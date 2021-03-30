Stützle, Kaprizov Rookie Cards Highlight Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey

A resurgence in the hockey card market has timed perfectly with the most anticipated crop of rookies for the 2020-21 NHL season.
And with the release of Upper Deck Series 2 on March 24, the much-anticipated rookie cards of young stars like Tim Stützle of the Ottawa Senators, Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild, and Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres have finally been released.
The three rookies, along with many others, are part of the 50-card Upper Deck Young Guns short-printed rookie card subset. The subset is a continuation of the Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns subset, which included the rookie cards of many players who made their NHL debut late in the 2019-20 season but had not had a rookie card yet. Upper Deck received special permission from the NHLPA to include the 2020 first overall draft pick Alex Lafreniere in its early-season products, including the Upper Deck Series 1 Young Guns subset. Players traditionally have to wait until they play their first NHL game before they are eligible to be included in hockey card sets licensed by NHL Enterprises and the NHLPA.
The UD Series 2 Young Guns rookie cards are numbered 251-300, with the veteran players in the base set numbered from 301-500. The short-printed Young Guns cards appear one in every four packs.
Loaded With Inserts
Upper Deck Series 2 has an extensive insert program that includes jersey cards, dual jersey cards, and patch variations, as well as parallels of insert cards serial numbered to denominators as low as five.
The all-new Box Filler insert set features some of the top enforcers in the game – past and present. All cards are printed on PTEG stock and the set is exclusive to Series 2. A few prominent names included in the set are Evander Kane and Ryan Reaves, to the enforcers of yesterday like Bob Probert, Rob Ray, Chris Nilan, and all the way back to Dave “The Hammer” Schultz.
The Dazzlers insert set made its debut in UD Series 1 with 50 cards, and the insert set continues in Series 2 with 50 more cards. The brightly-coloured, full-bodied cards feature a combination of stars and rookies. In Series 2, collectors can find two versions of each player – blue (1 per box, on average) and pink (1:144 hobby and ePacks)– for all 50 players featured in the insert set.
The popular Fluorescence insert returns, giving hockey fans another brightly-coloured set of more than 40 rookies to collect. Five different colour variations are available with a new checklist of rookies and cards numbered as low as five. The cards are rare, with the most common cards in this insert set being the red variation. They appear 1:144 hobby and ePacks.
The Rookie Materials and Rookie Dual Materials are series both exclusive inserts and feature low-numbered patch parallels. Hockey fans will find them featured with young stars like Cozens and Kaprizov. The duals will have pairs like Bowen Byram and Shane Bowers.
The Day With the Cup insert is an annual tradition for the Upper Deck flagship release. The set features six different Tampa Bay Lightning players, who played a prominent role in the team’s championship run, hoisting the coveted Stanley Cup.
Rookie Breakouts is another rookie-based insert set featured in Upper Deck Series 2. The cards feature a unique design and are numbered to just 100. Also, it gives hockey fans another opportunity to collect cards from some of the NHL’s top young superstars.
Unannounced Surprise Easter Egg Content will get collectors the opportunity to discover these unexpected gems in packs of 2020-21 Upper Deck NHL Series 2. Upper Deck never discloses these surprises, so collectors should on the lookout for them.
Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey Checklist
Base Set
251 Cam Fowler, Anaheim
252 Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim
253 Adam Henrique, Anaheim
254 Carter Rowney, Anaheim
255 Sam Steel, Anaheim
256 Troy Terry, Anaheim
257 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona
258 Niklas Hjalmarsson, Arizona
259 Clayton Keller, Arizona
260 Antti Raanta, Arizona
261 Nick Schmaltz, Arizona
