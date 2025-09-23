4 Silver Linings for Edmonton Oilers if McDavid Leaves

Hockey’s biggest decision still remains unknown. While there are several superstars around the NHL entering the final season of their respective contracts, none are getting discussed anywhere near as much as Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. As each day passes without an extension in place, speculation continues to fly around as to where he could wind up next season.

Though McDavid could still very well re-sign with the Oilers, the fact that a deal wasn’t reached over the summer is concerning. Should this situation roll into the regular season, it will only draw more attention and cause potential distraction for the Oilers.

It’s quite obvious that losing McDavid would be devastating for the Oilers. He is undoubtedly the best player on the planet, and will go down as one of the best to ever play the game. That said, there may be some positives that come from him departing should he do so, even if they won’t be obvious to see right away. Here’s a look at four silver linings that would come from the 28-year-old moving on.

Cap Space Galore

The most obvious positive of the bunch is that without McDavid, the Oilers would suddenly have a ton of cap space to address other holes in their lineup. It’s no secret that they need an upgrade between the pipes, and having $12.5 million off the books would certainly help management find a better goaltender.

It’s also important to note that on a new deal, McDavid is expected to command, at minimum, $16 million per season. The Oilers would be happy to make that work, but it would cause some serious problems in regards to rounding out the rest of their roster.

The additional cap space provided from McDavid leaving would not only allow management to find a goalie, but add a legitimate scoring winger which they’ve been lacking for years. As for the centre position, McDavid’s loss would be enormous, but they not only have Leon Draisaitl down the middle, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is more than capable of playing a top-six centre role.

True Superstar in Draisaitl Locked Up

Though McDavid has yet to show his commitment to Edmonton, the organization’s other superstar talent in Draisaitl has. The 29-year-old agreed to an eight-year extension last summer, which is set to kick in for the 2025-26 season. The German centre is coming off of a 52-goal season which earned him his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

Draisaitl has finally been able to shake the narrative that he’s a byproduct of McDavid, as fans across the hockey world have recognized that he’s an exceptional talent in his own right. Should McDavid leave, this will be Draisaitl’s team, and you can get he will be more motivated than ever to show the hockey world he can carry the Oilers to great heights on his own.

Oilers Will Still Attract Free Agents

A big issue for the Oilers before drafting McDavid was that they struggled to bring in top-tier talent through free agency. After a decade of struggles, there were few players that were willing to pack up and head to the chilled Canadian climate. The ones who did agree to come were often being overpaid to do so.

That has changed in the McDavid era, as players around the league recognize the Oilers as a true Stanley Cup contender. The Oilers captain has certainly helped lure in some big-name free agents during his tenure with the organization, though him leaving doesn’t mean that will stop.

Not only will the Oilers still be competitive thanks in large part to Draisaitl, but you can get NHL players are well aware of how exciting Edmonton gets during the playoffs. Having that much attention and support on a nightly basis when the postseason rolls around is something that players dream of, and they’ll get just that in Alberta’s capital. The fact that they boast one of the best arenas in the NHL in Rogers Place doesn’t hurt, either.

Oilers Can Take a More Team-First Approach

Under McDavid’s leadership, the Oilers have had issues when it comes to properly rolling four lines. Often times, the bottom-six players, and specifically the fourth line, have been used so sparingly that it impacts their ability to make a positive impact the rare time they do get called on for a shift.

That isn’t McDavid’s fault, of course, as you can understand why any head coach would want him on the ice as often as possible. The issue is that it hurts other aspects of the team, particularly those bottom-six players who, with more ice time, would be making a bigger impact. With McDavid out of the fold, that would change drastically.

While a player such as Draisaitl would certainly still be tasked with playing big minutes, the Oilers would need to rely on a more of a complete team effort in order to win games. This would not only add more motivation for their bottom-six forwards, but would also see their confidence increase tenfold.

Oilers Can Be a Good Team Without McDavid

Though the Oilers are still criticized as being a team that relies too heavily on McDavid, fans who watch this team closely know the roster around him has been improved significantly. There are plenty of other great talents on their roster, including the likes of Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard. Even without McDavid, that is a very solid core group that is capable of winning, albeit dependent on the future decisions management makes. The bottom line is that while McDavid leaving would be a very tough pill to swallow, it may not be as devastating to the franchise as some are making it out to be.