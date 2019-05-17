Sharks Carry Fortunate 2-1 Lead Into Game 4 Against the Blues

By The Canadian Press May 17th, 2019

San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: San Jose leads series 2-1

Bottom Line

The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Sharks won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime. Joe Thornton scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

The Blues have gone 24-15-2 in home games. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 per cent of chances.

The Sharks are 21-16-4 in road games. San Jose ranks third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

Top Performers

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-22 in 82 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly clears the puck away from San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Brenden Dillon leads the Sharks with a plus-19 in 82 games played this season. Logan Couture has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Team Playoff Stats & Injuries

Sharks: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.8 goals, 5.0 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press