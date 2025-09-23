Sabres Host Blue Jackets in Preseason Home Opener

Buffalo Sabres hockey is officially back as they are scheduled to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets for a second straight night as a part of a home-and-home set, which is how it is for the entirety of the preseason. Last night, the Sabres took the first game in a 4-0 shutout win, and they will look to make it two straight wins. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets will hope to avoid losing both games.

Both teams enter the game looking to get some more looks at some new faces on the team, as well as some prospects in the organization. We saw the Sabres play some notable prospects, including Radim Mrtka, Noah Ostlund, and Konsta Helenius, in their win on Monday night. In contrast, the Blue Jackets played Jack Williams, Jet Greaves, Hunter McKown, plus a few others.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets Game Preview

After getting a good look at the team’s top prospects in the system, along with some NHL rostered players, the team’s roster will once again be split between NHL players and non-NHL rostered players. Tage Thompson, Zach Benson, Josh Norris, Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, and Connor Timmins will all be making their preseason debut. As far as Alex Tuch goes, he seems not to be ready just yet, as he has been dealing with a minor injury throughout training camp so far.

The Blue Jackets have already played two games in their preseason and sit at a record of 1-1-0, which includes a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues in their opener on Sep. 21. They’ll be looking to get more looks at new faces, as well as more prospects in the organization, and get the seasoned veterans ready for the regular season.

Sabres’ Players to Watch

Isak Rosen

Isak Rosen is entering season four with the Sabres organization since being drafted by the organization in 2022. He has demonstrated his capabilities at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, but has yet to showcase them at the NHL level. He knows he needs to make the team out of training camp, as everyone in the organization hopes he can take the next step. Look for him to be hungry not only in this game but throughout the entirety of the preseason to help his case for making the opening night roster.

Josh Norris

Josh Norris was acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline last season. He only played three games with the team before going down with an injury that ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He is expected to be the team’s first-line center for the game, as Benson and Thompson are slotted to be his wingers. We have a chance to see what he can really do if he stays healthy, as he will use the preseason to gain more chemistry with Benson and Thompson.

Norris has only played 60-plus games once in his first five seasons, which was the 2021-22 season, where he recorded a career-high 35 goals and 55 points with the Ottawa Senators. He has a real shot to stay healthy this season and be a dominant first-line center, and that starts with the preseason in tonight’s game.

Conor Timmins

The newest member of a somewhat revamped Sabres blue line will be getting some action tonight. Acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in June, he can play a full 200-foot game, providing offense and defense. We will get a taste of what he will bring to the team for the upcoming season and is expected to be paired up with Jacob Bryson as the team’s second pair for the night. He will be eager to show his new team what he brings to the table and hopes to impress as he prepares for the season.

Sabres Keys to the Game

Stay Healthy

Yes, many players are competing for spots to try to earn a job on the NHL roster, so of course, those players are going to do whatever it takes to impress the team. However, for NHL veterans, the preseason serves as a “tune-up,” so many of them are just trying to get up to game speed. Whatever the Sabres do, they have to stay healthy going into the season. The last thing the team needs is for them to head into the regular season dealing with injuries that players suffered during the preseason. Of course, it is a sport that inevitably leads to injuries, but the Sabres must do everything possible to avoid them.

Earn Your Spot

Every player must earn their spot on the roster and in their designated role. Players like Helenius, Ostlund, Rosen, and others need to demonstrate to the organization what they are capable of at the NHL level. Prospects and even AHL veterans have to show the organization why they are worthy of securing the last spot or two on the NHL roster. There is very little room for error in the preseason for those players. Play hard, smart, and well, and the team might have no choice but to name one or two unexpected names to the opening night roster.

The ultimate goal in the preseason really depends on the player. Whether it’s a young prospect or a seasoned veteran, someone always has something to play for. Which players will we expect to impress during this game? Who will come up on top? The Sabres or the Blue Jackets?