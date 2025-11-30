Sabres Need to Make a Choice On Their Goaltending

For some reason or another, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams refuses to make a decision on the goaltending situation, and it is holding the team back. They are currently doing one of the most frustrating and roster-inefficient things they can do and are running a three-goalie rotation that features Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis.

This system disrupts goaltending rhythm, wastes a roster spot on an extra goalie when it could be used for an extra defender or forward, and it is not the first time they have done this in recent years. It needs to stop, and Adams needs to make a choice on which two goalies he wants to keep and which one he will trade or waive.

Colten Ellis Has Earned a Shot

When the Sabres made their waiver claim on Colten Ellis, they expected him to be a competitive option for them in goal, as he had good American Hockey League (AHL) numbers while he was being developed by the St. Louis Blues organization. When he finally had a chance to show what he could do at the NHL level, he did not disappoint.

He won his first game, making 29 saves against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 22, and since then has become the goaltender with the most wins (4) among the three of them, despite having played the least amount of games (6). His base numbers (3.13 goals-against average and .898 save percentage) are nothing spectacular yet, but they have been good enough to get the job done. Not to mention, they are on par with the other two goalies.

Ellis has shown a capacity to be focused and quick with his reactions. Where he struggles a little bit is his rebound control, but as time goes on, and as he plays more games consistently, that will improve. This is not to say that Ellis deserves to be the starter by any means, but it does mean that he deserves his spot here considering his progress and his pay comparatively ($0.775 million per season). Why pay significantly more to the other goalies when Ellis can do the same or better on a smaller salary?

Adams Should Choose Between Lyon and Luukkonen

This brings us to the real choice that needs to be made, and that is whether Adams keeps Alex Lyon or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Both goaltenders have had flashes of being very good and flashes of looking very average. Lyon had the benefit of a hot start and looked really solid, but has flamed out since, as the team in front of him cannot support him well.

Luukkonen is suffering from the same problem he always has, which is consistency. The two of them each have three wins on the season, even though Lyon has played almost twice the amount of games (Lyon has played 13 to Luukkonen’s seven), so numbers wise, it favors Luukkonen. Money wise it favors Lyon, as it would cost more to keep Luukkonen around, and the Sabres could clear $4.75 million from their cap by moving him, as opposed to the $2.5 million cap hit for Lyon.

The reality is that it truly is a toss-up for which one is worth keeping. The problem is that neither of them has been so bad that it has looked like they needed to be moved or waived as soon as possible, and neither of them is significantly outplaying the other one either. None of the three goalies is playing particularly great hockey, but at least one of them is much more cost-effective in a tightening cap scenario.

That being said, the cap may be the biggest factor that they need to look at as they continue to be basement dwellers, and will also need to re-sign some of their top young players to new deals soon. The logical choice is to move Luukkonen, in my opinion.

Adams Needs to Choose and Stop Wasting Time

This team is slowly rotting away and slipping further and further from the playoffs. No playoff team… scratch that, no respectable NHL team carries three full-time goaltenders on their roster just because their general manager is afraid to make a choice and let one of them go.

None of them is of such a high quality that the return will be substantial, and none of them are worth sitting on this long waiting for “the best deal.” Adams needs to assess his talent, put on his big boy GM pants, and make a decision so the two remaining netminders can finally get in a rhythm.

If Adams’ fear is injuries (which is a semi-valid concern considering Luukkonen’s history), he still has one of the better goaltending prospects in the league sitting with the AHL Rochester Americans waiting for a chance to prove he is better. There are zero reasons for the Sabres to be this far into their season and have another three-goalie rotation. It is absurd and wasteful. Time to make a decision on them, and it better be fast.