Sabres’ 3 Biggest Standouts Halfway Through Preseason

The Buffalo Sabres have really begun to narrow down their roster as they sent their first large wave of players down to the minors this past week. With some bigger names like Isak Rosen, Devon Levi, and Konsta Helenius being sent down, the Sabres are committing to the development of their young talent, while still giving some others a chance to shine with the opportunities given to them. As the preseason has gone along, some who are still up with the big club have impressed and earned that spot, and some other young players are showing significant signs of improvement.

Tyson Kozak Is Doing Things Right

Tyson Kozak was one of those bubble prospects that really needed to have a good training camp and preseason in order to stay up in the NHL. If he wants to be a rotational player or in the lineup as a bottom-six forward, he needs to be a good forechecker, solid in the faceoff circle, and show that he can still be responsible in his own end when it counts. He has done all of that to a “T” and checked all the right boxes regarding how he needs to play right.

Kozak does not need to put a bunch of pucks in the back of the net. He simply needs to be a good physical presence and apply pressure when he can, all while being reliable. He has played up in some good pressure situations so far, and has risen to each occasion with confidence and strength. It would be tough to find a reason to send him down, considering how well he has played.

Radim Mrtka Looks Comfortable

The Sabres really are looking like they hit the jackpot with their 2025 first-round pick. Radim Mrtka has played in every scenario this preseason and has only shown a few moments of weakness or otherwise “rookie” mistakes. He has been very physical at every opportunity, had some outstanding breakout passes, stepped up to make offensive plays that take mounds of confidence to attempt, and been an absolute rock in his own end. For an 18-year-old that has not played at NHL speed, he sure looks like he could do it if given the chance.

With the defense backlogged pretty tightly right now, even with Mattias Samuelsson out with another injury, Mrtka could make a case for himself to make the team short-term. He is not perfect by any means and has had some moments of getting moved off the puck by stronger players or being slightly out of position, but he has shown that he can recover and bounce back quickly and confidently. Those kinds of qualities are invaluable on a team like Buffalo. I’m not saying he is a lock to make the team, but he certainly has impressed the brass enough to still have him here with two games left.

Zach Benson Is Poised and Impressive

There were definitely a lot of eyes watching Zach Benson when the preseason began. He was coming off of another decent season, but it was nothing impressive, so to see him lined up with Josh Norris and Tage Thompson on the top line meant there was something brewing for sure. Then boom! Right out of the gate, you could see it in his play. Benson was stronger, faster, and he was playing like he owned the ice he skated on. Every play he was involved in was noticeable. He was constantly stealing pucks, winning battles along the boards, making beautiful passes to his teammates, and all the while still being the mouthy little pest that gets under opponents’ skin.

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

He has grown a lot over the summer, not physically, but mentally and in his game. There is a newfound poise and confidence to him that has a security to it that is just infectious. Having that kind of energy will only feed that top line as the season goes on, and it is clear how he earned Lindy Ruff’s trust to be on that line. Benson is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Sabres Have To Make Choices

Benson is a lock to make this team as he will not lose his roster spot, but a choice will need to be made for both Mrtka and Kozak. Each of them has shown the ability to play at the NHL level, but the real question is whether they are ready. An argument can be made both ways on both players, but if I were to bet on one, it would be Kozak. The forward group has more flexibility, and he absolutely has the chance to step up and overtake someone. Mrtka, on the other hand, is more a victim of the depth chart.