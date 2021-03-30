Stützle, Kaprizov Rookie Cards Highlight Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey

A resurgence in the hockey card market has timed perfectly with the most anticipated crop of rookies for the 2020-21 NHL season.

And with the release of Upper Deck Series 2 on March 24, the much-anticipated rookie cards of young stars like Tim Stützle of the Ottawa Senators, Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild, and Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres have finally been released.

The three rookies, along with many others, are part of the 50-card Upper Deck Young Guns short-printed rookie card subset. The subset is a continuation of the Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns subset, which included the rookie cards of many players who made their NHL debut late in the 2019-20 season but had not had a rookie card yet. Upper Deck received special permission from the NHLPA to include the 2020 first overall draft pick Alex Lafreniere in its early-season products, including the Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns subset. Players traditionally have to wait until they play their first NHL game before they are eligible to be included in hockey card sets licensed by NHL Enterprises and the NHLPA.

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Kirill Kaprizov Young Guns short-printed rookie card (Upper Deck Company)

The UD Series 2 Young Guns rookie cards are numbered 251-300, with the veteran players in the base set numbered from 301-500. The short-printed Young Guns cards appear one in every four packs.

Loaded With Inserts

Upper Deck Series 2 has an extensive insert program that includes jersey cards, dual jersey cards, and patch variations, as well as parallels of insert cards serial numbered to denominators as low as five.

The all-new Box Filler insert set features some of the top enforcers in the game – past and present. All cards are printed on PTEG stock and the set is exclusive to Series 2. A few prominent names included in the set are Evander Kane and Ryan Reaves, to the enforcers of yesterday like Bob Probert, Rob Ray, Chris Nilan, and all the way back to Dave “The Hammer” Schultz.

The Dazzlers insert set made its debut in UD Series 1 with 50 cards, and the insert set continues in Series 2 with 50 more cards. The brightly-coloured, full-bodied cards feature a combination of stars and rookies. In Series 2, collectors can find two versions of each player – blue (1 per box, on average) and pink (1:144 hobby and ePacks)– for all 50 players featured in the insert set.

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Steven Stamkos Day With the Cup (Upper Deck Company)

The popular Fluorescence insert returns, giving hockey fans another brightly-coloured set of more than 40 rookies to collect. Five different colour variations are available with a new checklist of rookies and cards numbered as low as five. The cards are rare, with the most common cards in this insert set being the red variation. They appear 1:144 hobby and ePacks.

The Rookie Materials and Rookie Dual Materials are series both exclusive inserts and feature low-numbered patch parallels. Hockey fans will find them featured with young stars like Cozens and Kaprizov. The duals will have pairs like Bowen Byram and Shane Bowers.

The Day With the Cup insert is an annual tradition for the Upper Deck flagship release. The set features six different Tampa Bay Lightning players, who played a prominent role in the team’s championship run, hoisting the coveted Stanley Cup.

Rookie Breakouts is another rookie-based insert set featured in Upper Deck Series 2. The cards feature a unique design and are numbered to just 100. Also, it gives hockey fans another opportunity to collect cards from some of the NHL’s top young superstars.

Unannounced Surprise Easter Egg Content will get collectors the opportunity to discover these unexpected gems in packs of 2020-21 Upper Deck NHL Series 2. Upper Deck never discloses these surprises, so collectors should on the lookout for them.

Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey Checklist

Base Set

251 Cam Fowler, Anaheim

252 Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim

253 Adam Henrique, Anaheim

254 Carter Rowney, Anaheim

255 Sam Steel, Anaheim

256 Troy Terry, Anaheim

257 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona

258 Niklas Hjalmarsson, Arizona

259 Clayton Keller, Arizona

260 Antti Raanta, Arizona

261 Nick Schmaltz, Arizona

262 Derek Stepan, Arizona

263 Anders Bjork, Boston

264 Zdeno Chara, Boston

265 Jake DeBrusk, Boston

266 Jaroslav Halak, Boston

267 David Krejci, Boston

268 Sean Kuraly, Boston

269 Brad Marchand, Boston

270 Zemgus Girgensons, Buffalo

271 Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo

272 Brandon Montour, Buffalo

273 Victor Olofsson, Buffalo

274 Sam Reinhart, Buffalo

275 Jeff Skinner, Buffalo

276 Rasmus Andersson, Calgary

277 Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary

278 Mark Giordano, Calgary

279 Milan Lucic, Calgary

280 Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary

281 Sean Monahan, Calgary

282 Derek Ryan, Calgary

283 Sebastian Aho, Carolina

284 Ryan Dzingel, Carolina

285 Warren Foegele, Carolina

286 Jake Gardiner, Carolina

287 Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

288 Jordan Staal, Carolina

289 Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina

290 Adam Boqvist, Chicago

291 Calvin de Haan, Chicago

292 David Kampf, Chicago

293 Patrick Kane, Chicago

294 Dominik Kubalik, Chicago

295 Alexander Nylander, Chicago

296 Malcolm Subban, Chicago

297 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Colorado

298 Andre Burakovsky, Colorado

299 Ian Cole, Colorado

300 Ryan Graves, Colorado

301 Cale Makar, Colorado

302 Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado

303 Mikko Rantanen, Colorado

304 Cam Atkinson, Columbus

305 Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus

306 Vladislav Gavrikov, Columbus

307 Seth Jones, Columbus

308 Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus

309 Gustav Nyquist, Columbus

310 Jamie Benn, Dallas

311 Radek Faksa, Dallas

312 Denis Gurianov, Dallas

313 Miro Heiskanen, Dallas

314 Roope Hintz, Dallas

315 Anton Khudobin, Dallas

316 Corey Perry, Dallas

317 Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit

318 Madison Bowey, Detroit

319 Robby Fabbri, Detroit

320 Valtteri Filppula, Detroit

321 Darren Helm, Detroit

322 Anthony Mantha, Detroit

323 Andreas Athanasiou, Edmonton

324 Ethan Bear, Edmonton

325 Alex Chiasson, Edmonton

326 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

327 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton

328 Mike Smith, Edmonton

329 Brett Connolly, Florida

330 Chris Driedger, Florida

331 Mike Hoffman, Florida

332 Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

333 Anton Stralman, Florida

334 MacKenzie Weegar, Florida

335 Michael Amadio, Los Angeles

336 Dustin Brown, Los Angeles

337 Ben Hutton, Los Angeles

338 Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles

339 Matt Roy, Los Angeles

340 Sean Walker, Los Angeles

341 Jonas Brodin, Minnesota

342 Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota

343 Marcus Foligno, Minnesota

344 Brad Hunt, Minnesota

345 Jordan Greenway, Minnesota

346 Ryan Hartman, Minnesota

347 Joel Armia, Montreal

348 Paul Byron, Montreal

349 Ben Chiarot, Montreal

350 Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Montreal

351 Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal

352 Victor Mete, Montreal

353 Carey Price, Montreal

354 Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville

355 Mattias Ekholm, Nashville

356 Dante Fabbro, Nashville

357 Ryan Johansen, Nashville

358 Roman Josi, Nashville

359 Pekka Rinne, Nashville

360 Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey

361 Jesper Bratt, New Jersey

362 Nico Hischier, New Jersey

363 Jack Hughes, New Jersey

364 Damon Severson, New Jersey

365 Travis Zajac, New Jersey

366 Josh Bailey, New York

367 Mathew Barzal, New York

368 Anthony Beauvillier, New York

369 Adam Pelech, New York

370 Derick Brassard, New York

371 Ryan Pulock, New York

372 Pavel Buchnevich, New York

373 Filip Chytil, New York

374 Kaapo Kakko, New York

375 Chris Kreider, New York

376 Brendan Lemieux, New York

377 Brendan Smith, New York

378 Drake Batherson, Ottawa

379 Thomas Chabot, Ottawa

380 Nick Paul, Ottawa

381 Anders Nilsson, Ottawa

382 Chris Tierney, Ottawa

383 Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa

384 Joel Farabee, Philadelphia

385 Claude Giroux, Philadelphia

386 Scott Laughton, Philadelphia

387 Oskar Lindblom, Philadelphia

388 James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia

389 Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia

390 Zach Aston-Reese, Pittsburgh

391 Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

392 Brian Dumoulin, Pittsburgh

393 Jared McCann, Pittsburgh