262 Derek Stepan, Arizona
263 Anders Bjork, Boston
264 Zdeno Chara, Boston
265 Jake DeBrusk, Boston
266 Jaroslav Halak, Boston
267 David Krejci, Boston
268 Sean Kuraly, Boston
269 Brad Marchand, Boston
270 Zemgus Girgensons, Buffalo
271 Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo
272 Brandon Montour, Buffalo
273 Victor Olofsson, Buffalo
274 Sam Reinhart, Buffalo
275 Jeff Skinner, Buffalo
276 Rasmus Andersson, Calgary
277 Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary
278 Mark Giordano, Calgary
279 Milan Lucic, Calgary
280 Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary
281 Sean Monahan, Calgary
282 Derek Ryan, Calgary
283 Sebastian Aho, Carolina
284 Ryan Dzingel, Carolina
285 Warren Foegele, Carolina
286 Jake Gardiner, Carolina
287 Jaccob Slavin, Carolina
288 Jordan Staal, Carolina
289 Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina
290 Adam Boqvist, Chicago
291 Calvin de Haan, Chicago
292 David Kampf, Chicago
293 Patrick Kane, Chicago
294 Dominik Kubalik, Chicago
295 Alexander Nylander, Chicago
296 Malcolm Subban, Chicago
297 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Colorado
298 Andre Burakovsky, Colorado
299 Ian Cole, Colorado
300 Ryan Graves, Colorado
301 Cale Makar, Colorado
302 Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado
303 Mikko Rantanen, Colorado
304 Cam Atkinson, Columbus
305 Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus
306 Vladislav Gavrikov, Columbus
307 Seth Jones, Columbus
308 Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus
309 Gustav Nyquist, Columbus
310 Jamie Benn, Dallas
311 Radek Faksa, Dallas
312 Denis Gurianov, Dallas
313 Miro Heiskanen, Dallas
314 Roope Hintz, Dallas
315 Anton Khudobin, Dallas
316 Corey Perry, Dallas
317 Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit
318 Madison Bowey, Detroit
319 Robby Fabbri, Detroit
320 Valtteri Filppula, Detroit
321 Darren Helm, Detroit
322 Anthony Mantha, Detroit
323 Andreas Athanasiou, Edmonton
324 Ethan Bear, Edmonton
325 Alex Chiasson, Edmonton
326 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
327 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton
328 Mike Smith, Edmonton
329 Brett Connolly, Florida
330 Chris Driedger, Florida
331 Mike Hoffman, Florida
332 Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida
333 Anton Stralman, Florida
334 MacKenzie Weegar, Florida
335 Michael Amadio, Los Angeles
336 Dustin Brown, Los Angeles
337 Ben Hutton, Los Angeles
338 Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles
339 Matt Roy, Los Angeles
340 Sean Walker, Los Angeles
341 Jonas Brodin, Minnesota
342 Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota
343 Marcus Foligno, Minnesota
344 Brad Hunt, Minnesota
345 Jordan Greenway, Minnesota
346 Ryan Hartman, Minnesota
347 Joel Armia, Montreal
348 Paul Byron, Montreal
349 Ben Chiarot, Montreal
350 Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Montreal
351 Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal
352 Victor Mete, Montreal
353 Carey Price, Montreal
354 Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville
355 Mattias Ekholm, Nashville
356 Dante Fabbro, Nashville
357 Ryan Johansen, Nashville
358 Roman Josi, Nashville
359 Pekka Rinne, Nashville
360 Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey
361 Jesper Bratt, New Jersey
362 Nico Hischier, New Jersey
363 Jack Hughes, New Jersey
364 Damon Severson, New Jersey
365 Travis Zajac, New Jersey
366 Josh Bailey, New York
367 Mathew Barzal, New York
368 Anthony Beauvillier, New York
369 Adam Pelech, New York
370 Derick Brassard, New York
371 Ryan Pulock, New York
372 Pavel Buchnevich, New York
373 Filip Chytil, New York
374 Kaapo Kakko, New York
375 Chris Kreider, New York
376 Brendan Lemieux, New York
377 Brendan Smith, New York
378 Drake Batherson, Ottawa
379 Thomas Chabot, Ottawa
380 Nick Paul, Ottawa
381 Anders Nilsson, Ottawa
382 Chris Tierney, Ottawa
383 Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa
384 Joel Farabee, Philadelphia
385 Claude Giroux, Philadelphia
386 Scott Laughton, Philadelphia
387 Oskar Lindblom, Philadelphia
388 James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia
389 Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia
390 Zach Aston-Reese, Pittsburgh
391 Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
