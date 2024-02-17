Sabres News & Rumors: Luukkonen & Wild Game Preview

This afternoon, the 23-26-4 Buffalo Sabres take on the 25-23-5 Minnesota Wild. On paper, they are fairly evenly matched. However, the Sabres, over their past 10 games, are even at 5-5-0, while the Wild are plus four at 7-3-0. In addition, Minnesota has won four straight games.

Item One: What Should Sabres Fans Be Watching for in Today’s Game

For Sabres fans watching the game, here are some key points to look out for in the upcoming game:

First, how will the Sabres handle Minnesota’s top line? Recently, the Wild have a strong new-look top line consisting of Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kirill Kaprizov. This trio has been playing with what Wild Head Coach John Hynes described as “hard skill.” For him, that means they not only possess talent but also play a physical and relentless style of hockey. The Sabres need to find ways to contain them and disrupt their chemistry.

Second, the game could come down to a goaltending battle. With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen expected to start for the Sabres and Filip Gustavsson likely in net for the Wild, goaltending will be crucial. Luukkonen has been great since January, but he was recently injured. Will he need to shake off any rust from that injury if he’s to give his team a solid performance and a chance for the win?

Third, can the Sabres generate offense? They will need to bounce back from their recent shutout loss against the Florida Panthers. Players like Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Dahlin will need to lead the charge offensively and create scoring chances. Can the Sabres do a better job than they did against the Panthers in establishing a net-front presence and creating the kind of chaotic traffic that would make it difficult for Gustavsson to see the puck? The Sabres are 17-3-1 when they score first, but they are only 6-23-3 when the opponent scores first.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Fourth, how will the Sabres special teams play? If the Sabres get chances with the man advantage, they’ll need to capitalize to gain momentum and put pressure on the Wild. Conversely, Buffalo will need to stay disciplined and avoid taking unnecessary penalties that could swing the momentum in Minnesota’s favor.

Fifth, and finally, can the Sabres generate the kind of energy and effort they need to win? Fans should watch for the Sabres’ overall effort level throughout the game. Coming off a disappointing loss, they’ll need a strong work ethic to compete against a hot Wild team. The Sabres will need to show signs of determined urgency in their play, especially in board battles and in front of the net.

Item Two: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Should Be Back

Sabres goalie Luukkonen has emerged as a standout player for Buffalo since the beginning of the calendar year. He’s been one of the NHL’s top goalies over the past six weeks or so. Luukkonen’s strong play has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Sabres.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, the Sabres faced a setback on Thursday when Luukkonen was sidelined with a lower-body injury. He was reported to be day-to-day. In response, the team recalled Dustin Tokarski from the American Hockey League (AHL) to serve as the backup to Eric Comrie for the game against the Panthers. The Sabres had remained hopeful for his return, and Head Coach Don Granato indicated there was a good chance Luukkonen would be back against the Wild.

Yesterday, it was reported that Luukkonen will be fit enough to be in tonight’s lineup. The 24-year-old Finnish goalie has been playing well but struggling to win lately. He has put up a 2-4-0 in his last six games despite a solid 2.04 goals-against-average (GAA) and .927 save percentage over that stretch.

Luukkonen was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against the Kings, turning aside all 33 shots he faced en route to a 7-0 shutout victory. He’ll try to gain his 14th win of the season.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres have a packed schedule ahead. After their game in Minnesota, they’ll face off against the Anaheim Ducks at home on Monday. They return to the road as they head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens on Wednesday and then move on to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

The Sabres then return home to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Feb. 25th. With several games in quick succession, the Sabres will need to maintain focus and energy as they steer through this stretch of the season. However, if they could go on a bit of a heater, they could pull their record above the .500 mark.