394 Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh

395 Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh

396 Brent Burns, San Jose

397 Logan Couture, San Jose

398 Mario Ferraro, San Jose

399 Kevin Labanc, San Jose

400 Marcus Sorensen, San Jose

401 Patrick Marleau, San Jose

402 Ivan Barbashev, St. Louis

403 Tyler Bozak, St. Louis

404 Vince Dunn, St. Louis

405 Justin Faulk, St. Louis

406 Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis

407 Oskar Sundqvist, St. Louis

408 Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis

409 Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay

410 Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay

411 Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

412 Patrick Maroon, Tampa Bay

413 Ondrej Palat, Tampa Bay

414 Mikhail Sergachev, Tampa Bay

415 Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

416 Frederik Andersen, Toronto

417 Travis Dermott, Toronto

418 Justin Holl, Toronto

419 Auston Matthews, Toronto

420 Ilya Mikheyev, Toronto

421 Jake Muzzin, Toronto

422 Jason Spezza, Toronto

423 Jordie Benn, Vancouver

424 Alexander Edler, Vancouver

425 Adam Gaudette, Vancouver

426 Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

427 Antoine Roussel, Vancouver

428 Jake Virtanen, Vancouver

429 Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas

430 Cody Glass, Vegas

431 Robin Lehner, Vegas

432 Max Pacioretty, Vegas

433 Ryan Reaves, Vegas

434 Chandler Stephenson, Vegas

435 Shea Theodore, Vegas

436 Nicklas Backstrom, Washington

437 Carl Hagelin, Washington

438 Michal Kempny, Washington

439 Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington

440 Richard Panik, Washington

441 Jakub Vrana, Washington

442 Tom Wilson, Washington

443 Kyle Connor, Winnipeg

444 Andrew Copp, Winnipeg

445 Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

446 Patrik Laine, Winnipeg

447 Tucker Poolman, Winnipeg

448 Jack Roslovic, Winnipeg

449 Patrick Kane/Leon Draisaitl CL, Chicago/Edmonton

450 Auston Matthews/Elias Pettersson CL, Toronto/Vancouver

Young Guns (Rookies) 1:4 packs

451 Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

452 Jalen Chatfield, Vancouver

453 Gilles Senn, New Jersey

454 Gage Quinney, Vegas

455 Alexander Romanov, Montreal

456 Ty Smith, New Jersey

457 Mason Marchment, Florida

458 Ian Mitchell, Chicago

459 Jani Hakanpaa, Anaheim

460 Austin Poganski, St. Louis

461 Ilya Sorokin, New York

462 Nils Hoglander, Vancouver

463 Nicolas Meloche, San Jose

464 Brandon Crawley, New York

465 Philippe Desrosiers, Florida

466 Jordan Gross, Arizona

467 Calvin Thurkauf, Columbus

468 Mathias Brome, Detroit

469 K’Andre Miller, New York

470 Niko Mikkola, St. Louis

471 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago

472 Anthony Angello, Pittsburgh

473 Chase Priskie, Florida

474 John Leonard, San Jose

475 Brian Pinho, Washington

476 Cal Foote, Tampa Bay

477 Keegan Kolesar, Vegas

478 Alec Regula, Chicago

479 William Lagesson, Edmonton

480 Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus

481 Cole Smith, Nashville

482 Tim Stutzle, Ottawa

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Tim Stutzle Young Guns short-printed rookie card (Upper Deck Company)

483 Darren Raddysh, New York

484 Pius Suter, Chicago

485 Alexander Barabanov, Toronto

486 Philippe Maillet, Washington

487 Maxim Letunov, San Jose

488 Alexander Yelesin, Calgary

489 Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey

490 Lukas Vejdemo, Montreal

491 Brandon Hagel, Chicago

492 Nikolai Knyzhov, San Jose

493 David Kase, Philadelphia

494 Steven Lorentz, Carolina

495 Dylan Cozens, Buffalo

496 Stuart Skinner, Edmonton

497 Kevin Lankinen, Chicago

498 Joel Kellman, San Jose

499 Brayden Burke, Arizona

500 Tim Stutzle/Dylan Cozens CL, Ottawa/Buffalo

Parallels

Clear Cut 251-450, 1:96 hobby packs

Clear Cut Young Guns 451-500, 1:288 hobby packs

Exclusives 251-500, #/100, randomy inserted in hobby packs and ePacks

Upper Deck Series 2 Dylan Cozens Young GunsUD Exclusives Gold Parallel serial-numbered to 100 (Upper Deck Company)

French Parallel 251-450, 1:30 hobby packs and ePacks

French Parallel Young Guns 451-500, 1:120 hobby packs and ePacks

High Gloss Parallel, 451-500, #/10, randomly inserted in hobby packs and ePacks

Jumbos Parallel – Young Guns

1 per Series 2 Young Guns Jumbo Blaster

451 Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

455 Alexander Romanov, Montreal

456 Ty Smith, New Jersey

458 Ian Mitchell, Chicago

461 Ilya Sorokin, New York

462 Nils Hoglander, Vancouver

468 Mathias Brome, Detroit

469 K’Andre Miller, New York

476 Cal Foote, Tampa Bay

482 Tim Stutzle, Ottawa

484 Pius Suter, Chicago

485 Alexander Barabanov, Toronto

489 Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey

495 Dylan Cozens, Buffalo

Inserts

UD Canvas

1:7 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:4 fat packs, 1:14 blasters