392 Brian Dumoulin, Pittsburgh
393 Jared McCann, Pittsburgh
394 Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh
395 Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh
396 Brent Burns, San Jose
397 Logan Couture, San Jose
398 Mario Ferraro, San Jose
399 Kevin Labanc, San Jose
400 Marcus Sorensen, San Jose
401 Patrick Marleau, San Jose
402 Ivan Barbashev, St. Louis
403 Tyler Bozak, St. Louis
404 Vince Dunn, St. Louis
405 Justin Faulk, St. Louis
406 Jaden Schwartz, St. Louis
407 Oskar Sundqvist, St. Louis
408 Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis
409 Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay
410 Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay
411 Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
412 Patrick Maroon, Tampa Bay
413 Ondrej Palat, Tampa Bay
414 Mikhail Sergachev, Tampa Bay
415 Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay
416 Frederik Andersen, Toronto
417 Travis Dermott, Toronto
418 Justin Holl, Toronto
419 Auston Matthews, Toronto
420 Ilya Mikheyev, Toronto
421 Jake Muzzin, Toronto
422 Jason Spezza, Toronto
423 Jordie Benn, Vancouver
424 Alexander Edler, Vancouver
425 Adam Gaudette, Vancouver
426 Elias Pettersson, Vancouver
427 Antoine Roussel, Vancouver
428 Jake Virtanen, Vancouver
429 Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas
430 Cody Glass, Vegas
431 Robin Lehner, Vegas
432 Max Pacioretty, Vegas
433 Ryan Reaves, Vegas
434 Chandler Stephenson, Vegas
435 Shea Theodore, Vegas
436 Nicklas Backstrom, Washington
437 Carl Hagelin, Washington
438 Michal Kempny, Washington
439 Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington
440 Richard Panik, Washington
441 Jakub Vrana, Washington
442 Tom Wilson, Washington
443 Kyle Connor, Winnipeg
444 Andrew Copp, Winnipeg
445 Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg
446 Patrik Laine, Winnipeg
447 Tucker Poolman, Winnipeg
448 Jack Roslovic, Winnipeg
449 Patrick Kane/Leon Draisaitl CL, Chicago/Edmonton
450 Auston Matthews/Elias Pettersson CL, Toronto/Vancouver
Young Guns (Rookies) 1:4 packs
451 Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota
452 Jalen Chatfield, Vancouver
453 Gilles Senn, New Jersey
454 Gage Quinney, Vegas
455 Alexander Romanov, Montreal
456 Ty Smith, New Jersey
457 Mason Marchment, Florida
458 Ian Mitchell, Chicago
459 Jani Hakanpaa, Anaheim
460 Austin Poganski, St. Louis
461 Ilya Sorokin, New York
462 Nils Hoglander, Vancouver
463 Nicolas Meloche, San Jose
464 Brandon Crawley, New York
465 Philippe Desrosiers, Florida
466 Jordan Gross, Arizona
467 Calvin Thurkauf, Columbus
468 Mathias Brome, Detroit
469 K’Andre Miller, New York
470 Niko Mikkola, St. Louis
471 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago
472 Anthony Angello, Pittsburgh
473 Chase Priskie, Florida
474 John Leonard, San Jose
475 Brian Pinho, Washington
476 Cal Foote, Tampa Bay
477 Keegan Kolesar, Vegas
478 Alec Regula, Chicago
479 William Lagesson, Edmonton
480 Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus
481 Cole Smith, Nashville
482 Tim Stutzle, Ottawa
483 Darren Raddysh, New York
484 Pius Suter, Chicago
485 Alexander Barabanov, Toronto
486 Philippe Maillet, Washington
487 Maxim Letunov, San Jose
488 Alexander Yelesin, Calgary
489 Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey
490 Lukas Vejdemo, Montreal
491 Brandon Hagel, Chicago
492 Nikolai Knyzhov, San Jose
493 David Kase, Philadelphia
494 Steven Lorentz, Carolina
495 Dylan Cozens, Buffalo
496 Stuart Skinner, Edmonton
497 Kevin Lankinen, Chicago
498 Joel Kellman, San Jose
499 Brayden Burke, Arizona
500 Tim Stutzle/Dylan Cozens CL, Ottawa/Buffalo
Parallels
Clear Cut 251-450, 1:96 hobby packs
Clear Cut Young Guns 451-500, 1:288 hobby packs
Exclusives 251-500, #/100, randomy inserted in hobby packs and ePacks
French Parallel 251-450, 1:30 hobby packs and ePacks
French Parallel Young Guns 451-500, 1:120 hobby packs and ePacks
High Gloss Parallel, 451-500, #/10, randomly inserted in hobby packs and ePacks
Jumbos Parallel – Young Guns
1 per Series 2 Young Guns Jumbo Blaster
451 Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota
455 Alexander Romanov, Montreal
456 Ty Smith, New Jersey
458 Ian Mitchell, Chicago
461 Ilya Sorokin, New York
462 Nils Hoglander, Vancouver
468 Mathias Brome, Detroit
469 K’Andre Miller, New York
476 Cal Foote, Tampa Bay
