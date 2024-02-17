Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky is in Playoff Form

The Florida Panthers are among the best in the NHL. They sit second in the NHL with a record of 35-15-4 with 74 points. Also, they are tied with the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division. Over their last 10 games, they’ve won nine of those games. They have found their groove and look to ride it towards a fourth straight postseason appearance.

One big reason the team has succeeded has been their starting goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky. As of late, he has been a brick wall between the pipes for the Cats. This comes after his first All-Star appearance as a Panther earlier this month.

Bobrovsky the Brick Wall

Over his last four starts, he’s been earning the $10 million per year contract he was signed to. His goals-against average (GAA) was 1.50, and his save percentage (SV%) was .950, all with four wins. In addition, he earned a shutout in a start against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb.10.

Related: Panthers Can’t Let All-Star Break to Slow Them Down

Over his last ten games, he has seven wins, won five straight, and had a GAA of 2.40. This season, he has a GAA of 2.42, which makes for sixth-best in the NHL. In wins, he’s third with 25. In shutouts, he’s tied for fifth with three.

Sergei Bobrovsky has 131 wins in his time with the Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His performance in his two victories against the Washington Capitals and the Avalanche, a GAA of 1.00 with an SV% of .966 while stopping 56 of 58 shots, was enough to be awarded the second star of the week by the NHL. That week, the only better goaltender was Jacob Markstrom, which means Bobrovsky’s back in the form that led the team to an Eastern Conference championship last postseason.

The Team is Building Off of It

The team has been better as a result of his play. As mentioned, they won their last three games and nabbed points in nine of their previous 10. Furthermore, the team is second in the NHL with a 2.49 GAA and sixth on the penalty kill with an 83.1% kill rate.

“It gives us so much confidence knowing he is back there when he is feeling it,’’ Sam Bennett said on Monday afternoon following practice at the IcePlex. “It just gives us that extra boost and we are able to rally around his play. He has done that a bunch for us so it is really important.’’ Panthers forward Sam Bennett on Sergei Bobrovsky

On the season, Bobrovsky has an SV% of .914. His strong play has given the team a chance to finish on top of the Atlantic with only a couple of months left to go in the season.

Can Fans Expect Another Cup Run?

If he continues his hot streak, the team could very well duplicate their cup run from last summer. Goaltending for the Cats has been extremely stable overall this season.

Related: Florida Panthers Jersey History

After years of inconsistency from him over the past few seasons, he seems to have finally shown why he is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner. It’s clear that he wants to add more to that resume. Since arriving in Broward County five seasons ago, his next planned accomplishment is winning the Stanley Cup.

”It doesn’t matter what you win individually,” Bobrovsky said. ”Hockey’s a team sport and it’s all about the Cup. Only one team can win the Cup each season. That’s my main goal. That’s what I want to do. That’s why I am here now. I believe in this team. I believe in this group.” Sergei Bobrovsky on signing with the Florida Panthers.

After heartbreakingly losing the Cup Final in 2023, Bobrovsky more than likely has a bitter taste in his mouth. That taste is driving his play at just the right time for him and the Panthers.