C121 John Gibson, Anaheim

C122 Rickard Rakell, Anaheim

C123 Cam Fowler, Anaheim

C124 Nick Schmaltz, Arizona

C125 Clayton Keller, Arizona

C126 Darcy Kuemper, Arizona

C127 Charlie McAvoy, Boston

C128 Patrice Bergeron, Boston

C129 Jake DeBrusk, Boston

C130 Jack Eichel, Buffalo

C131 Sam Reinhart, Buffalo

C132 Victor Olofsson, Buffalo

C133 Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary

C134 David Rittich, Calgary

C135 Sean Monahan, Calgary

C136 Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina

C137 Dougie Hamilton, Carolina

C138 Martin Necas, Carolina

C139 Duncan Keith, Chicago

C140 Jonathan Toews, Chicago

C141 Alex DeBrincat, Chicago

C142 Cale Makar, Colorado

C143 Mikko Rantanen, Colorado

C144 Philipp Grubauer, Colorado

C145 Cam Atkinson, Columbus

C146 Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus

C147 Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus

C148 Jamie Benn, Dallas

C149 Roope Hintz, Dallas

C150 Joe Pavelski, Dallas

C151 Robby Fabbri, Detroit

C152 Dylan Larkin, Detroit

C153 Anthony Mantha, Detroit

C154 Connor McDavid, Edmonton

C155 Andreas Athanasiou, Edmonton

C156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton

C157 Aleksander Barkov, Florida

C158 Mike Hoffman, Florida

C159 Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

C160 Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles

C161 Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

C162 Matt Dumba, Minnesota

C163 Kevin Fiala, Minnesota

C164 Zach Parise, Minnesota

C165 Tomas Tatar, Montreal

C166 Brendan Gallagher, Montreal

C167 Shea Weber, Montreal

C168 Pekka Rinne, Nashville

C169 Filip Forsberg, Nashville

C170 Ryan Ellis, Nashville

C171 Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey

C172 P.K. Subban, New Jersey

C173 Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey

C174 Anders Lee, New York

C175 Mathew Barzal, New York

C176 Brock Nelson, New York

C177 Artemi Panarin, New York

C178 Adam Fox, New York

C179 Tony DeAngelo, New York

C180 Artem Anisimov, Ottawa

C181 Colin White, Ottawa

C182 Mike Reilly, Ottawa

C183 Travis Konecny, Philadelphia

C184 Carter Hart, Philadelphia

C185 Sean Couturier, Philadelphia

C186 Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh

C187 Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh

C188 Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh

C189 Kevin Labanc, San Jose

C190 Logan Couture, San Jose

C191 Tomas Hertl, San Jose

C192 Jordan Binnington, St. Louis

C193 David Perron, St. Louis

C194 Brayden Schenn, St. Louis

C195 Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

C196 Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay

C197 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

C198 John Tavares, Toronto

C199 Mitch Marner, Toronto

C200 William Nylander, Toronto

C201 Mark Stone, Vegas

C202 William Karlsson, Vegas

C203 Shea Theodore, Vegas

C204 Alex Ovechkin, Washington

C205 Ilya Samsonov, Washington

C206 Nicklas Backstrom, Washington

C207 Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg

C208 Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg

C209 Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg

C210 Matthew Tkachuk/Brady Tkachuk CL, Calgary/Ottawa

UD Canvas Young Guns

1:48 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:24 fat packs, 1:96 blasters

C211 Tim Stutzle, Ottawa

C212 Ilya Sorokin, New York

C213 Mathias Brome, Detroit

C214 Ty Smith, New Jersey

C215 Alexander Barabanov, Toronto

C216 Jansen Harkins, Winnipeg

C217 Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey

C218 Dylan Coghlan, Vegas

C219 Martin Kaut, Colorado

C220 Brayden Burke, Arizona

C221 Brandon Hagel, Chicago

C222 Joseph Woll, Toronto

C223 Pius Suter, Chicago

C224 Jake Evans, Montreal

C225 Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

C226 Connor Ingram, Nashville

C227 Alexander Romanov, Montreal

C228 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas

C229 Cal Foote, Tampa Bay

C230 Ian Mitchell, Chicago

C231 Shane Bowers, Colorado

C232 John Leonard, San Jose

C233 Dylan Cozens, Buffalo

C234 Lucas Carlsson, Chicago

C235 K’Andre Miller, New York

C236 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton

C237 Alex Belzile, Montreal

C238 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago

C239 Nils Hoglander, Vancouver

C240 Kirill Kaprizov/Ilya Sorokin CL, Minnesota/New York

UD Canvas Retired Stars

1:192 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:96 fat packs, 1:384 blasters