482 Tim Stutzle, Ottawa
484 Pius Suter, Chicago
485 Alexander Barabanov, Toronto
489 Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey
495 Dylan Cozens, Buffalo
Inserts
UD Canvas
1:7 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:4 fat packs, 1:14 blasters
C121 John Gibson, Anaheim
C122 Rickard Rakell, Anaheim
C123 Cam Fowler, Anaheim
C124 Nick Schmaltz, Arizona
C125 Clayton Keller, Arizona
C126 Darcy Kuemper, Arizona
C127 Charlie McAvoy, Boston
C128 Patrice Bergeron, Boston
C129 Jake DeBrusk, Boston
C130 Jack Eichel, Buffalo
C131 Sam Reinhart, Buffalo
C132 Victor Olofsson, Buffalo
C133 Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary
C134 David Rittich, Calgary
C135 Sean Monahan, Calgary
C136 Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina
C137 Dougie Hamilton, Carolina
C138 Martin Necas, Carolina
C139 Duncan Keith, Chicago
C140 Jonathan Toews, Chicago
C141 Alex DeBrincat, Chicago
C142 Cale Makar, Colorado
C143 Mikko Rantanen, Colorado
C144 Philipp Grubauer, Colorado
C145 Cam Atkinson, Columbus
C146 Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus
C147 Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus
C148 Jamie Benn, Dallas
C149 Roope Hintz, Dallas
C150 Joe Pavelski, Dallas
C151 Robby Fabbri, Detroit
C152 Dylan Larkin, Detroit
C153 Anthony Mantha, Detroit
C154 Connor McDavid, Edmonton
C155 Andreas Athanasiou, Edmonton
C156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton
C157 Aleksander Barkov, Florida
C158 Mike Hoffman, Florida
C159 Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
C160 Alex Iafallo, Los Angeles
C161 Drew Doughty, Los Angeles
C162 Matt Dumba, Minnesota
C163 Kevin Fiala, Minnesota
C164 Zach Parise, Minnesota
C165 Tomas Tatar, Montreal
C166 Brendan Gallagher, Montreal
C167 Shea Weber, Montreal
C168 Pekka Rinne, Nashville
C169 Filip Forsberg, Nashville
C170 Ryan Ellis, Nashville
C171 Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey
C172 P.K. Subban, New Jersey
C173 Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey
C174 Anders Lee, New York
C175 Mathew Barzal, New York
C176 Brock Nelson, New York
C177 Artemi Panarin, New York
C178 Adam Fox, New York
C179 Tony DeAngelo, New York
C180 Artem Anisimov, Ottawa
C181 Colin White, Ottawa
C182 Mike Reilly, Ottawa
C183 Travis Konecny, Philadelphia
C184 Carter Hart, Philadelphia
C185 Sean Couturier, Philadelphia
C186 Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh
C187 Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh
C188 Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh
C189 Kevin Labanc, San Jose
C190 Logan Couture, San Jose
C191 Tomas Hertl, San Jose
C192 Jordan Binnington, St. Louis
C193 David Perron, St. Louis
C194 Brayden Schenn, St. Louis
C195 Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay
C196 Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay
C197 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
C198 John Tavares, Toronto
C199 Mitch Marner, Toronto
C200 William Nylander, Toronto
C201 Mark Stone, Vegas
C202 William Karlsson, Vegas
C203 Shea Theodore, Vegas
C204 Alex Ovechkin, Washington
C205 Ilya Samsonov, Washington
C206 Nicklas Backstrom, Washington
C207 Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg
C208 Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg
C209 Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg
C210 Matthew Tkachuk/Brady Tkachuk CL, Calgary/Ottawa
UD Canvas Young Guns
1:48 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:24 fat packs, 1:96 blasters
C211 Tim Stutzle, Ottawa
C212 Ilya Sorokin, New York
C213 Mathias Brome, Detroit
C214 Ty Smith, New Jersey
C215 Alexander Barabanov, Toronto
C216 Jansen Harkins, Winnipeg
C217 Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey
C218 Dylan Coghlan, Vegas
C219 Martin Kaut, Colorado
C220 Brayden Burke, Arizona
C221 Brandon Hagel, Chicago
C222 Joseph Woll, Toronto
C223 Pius Suter, Chicago
C224 Jake Evans, Montreal
C225 Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota
C226 Connor Ingram, Nashville
C227 Alexander Romanov, Montreal
C228 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas
C229 Cal Foote, Tampa Bay
C230 Ian Mitchell, Chicago
C231 Shane Bowers, Colorado
C232 John Leonard, San Jose
C233 Dylan Cozens, Buffalo
C234 Lucas Carlsson, Chicago
C235 K’Andre Miller, New York
