Sabres News & Rumours: KeyBank Lock, Rosen’s Future & Byram Iffy?

Another preseason in Buffalo, and once again, hope is circling the wagons. This year, the vibe about the Buffalo Sabres feels different—less about “maybe someday” and more about “let’s finally do this.” The Sabres are no longer rebuilding. They’ve got a core in place, an arena getting upgrades, and a front office that’s starting to make moves with purpose.

The question is: will it all finally click? Fans are right to be cautious. The promise has been there before, only to fizzle out by February. But there’s a growing sense that this season is where excuses run out. Young stars are growing up, contracts are tightening, and the pressure to break the NHL’s longest playoff drought is getting harder to ignore. Here’s a look at three big storylines that could shape how this all plays out.

Item 1. KeyBank Extension Locks in Stability

This is quietly big news: the Sabres and KeyBank have agreed to a 10-year extension to keep the arena name through 2036. Starting this season, KeyBank’s logo will also appear on players’ road helmets—a small but noticeable signal that the team’s off-ice identity is getting buttoned up.

Why does this matter? After years of turnover and questions about commitment, the Sabres are showing signs of long-term thinking. With renovations already underway—better seating, new concourses, and that giant scoreboard lighting things up—the organization is investing in more than wins. They’re investing in the fan experience, and in Buffalo itself.

Item 2. Isak Rosen’s Future—Fading or Fresh Start?

Isak Rosen isn’t out of chances, but he might be running out of runway in Buffalo. The 22-year-old winger hasn’t quite broken through since being drafted in the first round, and with the roster getting more competitive, his name is starting to pop up in trade chatter again.

Isak Rosen, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He still has upside—quick feet, offensive instincts, and American Hockey League (AHL) production to back it up—but he’s also in that awkward spot where you’re no longer a “prospect,” but not quite an NHL regular either. If the Sabres want to package him for a more established player, now might be the time. The window to crack the lineup is shrinking, and Rosen knows it.

Item 3. Byram’s Contract—Bridge Deal or Trade Setup?

When Bowen Byram signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal earlier this summer, it looked like a smart, low-risk move for both sides. Byram gets paid, Buffalo keeps control, and everyone walks away happy.

But around the league, it raised a different question: Is this a bridge deal or a stepping stone to something else? It’s no secret that GM Kevyn Adams values cap flexibility, and this deal gives him exactly that. Right now, he’s part of the plan. But if Buffalo needs to make a splash midseason, don’t be shocked if Byram becomes part of the price.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

What’s Next for the Buffalo Sabres?

We’ve heard this before, but it’s still true: the Sabres have the talent to make the playoffs. The difference now is that the excuses are wearing thin. The roster is mature enough. The fan base is more than ready. And the pressure—from ownership, media, and inside the locker room—is real.

Could we see a trade before opening night? Will Rosen get another shot? Is Byram part of a long-term pairing, or just passing through? These aren’t just hypotheticals—they’re the kinds of questions that will define how Buffalo starts the season. After years of being on the outside looking in, the Sabres can’t afford another slow start. Not this time.