C241 Peter Bondra, Washington

C242 Gerry Cheevers, Boston

C243 Ken Morrow, New York

C244 Charlie Simmer, Los Angeles

C245 Owen Nolan, San Jose

C246 Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit

C247 Brendan Shanahan, New Jersey

C248 Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary

C249 Guy Lafleur, New York

C250 Chris Pronger, St. Louis

C251 Michel Goulet, Quebec

C252 Brett Hull, Dallas

C253 Bob Probert, Detroit

C254 Denis Savard, Chicago

C255 Ed Giacomin, New York

UD Canvas Team Canada Program of Excellence

C256-C270, 1:192 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:96 fat packs, 1:384 blasters

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Alexis Lafreniere Team Canada Program of Excellence (Upper Deck Company)

C256 Alexis Lafreniere

C257 Thomas Harley

C258 Ty Dellandrea

C259 Bowen Byram

C260 Connor McMichael

C261 Michael DiPietro

C262 Shane Bowers

C263 Dylan Cozens

C264 Peyton Krebs

C265 Sidney Crosby

C266 Jarome Iginla

C267 Jonathan Toews

C268 Joe Thornton

C269 John Tavares

C270 Taylor Hall

UD Canvas Printing Plates C121-C240, randomly inserted in hobby packs and ePacks

UD Canvas Signatures

Autographed/30, randomly inserted in hobby packs and ePacks

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Martin Brodeur Canvas Signatures autographed card serial-numbered to 30 (Upper Deck Company)

CA-MB, Martin Brodeur, New Jersey

1994-95 Rookie Tribute Die Cuts

1/5.5 Walmart Mega Packs

RDT-11 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

RDT-12 Jake Oettinger, Dallas

RDT-13 Peyton Krebs, Vegas

RDT-14 Bowen Byram, Colorado

RDT-15 Nick Robertson, Toronto

RDT-16 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

RDT-17 Shane Bowers, Colorado

RDT-18 Connor McMichael, Washington

RDT-19 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

RDT-20 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

1994-5 Rookie Tribute Die Cuts Red Parallel RDT-11-RDT-20, 1:50 Walmart Mega Packs

Rookie Commemorative Class

1:4.5 Target Mega Blaster Pack

RC-1 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

RC-2 Jake Oettinger, Dallas

RC-3 Nick Robertson, Toronto

RC-4 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

RC-5 Philip Broberg, Edmonton

RC-6 Connor McMichael, Washington

RC-7 Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles

RC-8 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

RC-9 Josh Norris, Ottawa

RC-10 Liam Foudy, Columbus

RC-11 Peyton Krebs, Vegas

RC-12 Thomas Harley, Dallas

RC-13 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

RC-14 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto

RC-15 Bowen Byram, Colorado

Rookie Commemorative Class Red Parallel 1:22 Target Mega Blaster Packs

Box Filler

1:288 hobby and retail packs

BF-1 Bob Probert, Detroit

BF-2 Ryan Reaves, Vegas

BF-3 Tom Wilson, Washington

BF-4 Tim Hunter, Calgary

BF-5 Chris Chelios, Chicago

BF-6 Milan Lucic, Calgary

BF-7 Joey Kocur, Detroit

BF-8 Paul Bissonnette, Arizona

BF-9 Rob Ray, Buffalo

BF-10 Chris Nilan, Montreal

BF-11 Evander Kane, San Jose

BF-12 Dave Schultz, Philadelphia

BF-13 Matthew Barnaby, Buffalo

BF-14 Wendel Clark, Toronto

BF-15 Tiger Williams, Vancouver

BF-16 Dave Brown, Philadelphia

BF-17 Basil McRae, Minnesota

BF-18 Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary

BF-19 Tie Domi, Toronto

BF-20 Georges Laraque, Edmonton

BF-21 Gino Odjick, Vancouver

BF-22 Marty McSorley, Edmonton

Day With the Cup

1:1,000 hobby packs and ePacks, 1:2,500 retail packs and tins, 1:5,000 blaster boxes

DC-23 Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

DC-24 Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

DC-25 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

DC-26 Brayden Point, Tampa Bay

DC-27 Yanni Gourde, Tampa Bay

DC-28 Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

Dazzlers

1:24 hobby and ePacks

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Philipp Kurashev Dazzlers (Upper Deck Company)