C236 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton
C237 Alex Belzile, Montreal
C238 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago
C239 Nils Hoglander, Vancouver
C240 Kirill Kaprizov/Ilya Sorokin CL, Minnesota/New York
UD Canvas Retired Stars
1:192 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:96 fat packs, 1:384 blasters
C241 Peter Bondra, Washington
C242 Gerry Cheevers, Boston
C243 Ken Morrow, New York
C244 Charlie Simmer, Los Angeles
C245 Owen Nolan, San Jose
C246 Nicklas Lidstrom, Detroit
C247 Brendan Shanahan, New Jersey
C248 Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary
C249 Guy Lafleur, New York
C250 Chris Pronger, St. Louis
C251 Michel Goulet, Quebec
C252 Brett Hull, Dallas
C253 Bob Probert, Detroit
C254 Denis Savard, Chicago
C255 Ed Giacomin, New York
UD Canvas Team Canada Program of Excellence
C256-C270, 1:192 hobby and retail packs, tins and ePacks, 1:96 fat packs, 1:384 blasters
C256 Alexis Lafreniere
C257 Thomas Harley
C258 Ty Dellandrea
C259 Bowen Byram
C260 Connor McMichael
C261 Michael DiPietro
C262 Shane Bowers
C263 Dylan Cozens
C264 Peyton Krebs
C265 Sidney Crosby
C266 Jarome Iginla
C267 Jonathan Toews
C268 Joe Thornton
C269 John Tavares
C270 Taylor Hall
UD Canvas Printing Plates C121-C240, randomly inserted in hobby packs and ePacks
UD Canvas Signatures
Autographed/30, randomly inserted in hobby packs and ePacks
CA-MB, Martin Brodeur, New Jersey
1994-95 Rookie Tribute Die Cuts
1/5.5 Walmart Mega Packs
RDT-11 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
RDT-12 Jake Oettinger, Dallas
RDT-13 Peyton Krebs, Vegas
RDT-14 Bowen Byram, Colorado
RDT-15 Nick Robertson, Toronto
RDT-16 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
RDT-17 Shane Bowers, Colorado
RDT-18 Connor McMichael, Washington
RDT-19 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
RDT-20 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
1994-5 Rookie Tribute Die Cuts Red Parallel RDT-11-RDT-20, 1:50 Walmart Mega Packs
Rookie Commemorative Class
1:4.5 Target Mega Blaster Pack
RC-1 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
RC-2 Jake Oettinger, Dallas
RC-3 Nick Robertson, Toronto
RC-4 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
RC-5 Philip Broberg, Edmonton
RC-6 Connor McMichael, Washington
RC-7 Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles
RC-8 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
RC-9 Josh Norris, Ottawa
RC-10 Liam Foudy, Columbus
RC-11 Peyton Krebs, Vegas
RC-12 Thomas Harley, Dallas
RC-13 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
RC-14 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto
RC-15 Bowen Byram, Colorado
Rookie Commemorative Class Red Parallel 1:22 Target Mega Blaster Packs
Box Filler
1:288 hobby and retail packs
BF-1 Bob Probert, Detroit
BF-2 Ryan Reaves, Vegas
BF-3 Tom Wilson, Washington
BF-4 Tim Hunter, Calgary
BF-5 Chris Chelios, Chicago
BF-6 Milan Lucic, Calgary
BF-7 Joey Kocur, Detroit
BF-8 Paul Bissonnette, Arizona
BF-9 Rob Ray, Buffalo
BF-10 Chris Nilan, Montreal
BF-11 Evander Kane, San Jose
BF-12 Dave Schultz, Philadelphia
BF-13 Matthew Barnaby, Buffalo
BF-14 Wendel Clark, Toronto
BF-15 Tiger Williams, Vancouver
BF-16 Dave Brown, Philadelphia
BF-17 Basil McRae, Minnesota
BF-18 Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary
BF-19 Tie Domi, Toronto
BF-20 Georges Laraque, Edmonton
BF-21 Gino Odjick, Vancouver
BF-22 Marty McSorley, Edmonton
Day With the Cup
1:1,000 hobby packs and ePacks, 1:2,500 retail packs and tins, 1:5,000 blaster boxes
DC-23 Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay
DC-24 Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay
DC-25 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
DC-26 Brayden Point, Tampa Bay
DC-27 Yanni Gourde, Tampa Bay
DC-28 Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
Dazzlers
1:24 hobby and ePacks
DZ-51 John Gibson, Anaheim
DZ-52 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona
DZ-53 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
DZ-54 Patrice Bergeron, Boston
DZ-55 Tuukka Rask, Boston
DZ-56 Victor Olofsson, Buffalo
DZ-57 Sean Monahan, Calgary
DZ-58 Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina
DZ-59 Dominik Kubalik, Chicago
DZ-60 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
DZ-61 Bowen Byram, Colorado
DZ-62 Shane Bowers, Colorado
