendary players Jeremy Roenick, Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber, Natalie Darwitz, and Krissy Wendell-Pohl. In the builder category, longtime Nashville Predators general manager David Poile joins the Hall, as well as Colin Campbell, who has worked in various hockey operations roles for the NHL over the past 25 years. Of all of these distinguished names, Roenick’s stands out a bit more. The 54-year-old has certainly waited longer than his NHL classmates; Weber and Datsyuk both retired from playing in 2021, whereas he hung up his skates in 2009. His 1,363 games played, 513 goals, and 1,216 points also rank him 54th, 42nd, and 48th in NHL history, respectively, which are all significantly higher than the other inductees’ totals.

With history, what is always perhaps more interesting is what could have happened. Speaking just after receiving his Honoured Member Ring, Roenick talked with TSN’s Chris Johnston about NHL teams he wanted to play for but didn’t during his career. He stated, “There were a couple [teams]. In 2001 (free agency), I asked my agent to come to Toronto. And New York. And then I almost played for Calgary (in 2006).” Roenick ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2001 and played for them for three seasons. As a free agent in 2006, Roenick chose to return to the desert and play for the Phoenix Coyotes. But what if Roenick did sign with the Flames? Let’s look at that season’s roster and how the addition of Roenick could have panned out.

2006-07 Flames Needed More Firepower

The 2006-07 Flames were a relatively successful regular season team; they finished with a record of 43-29-10 under head coach Jim Playfair, good for eighth in the Western Conference. The team featured superstars Jarome Iginla, who put up 39 goals and 94 points, Alex Tanguay (22 goals, 81 points), Dion Phaneuf (17 goals, 50 points) and Miikka Kiprusoff in net (40-24-9, seven shutouts), among others. General manager Darryl Sutter also added a handful of veterans to the roster, including Roenick’s former teammate Tony Amonte (10 goals, 30 points). The Flames unfortunately fizzled out in Round 1 against the powerhouse Detroit Red Wings, losing four games to two. No Flames player scored more than two goals or four points, as the offence dried up when it mattered most.

Roenick didn’t have his best season in 2006-07, either. The then-37-year-old put up just 11 goals and 28 points in 70 games for the Coyotes, who failed to reach the postseason altogether. However, he was a proven playoff performer over his career with 122 points in 154 playoff appearances. Unfortunately, he never won a Stanley Cup. The only Flame that would have had more postseason experience than Roenick at the time was Darren McCarty, who didn’t dress for the playoffs. Perhaps the combination of experience and desperation to win a Cup would have made Roenick a formidable addition to the Flames roster. After the Flames’ top six, the forward core’s level of talent dropped off drastically. Roenick would have featured well alongside Craig Conroy on the third line, or in place of Amonte on line two with Kristian Huselius and Matthew Lombardi.

It Just Wasn’t Meant to Be

Ultimately, the 2006-07 Flames would still most likely not have won the Stanley Cup if Roenick signed with them, but he could have pushed them a bit deeper in the playoffs. At his age and decreased production, he alone wouldn’t have been enough to move the proverbial needle. If anything, the franchise could have used his services more in 2001 when the team only won 32 games and missed the playoffs completely. At that point, he was five years younger and much more productive; he scored 21 goals and 67 points in 75 games for the Flyers. He was undoubtedly a draw, and put butts in seats seemingly regardless of his on-ice production. He signed as a free agent with the San Jose Sharks after his 2006-07 season, and played there for two seasons before his retirement.

Roenick and the Flames simply weren’t meant to be. Though he wishes he could have played for them and the other listed teams, he should have no regrets about his storied NHL career. We wish him heartfelt congratulations on the well-deserved accomplishment of getting into the Hockey Hall of Fame.