Sabres News & Rumors: Eichel, Quinn, Olofsson & More

In this week’s edition of Buffalo Sabres news and rumors, the Jack Eichel trade conversations are starting to heat up, and interested teams are working on the framework of a potential deal. Jack Quinn wins rookie of the month for October in the American Hockey League (AHL), and Victor Olofsson has a soft-tissue injury that likely occurred during practice. Still, he isn’t expected to miss any time and will continue to play.

The team is currently looking to bounce back against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night after losing 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

It appears that a deal involving Eichel will happen shortly. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that trade talks heated up on Saturday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming for both parties, so hopefully, this can be resolved, and the saga can finally be over.

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dreger wasn’t the only one reporting on this. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff suggested that the Vegas Golden Knights and the Sabres were working on the framework of a possible trade. After claiming Michael Amadio off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, it sparked speculation whether the Golden Knights are preparing to lose multiple roster players in this deal.

Peyton Krebs would presumably be the prospect the Sabres are targeting, as the 20-year-old was the 17th-overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. He is pointless through eight games with the Golden Knights and probably needs to spend more time in the AHL to develop. His ceiling is very high, as he projects to becoming a first-line center in his prime years.

Jack Quinn Wins Rookie of the Month in AHL

It has been a stellar start for the Sabres’ top forward prospect, who has five goals and 10 points through six games. His prolific production earned him rookie of the month honors for October in the AHL, suggesting that he is outplaying his competition. There is a chance that he will be called up to the NHL at some point if he can keep up this pace.

Jack Quinn of the Ottawa 67’s (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

The main reason for this terrific start is the play of his linemate, JJ Peterka, who has six points through six games. The Rochester Americans’ dynamic duo has found instant chemistry, leading to the team’s 4-2 record to rank third in the North division.

When Quinn was drafted eighth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, it was controversial because of the players chosen after him. Anton Lundell, who was drafted 11th overall by the Florida Panthers, is playing for the team and has five points through five games this season. Quinn has taken it upon himself to prove his doubters wrong and is showing that he can become a crucial player for the Sabres moving forward.

According to Sabres head coach Don Granato at yesterday’s press conference, the Sabres’ leading scorer sustained a soft-tissue injury during Monday’s practice. He left practice as a precaution and did not return, but don’t read too much into it, as he appears to be feeling fine.

Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He is expected to play tonight against the Sharks, but this will be a storyline to follow if his play starts to dip, and he looks noticeably worse. For now, let’s pump the breaks, but it is worth noting.

What’s Next For The Sabres?

Buffalo is in the midst of their California road trip, with games against the Anaheim Ducks and the Kings in the past few days. After they faceoff against the Sharks tonight, they will play the Seattle Kraken for the first time in franchise history on Nov 4.