DZ-63 Liam Foudy, Columbus
DZ-64 Seth Jones, Columbus
DZ-65 Jake Oettinger, Dallas
DZ-66 Thomas Harley, Dallas
DZ-67 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
DZ-68 Anthony Mantha, Detroit
DZ-69 Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit
DZ-70 Philip Broberg, Edmonton
DZ-71 Keith Yandle, Florida
DZ-72 Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles
DZ-73 Zach Parise, Minnesota
DZ-74 Shea Weber, Montreal
DZ-75 Connor Ingram, Nashville
DZ-76 Roman Josi, Nashville
DZ-77 Nico Hischier, New Jersey
DZ-78 Jack Hughes, New Jersey
DZ-79 Kieffer Bellows, New York
DZ-80 Brock Nelson, New York
DZ-81 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
DZ-82 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
DZ-83 Josh Norris, Ottawa
DZ-84 Travis Konecny, Philadelphia
DZ-85 Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh
DZ-86 Brent Burns, San Jose
DZ-87 Brayden Schenn, St. Louis
DZ-88 Brayden Point, Tampa Bay
DZ-89 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
DZ-90 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto
DZ-91 Nick Robertson, Toronto
DZ-92 Morgan Rielly, Toronto
DZ-93 John Tavares, Toronto
DZ-94 Bo Horvat, Vancouver
DZ-95 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver
DZ-96 Brock Boeser, Vancouver
DZ-97 Peyton Krebs, Vegas
DZ-98 Shea Theodore, Vegas
DZ-99 Connor McMichael, Washington
DZ-100 Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg
Dazzlers Green Parallel, 1:7 retail packs, blasters
Dazzlers Orange Parallel, 1:9 tins, 1:10 fat packs
Dazzlers Pink Parallel, 1:144 hobby packs and ePack
Fluorescence Red
1:144 hobby and ePacks
F-1 Nick Robertson, Toronto
F-2 Liam Foudy, Columbus
F-3 Philip Broberg, Edmonton
F-4 Jansen Harkins, Winnipeg
F-5 Connor McMichael, Washington
F-6 Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles
F-7 Jason Robertson, Dallas
F-8 Nicolas Beaudin, Chicago
F-9 Tyler Benson, Edmonton
F-10 Alexander True, San Jose
F-11 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
F-12 Jake Evans, Montreal
F-13 Kieffer Bellows, New York
F-14 Thomas Harley, Dallas
F-15 Gustav Lindstrom, Detroit
F-16 Joseph Woll, Toronto
F-17 Morgan Geekie, Carolina
F-18 Dylan Coghlan, Vegas
F-19 Shane Bowers, Colorado
F-20 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas
F-21 Connor Ingram, Nashville
F-22 Egor Zamula, Philadelphia
F-23 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
F-24 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
F-25 Alexander Alexeyev, Washington
F-26 Martin Kaut, Colorado
F-27 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton
F-28 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto
F-29 Josh Norris, Ottawa
F-30 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
F-31 Alec Regula, Chicago
F-32 Peyton Krebs, Vegas
F-33 Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh
F-34 Mikhail Berdin, Winnipeg
F-35 Michael DiPietro, Vancouver
F-36 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
F-37 Bowen Byram, Colorado
F-38 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver
F-39 Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles
F-40 Jake Oettinger, Dallas
F-AK, Arthur Kaliyev, Los Angeles
F-AR, Alexander Romanov, Montreal
F-DC, Dylan Cozens, Buffalo
F-IS, Ilya Sorokin, New York
F-KK, Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota
F-TS, Tim Stutzle, Ottawa
Fluorescence Gold Parallel, #/150, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks
Fluorescence Blue Parallel, #/50 randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks
Fluorescence Green Parallel, #/15 randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks
Fluorescence Magenta Parallel, #/5, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks
Rookie Breakouts
#/100, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks
RB-1 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
RB-2 Jake Oettinger, Dallas
RB-3 Connor McMichael, Washington
RB-4 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
RB-5 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
RB-6 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
RB-7 Bowen Byram, Colorado
RB-8 Nick Robertson, Toronto
RB-9 Liam Foudy, Columbus
RB-10 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
RB-11 Thomas Harley, Dallas
RB-12 Shane Bowers, Colorado
RB-13 Timothy Liljegren, Toronto