DZ-51 John Gibson, Anaheim

DZ-52 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona

DZ-53 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

DZ-54 Patrice Bergeron, Boston

DZ-55 Tuukka Rask, Boston

DZ-56 Victor Olofsson, Buffalo

DZ-57 Sean Monahan, Calgary

DZ-58 Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina

DZ-59 Dominik Kubalik, Chicago

DZ-60 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

DZ-61 Bowen Byram, Colorado

DZ-62 Shane Bowers, Colorado

DZ-63 Liam Foudy, Columbus

DZ-64 Seth Jones, Columbus

DZ-65 Jake Oettinger, Dallas

DZ-66 Thomas Harley, Dallas

DZ-67 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

DZ-68 Anthony Mantha, Detroit

DZ-69 Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit

DZ-70 Philip Broberg, Edmonton

DZ-71 Keith Yandle, Florida

DZ-72 Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles

DZ-73 Zach Parise, Minnesota

DZ-74 Shea Weber, Montreal

DZ-75 Connor Ingram, Nashville

DZ-76 Roman Josi, Nashville

DZ-77 Nico Hischier, New Jersey

DZ-78 Jack Hughes, New Jersey

DZ-79 Kieffer Bellows, New York

DZ-80 Brock Nelson, New York

DZ-81 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

DZ-82 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

DZ-83 Josh Norris, Ottawa

DZ-84 Travis Konecny, Philadelphia

DZ-85 Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh

DZ-86 Brent Burns, San Jose

DZ-87 Brayden Schenn, St. Louis

DZ-88 Brayden Point, Tampa Bay

DZ-89 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

DZ-90 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto

DZ-91 Nick Robertson, Toronto

DZ-92 Morgan Rielly, Toronto

DZ-93 John Tavares, Toronto

DZ-94 Bo Horvat, Vancouver

DZ-95 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver

DZ-96 Brock Boeser, Vancouver

DZ-97 Peyton Krebs, Vegas

DZ-98 Shea Theodore, Vegas

DZ-99 Connor McMichael, Washington

DZ-100 Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg

Dazzlers Green Parallel, 1:7 retail packs, blasters

Dazzlers Orange Parallel, 1:9 tins, 1:10 fat packs

Dazzlers Pink Parallel, 1:144 hobby packs and ePack

Fluorescence Red

1:144 hobby and ePacks

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Connor McMichael Fluorescence (Upper Deck Company)

F-1 Nick Robertson, Toronto

F-2 Liam Foudy, Columbus

F-3 Philip Broberg, Edmonton

F-4 Jansen Harkins, Winnipeg

F-5 Connor McMichael, Washington

F-6 Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles

F-7 Jason Robertson, Dallas

F-8 Nicolas Beaudin, Chicago

F-9 Tyler Benson, Edmonton

F-10 Alexander True, San Jose

F-11 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

F-12 Jake Evans, Montreal

F-13 Kieffer Bellows, New York

F-14 Thomas Harley, Dallas

F-15 Gustav Lindstrom, Detroit

F-16 Joseph Woll, Toronto

F-17 Morgan Geekie, Carolina

F-18 Dylan Coghlan, Vegas

F-19 Shane Bowers, Colorado

F-20 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas

F-21 Connor Ingram, Nashville

F-22 Egor Zamula, Philadelphia

F-23 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

F-24 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

F-25 Alexander Alexeyev, Washington

F-26 Martin Kaut, Colorado

F-27 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton

F-28 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto

F-29 Josh Norris, Ottawa

F-30 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

F-31 Alec Regula, Chicago

F-32 Peyton Krebs, Vegas

F-33 Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh

F-34 Mikhail Berdin, Winnipeg

F-35 Michael DiPietro, Vancouver

F-36 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

F-37 Bowen Byram, Colorado

F-38 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver

F-39 Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles

F-40 Jake Oettinger, Dallas

F-AK, Arthur Kaliyev, Los Angeles

F-AR, Alexander Romanov, Montreal

F-DC, Dylan Cozens, Buffalo

F-IS, Ilya Sorokin, New York

F-KK, Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

F-TS, Tim Stutzle, Ottawa

Fluorescence Gold Parallel, #/150, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks

Fluorescence Blue Parallel, #/50 randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks

Fluorescence Green Parallel, #/15 randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks

Fluorescence Magenta Parallel, #/5, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks

Rookie Breakouts

#/100, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks

RB-1 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

RB-2 Jake Oettinger, Dallas

RB-3 Connor McMichael, Washington

RB-4 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

RB-5 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

RB-6 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

RB-7 Bowen Byram, Colorado

RB-8 Nick Robertson, Toronto

RB-9 Liam Foudy, Columbus

RB-10 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

RB-11 Thomas Harley, Dallas

RB-12 Shane Bowers, Colorado

RB-13 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto

RB-14 Josh Norris, Ottawa

RB-15 Peyton Krebs, Vegas

RB-IS, Ilya Sorokin, New York

RB-KK, Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

Rookie Materials

Group A, 1:2,864 packs

RM-CO, Dylan Cozens, Buffalo

RM-IS, Ilya Sorokin, New York

RM-KK, Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

Group B 1:55 packs

RM-AA, Alexander Alexeyev, Washington

RM-AL, Alexis Lafreniere, New York

RM-AN, Anthony Angello, Pittsburgh

RM-AT, Alexander True, San Jose

RM-BB, Bowen Byram, Colorado

RM-CI, Connor Ingram, Nashville

RM-EK, Egor Korshkov, Toronto

RM-GQ, Gage Quinney, Vegas

RM-GV, Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles

RM-JE, Jake Evans, Montreal

RM-JN, Josh Norris, Ottawa

RM-JO, Jake Oettinger, Dallas

RM-JR, Jason Robertson, Dallas

RM-KB, Kieffer Bellows, New York

RM-KI, Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus

RM-KU, Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

RM-LC, Lucas Carlsson, Chicago

RM-LF, Liam Foudy, Columbus

RM-MA, Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles

RM-MG, Morgan Geekie, Carolina

RM-MK, Martin Kaut, Colorado

RM-ML, Maxim Letunov, San Jose

RM-NB, Nicolas Beaudin, Chicago

RM-NK, Nikolai Knyzhov, San Jose

RM-NR, Nick Robertson, Toronto

RM-OJ, Olli Juolevi, Vancouver

RM-PJ, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh

RM-PK, Peyton Krebs, Vegas

RM-SB, Shane Bowers, Colorado

RM-SL, Steven Lorentz, Carolina

RM-TB, Tyler Benson, Edmonton

RM-TD, Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

RM-TH, Thomas Harley, Dallas

RM-TL, Timothy Liljegren, Toronto

RM-VS, Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

Rookie Materials Patch Parallel #/25, randomly inserted

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Kirill Kaprozov Rookie Materials Patch Parallel serial-numbered to 25 (Upper Deck Company)

Rookie Dual Materials

Double jersey cards, overall 1:576 packs

RDM-AJ, Anthony Angello/Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh

RDM-BB, Bowen Byram/Shane Bowers, Colorado

RDM-BK, Nicolas Beaudin/Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

RDM-FK, Liam Foudy/Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus

RDM-GL, Morgan Geekie/Steven Lorentz, Carolina

RDM-OH, Thomas Harley/Jake Oettinger, Dallas

RDM-RD, Jason Robertson/Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

RDM-RL, Nick Robertson/Timothy Liljegren, Toronto

RDM-VA, Gabe Vilardi/Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles

Rookie Dual Materials Patch Parallel #/10 randomly inserted

Rookie Photoshoot Flashback Materials

Jersey cards overall 1:576 packs

RPF-BB, Bowen Byram, Colorado

RPF-BT, Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa

RPF-CH, Carter Hart, Philadelphia

RPF-IS, Igor Shesterkin, New York

RPF-JF, Joel Farabee, Philadelphia

RPF-JO, Jake Oettinger, Dallas

RPF-KB, Kieffer Bellows, New York

RPF-KD, Kirby Dach, Chicago

RPF-MH, Miro Heiskanen, Dallas

RPF-SA, Ilya Samsonov, Washington

Rookie Photoshoot Flashback Patch cards #/15, randomly inserted

RPF-BB, Bowen Byram, Colorado

RPF-BT, Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa

RPF-CH, Carter Hart, Philadelphia

RPF-IS, Igor Shesterkin, New York

RPF-JF, Joel Farabee, Philadelphia

RPF-JO, Jake Oettinger, Dallas

RPF-KB, Kieffer Bellows, New York

RPF-KD, Kirby Dach, Chicago

RPF-MH, Miro Heiskanen, Dallas

RPF-SA, Ilya Samsonov, Washington

UD Portraits

Rookies, 1:6 hobby, retail, tins and ePacks, 1:12 blaster, 1:3 fat packs

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Alexis Lafreniere UD Portraits (Upper deck Company)

