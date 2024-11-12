3 Takeaways From the Toronto Marlies’ First 10 Games

We’re about an eighth of the way through the American Hockey League (AHL) regular season, with the Toronto Marlies having played their 10th game so far. They have a record of 7-1-1-1, a .800 point percentage and sit in second place in the North Division, fourth in the Eastern Conference and seventh within the league. Let’s take a look at some takeaways from the beginning of their season:

Goaltending Trio Looks Elite

I was initially skeptical about the Marlies’ goalie situation heading into the season. However, Dennis Hildeby has demonstrated that he can perform well at this level. He was called up when Joseph Woll was placed on injured reserve to start the season. This left the Marlies with Matt Murray, who was recovering from major surgery, rookie Vyacheslav Peska, who came over from Russia, and rookie Artur Akhtyamov. Fortunately, all three goalies have stepped up impressively at the start of the season.

Akhtyamov has a record of 4-0-1, a save percentage (SV%) of .917 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.24. Since returning from the Maple Leafs, Hildeby has a 1-0-1 record, a .938 SV% and a 1.93 GAA. Murray has a 2-1-0 record with a .912 SV% and a 2.70 GAA.

Among all qualified rookies in the AHL, Akhtyamov is tied for first in wins and second in SV% and has looked great in his debut season with the Marlies. Hildeby has looked right at home as usual, as the AHL All-Star from last season continues where he left off and shows why he’s the top goaltending prospect in the Maple Leafs system. It’s great to see Murray perform well, especially with everything he has gone through in his career, especially these past couple of ones. Bouncing between teams and injuries, and now that he looks healthy, he is performing well, which could see him potentially earn another contract this offseason if he wants to continue playing. If the Marlies wish to go on another deep run in the Calder Cup Playoffs, their goaltending needs to continue to perform like they have.

Newest Additions to the Team Are Showing Their Value

Whether from rookies signing their entry-level contracts (ELC) or players joining on AHL or two-way deals, the Marlies have received production from seasoned players and new additions to the team. Take the brother of Maple Leafs All-Star William Nylander, Alex Nylander, who has been a critical factor in this team’s offence, especially on the power play. In 10 games, he has five goals (three coming from the power play) and three assists for eight points, the fourth most on the team. His defence, at times, has looked poor and often gets caught out of position, but he has made up for it with his presence in the offensive zone. This guy was an unrestricted free agent last offseason, and he turned down NHL contracts to play in the same city as his brother. It has paid off for him so far.

Nikita Grebyonkin, Metallurg Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Turning to the rookie side, Nikita Grebenkin has stood out this season tremendously. He had a great showing in development camp with the Maple Leafs, but his production on the ice stands out among the rest. In his first ten games, he has scored three goals and six assists for nine points, the second most on the team. Among rookies in the AHL, he is eighth in points, behind highly ranked prospects like Frank Nazar from the Chicago Blackhawks and Dalibor Dvorsky from the St. Louis Blues; the difference is they were first-round picks, Grebenkin was a fifth-round pick, showing his value and work ethic he puts in.

Another rookie who just made his debut was Frazer Minten. Unfortunately, it came a bit late into the season due to an unfortunate injury he sustained during development camp, but in his first two games, he has looked great. He has assists in both games and showed a willingness to shoot the puck if given the space and opportunity. Given his injury, his performance can only improve as he gets more work and practice time and becomes comfortable with the team.

Special Teams Have Been Elite

Whether they are getting the early lead or fighting back from a deficit to secure a win, the Marlies’ offence has looked strong from top to bottom. It has been in a bit of a decline recently, but it is still solid, and much of that comes from their power play. They are currently third-best in the league at 27%. Shockingly enough, they are the sixth-lowest team in the AHL among power-play opportunities, coming in at 37 chances, compared to the top-ranked team, which has 61, but they are tied for fourth most power-play goals at 10. Nylander once led the team with three power-play goals, but Grebenkin has now tied him for that lead, and Logan Shaw has showcased his playmaking skills, leading the team in power-play assists with four.

What has stood out is their penalty kill. Before the Nov. 10 game against the Charlotte Checkers, it was a perfect 100 percent going 31-for-31. They shut down the Checkers’ power play, which is the league’s best, at an outstanding 40.4%, in their first game against them on Nov. 9, but their record was broken when they gave up four against them on the 10th. They still sit with an impressive 89.4% on the season, fourth in the AHL, while being tied for second-most shorthanded goals with three so far.

The Marlies are off to a fantastic start, with plenty to be excited about as the season unfolds. The team benefits from excellent goaltending across all three of their rostered goalies, giving the coaching staff confidence to start any of them on any night. Both younger and older players are contributing across all four offensive lines. Additionally, they feel assured that their penalty kill and power play units are among the best in the league and capable of handling the job effectively. This team had a lot of potential last season but failed to execute as they entered the Calder Cup Playoffs; they look more than ready at the start of this season to head back and push further beyond towards the Final.