RB-14 Josh Norris, Ottawa
RB-15 Peyton Krebs, Vegas
RB-IS, Ilya Sorokin, New York
RB-KK, Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota
Rookie Materials
Group A, 1:2,864 packs
RM-CO, Dylan Cozens, Buffalo
RM-IS, Ilya Sorokin, New York
RM-KK, Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota
Group B 1:55 packs
RM-AA, Alexander Alexeyev, Washington
RM-AL, Alexis Lafreniere, New York
RM-AN, Anthony Angello, Pittsburgh
RM-AT, Alexander True, San Jose
RM-BB, Bowen Byram, Colorado
RM-CI, Connor Ingram, Nashville
RM-EK, Egor Korshkov, Toronto
RM-GQ, Gage Quinney, Vegas
RM-GV, Gabe Vilardi, Los Angeles
RM-JE, Jake Evans, Montreal
RM-JN, Josh Norris, Ottawa
RM-JO, Jake Oettinger, Dallas
RM-JR, Jason Robertson, Dallas
RM-KB, Kieffer Bellows, New York
RM-KI, Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus
RM-KU, Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
RM-LC, Lucas Carlsson, Chicago
RM-LF, Liam Foudy, Columbus
RM-MA, Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles
RM-MG, Morgan Geekie, Carolina
RM-MK, Martin Kaut, Colorado
RM-ML, Maxim Letunov, San Jose
RM-NB, Nicolas Beaudin, Chicago
RM-NK, Nikolai Knyzhov, San Jose
RM-NR, Nick Robertson, Toronto
RM-OJ, Olli Juolevi, Vancouver
RM-PJ, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh
RM-PK, Peyton Krebs, Vegas
RM-SB, Shane Bowers, Colorado
RM-SL, Steven Lorentz, Carolina
RM-TB, Tyler Benson, Edmonton
RM-TD, Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
RM-TH, Thomas Harley, Dallas
RM-TL, Timothy Liljegren, Toronto
RM-VS, Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
Rookie Materials Patch Parallel #/25, randomly inserted
Rookie Dual Materials
Double jersey cards, overall 1:576 packs
RDM-AJ, Anthony Angello/Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh
RDM-BB, Bowen Byram/Shane Bowers, Colorado
RDM-BK, Nicolas Beaudin/Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
RDM-FK, Liam Foudy/Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus
RDM-GL, Morgan Geekie/Steven Lorentz, Carolina
RDM-OH, Thomas Harley/Jake Oettinger, Dallas
RDM-RD, Jason Robertson/Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
RDM-RL, Nick Robertson/Timothy Liljegren, Toronto
RDM-VA, Gabe Vilardi/Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles
Rookie Dual Materials Patch Parallel #/10 randomly inserted
Rookie Photoshoot Flashback Materials
Jersey cards overall 1:576 packs
RPF-BB, Bowen Byram, Colorado
RPF-BT, Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa
RPF-CH, Carter Hart, Philadelphia
RPF-IS, Igor Shesterkin, New York
RPF-JF, Joel Farabee, Philadelphia
RPF-JO, Jake Oettinger, Dallas
RPF-KB, Kieffer Bellows, New York
RPF-KD, Kirby Dach, Chicago
RPF-MH, Miro Heiskanen, Dallas
RPF-SA, Ilya Samsonov, Washington
Rookie Photoshoot Flashback Patch cards #/15, randomly inserted
RPF-BB, Bowen Byram, Colorado
RPF-BT, Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa
RPF-CH, Carter Hart, Philadelphia
RPF-IS, Igor Shesterkin, New York
RPF-JF, Joel Farabee, Philadelphia
RPF-JO, Jake Oettinger, Dallas
RPF-KB, Kieffer Bellows, New York
RPF-KD, Kirby Dach, Chicago
RPF-MH, Miro Heiskanen, Dallas
RPF-SA, Ilya Samsonov, Washington
UD Portraits
Rookies, 1:6 hobby, retail, tins and ePacks, 1:12 blaster, 1:3 fat packs
P-51 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
P-52 Anthony Angello, Pittsburgh
P-53 Chase Priskie, Florida
P-54 Alexander True, San Jose
P-55 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
P-56 Steven Lorentz, Carolina
P-57 Egor Zamula, Philadelphia
P-58 Vitek Vanecek, Washington
P-59 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver
P-60 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
P-61 Egor Korshkov, Toronto
P-62 Connor Ingram, Nashville
P-63 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago
P-64 Reid Duke, Vegas
P-65 Joseph Woll, Toronto
P-66 Thomas Harley, Dallas
P-67 Gustav Lindstrom, Detroit
P-68 Michael DiPietro, Vancouver
P-69 Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh
P-70 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton
P-71 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
P-72 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas
P-73 Shane Bowers, Colorado
P-74 Morgan Geekie, Carolina
P-75 Alexander Alexeyev, Washington
P-76 Nick Robertson, Toronto