P-51 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

P-52 Anthony Angello, Pittsburgh

P-53 Chase Priskie, Florida

P-54 Alexander True, San Jose

P-55 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

P-56 Steven Lorentz, Carolina

P-57 Egor Zamula, Philadelphia

P-58 Vitek Vanecek, Washington

P-59 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver

P-60 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

P-61 Egor Korshkov, Toronto

P-62 Connor Ingram, Nashville

P-63 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago

P-64 Reid Duke, Vegas

P-65 Joseph Woll, Toronto

P-66 Thomas Harley, Dallas

P-67 Gustav Lindstrom, Detroit

P-68 Michael DiPietro, Vancouver

P-69 Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh

P-70 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton

P-71 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

P-72 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas

P-73 Shane Bowers, Colorado

P-74 Morgan Geekie, Carolina

P-75 Alexander Alexeyev, Washington

P-76 Nick Robertson, Toronto

P-77 Alec Regula, Chicago

P-78 Brandon Hagel, Chicago

P-79 Nikolai Knyzhov, San Jose

P-80 Michael McNiven, Montreal

P-81 Jansen Harkins, Winnipeg

P-82 Bowen Byram, Colorado

P-83 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

P-84 Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles

P-85 Alex Belzile, Montreal

P-86 Jake Oettinger, Dallas

P-87 Mikhail Berdin, Winnipeg

P-88 Artem Zagidulin, Calgary

P-89 Philip Broberg, Edmonton

P-90 Peyton Krebs, Vegas

P-91 Maxim Letunov, San Jose

P-92 Jonas Johansson, Buffalo

P-93 Kirill Ustimenko, Philadelphia

P-94 Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus

P-95 Stuart Skinner, Edmonton

P-96 Lucas Carlsson, Chicago

P-97 Emil Larmi, Pittsburgh

P-98 Connor McMichael, Washington

P-99 Pavel Francouz, Colorado

P-100 Jani Hakanpaa, Anaheim

UD Portraits Gold Foil Parallel #/99, randomly inserted

UD Portraits Platinum Blue Foil Parallel #/25, randomly inseerted

UD Portraits Red Foil Parallel, 1:10 Target Mega Blaster Packs

O-Pee-Chee Update Award Winners, 1:24 retail, hobby, tins and ePacks, 1:48 blasters, 1:18 fat packs

601 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

602 Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

603 Cale Makar, Colorado

604 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

605 Roman Josi, Nashville

606 Bobby Ryan, Ottawa

607 Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

608 Matt Dumba, Minnesota

609 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

610 Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay

O-Pee-Chee Update Marquee Rookies, 1:6 retail, hobby, tins and ePacks, 1:12 blasters, 1:4.5 fat packs

2020-21 Upper Deck Series 2 Alexis Lafreniere O-Pee-Chee Marquee Rookies (Upper Deck Company)

611 Bowen Byram, Colorado

612 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas

613 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

614 Thomas Harley, Dallas

615 Gilles Senn, New Jersey

616 Chase Priskie, Florida

617 Egor Zamula, Philadelphia

618 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver

619 Steven Lorentz, Carolina

620 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

621 Reid Duke, Vegas

622 Connor McMichael, Washington

623 Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh

624 Niko Mikkola, St. Louis

625 Philip Broberg, Edmonton

626 Mikhail Berdin, Winnipeg

627 Nick Robertson, Toronto

628 Mason Marchment, Florida

629 Jake Oettinger, Dallas

630 Michael McNiven, Montreal

631 Stuart Skinner, Edmonton

632 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

633 Brayden Burke, Arizona

634 Shane Bowers, Colorado

635 Alec Regula, Chicago

636 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

637 Vitek Vanecek, Washington

638 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton

639 Alexander Alexeyev, Washington

640 Connor Ingram, Nashville

641 Mat Robson, Minnesota

642 Joseph Woll, Toronto

643 Peyton Krebs, Vegas

644 Artem Zagidulin, Calgary

645 Alex Belzile, Montreal

646 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago

647 Emil Larmi, Pittsburgh

648 Pavel Francouz, Colorado

649 Dylan Coghlan, Vegas

650 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

O-Pee-Chee Update Blue Border Parallel Award Winners, 1:120 hobby, retail, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:240 blasters

O-Pee-Chee Update Red Border Parallel Award Winners, 1:600 hobby packs

O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Award Winners, 1:60 hobby, retail, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:120 blasters

O-Pee-Chee Update Blue Border Parallel Marquee Rookies, 1:30 hobby, retail, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:60 blasters

O-Pee-Chee Update Red Border ParallelMarquee Rookies, 1:150 hobby packs

O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Marquee Rookies, 1:15 retail, hobby, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:30 blasters

O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Black Parallel Award Winners, #/100, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks

O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Black Parallel Marquee Rookies, #/100, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks

O-Pee-Chee Glossy Rookies

1:5 tins

R-11 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago

R-12 Vitali Kravtsov, New York

R-13 Bowen Byram, Colorado

R-14 Nick Robertson, Toronto

R-15 Alexis Lafreniere, New York

R-16 Thomas Harley, Dallas

R-17 Connor Ingram, Nashville

R-18 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona

R-19 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas

R-20 Connor McMichael, Washington

O-Pee-Chee Glossy Rookies Copper Parallel, 1:12.5 tins

O-Pee-Chee Glossy Rookies Gold Parallel, 1:50 tins