P-77 Alec Regula, Chicago
P-78 Brandon Hagel, Chicago
P-79 Nikolai Knyzhov, San Jose
P-80 Michael McNiven, Montreal
P-81 Jansen Harkins, Winnipeg
P-82 Bowen Byram, Colorado
P-83 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
P-84 Mikey Anderson, Los Angeles
P-85 Alex Belzile, Montreal
P-86 Jake Oettinger, Dallas
P-87 Mikhail Berdin, Winnipeg
P-88 Artem Zagidulin, Calgary
P-89 Philip Broberg, Edmonton
P-90 Peyton Krebs, Vegas
P-91 Maxim Letunov, San Jose
P-92 Jonas Johansson, Buffalo
P-93 Kirill Ustimenko, Philadelphia
P-94 Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus
P-95 Stuart Skinner, Edmonton
P-96 Lucas Carlsson, Chicago
P-97 Emil Larmi, Pittsburgh
P-98 Connor McMichael, Washington
P-99 Pavel Francouz, Colorado
P-100 Jani Hakanpaa, Anaheim
UD Portraits Gold Foil Parallel #/99, randomly inserted
UD Portraits Platinum Blue Foil Parallel #/25, randomly inseerted
UD Portraits Red Foil Parallel, 1:10 Target Mega Blaster Packs
O-Pee-Chee Update
O-Pee-Chee Update Award Winners, 1:24 retail, hobby, tins and ePacks, 1:48 blasters, 1:18 fat packs
601 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
602 Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg
603 Cale Makar, Colorado
604 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton
605 Roman Josi, Nashville
606 Bobby Ryan, Ottawa
607 Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
608 Matt Dumba, Minnesota
609 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
610 Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay
O-Pee-Chee Update Marquee Rookies, 1:6 retail, hobby, tins and ePacks, 1:12 blasters, 1:4.5 fat packs
611 Bowen Byram, Colorado
612 Joel Kiviranta, Dallas
613 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
614 Thomas Harley, Dallas
615 Gilles Senn, New Jersey
616 Chase Priskie, Florida
617 Egor Zamula, Philadelphia
618 Olli Juolevi, Vancouver
619 Steven Lorentz, Carolina
620 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
621 Reid Duke, Vegas
622 Connor McMichael, Washington
623 Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Pittsburgh
624 Niko Mikkola, St. Louis
625 Philip Broberg, Edmonton
626 Mikhail Berdin, Winnipeg
627 Nick Robertson, Toronto
628 Mason Marchment, Florida
629 Jake Oettinger, Dallas
630 Michael McNiven, Montreal
631 Stuart Skinner, Edmonton
632 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
633 Brayden Burke, Arizona
634 Shane Bowers, Colorado
635 Alec Regula, Chicago
636 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
637 Vitek Vanecek, Washington
638 Ryan McLeod, Edmonton
639 Alexander Alexeyev, Washington
640 Connor Ingram, Nashville
641 Mat Robson, Minnesota
642 Joseph Woll, Toronto
643 Peyton Krebs, Vegas
644 Artem Zagidulin, Calgary
645 Alex Belzile, Montreal
646 MacKenzie Entwistle, Chicago
647 Emil Larmi, Pittsburgh
648 Pavel Francouz, Colorado
649 Dylan Coghlan, Vegas
650 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
O-Pee-Chee Update Blue Border Parallel Award Winners, 1:120 hobby, retail, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:240 blasters
O-Pee-Chee Update Red Border Parallel Award Winners, 1:600 hobby packs
O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Award Winners, 1:60 hobby, retail, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:120 blasters
O-Pee-Chee Update Blue Border Parallel Marquee Rookies, 1:30 hobby, retail, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:60 blasters
O-Pee-Chee Update Red Border ParallelMarquee Rookies, 1:150 hobby packs
O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Marquee Rookies, 1:15 retail, hobby, tins, fat packs and ePacks, 1:30 blasters
O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Black Parallel Award Winners, #/100, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks
O-Pee-Chee Retro Update Black Parallel Marquee Rookies, #/100, randomly inserted in hobby and ePacks
O-Pee-Chee Glossy Rookies
1:5 tins
R-11 Philipp Kurashev, Chicago
R-12 Vitali Kravtsov, New York
R-13 Bowen Byram, Colorado
R-14 Nick Robertson, Toronto
R-15 Alexis Lafreniere, New York
R-16 Thomas Harley, Dallas
R-17 Connor Ingram, Nashville
R-18 Victor Soderstrom, Arizona
R-19 Ty Dellandrea, Dallas
R-20 Connor McMichael, Washington
O-Pee-Chee Glossy Rookies Copper Parallel, 1:12.5 tins
O-Pee-Chee Glossy Rookies Gold Parallel, 1:50 tins
