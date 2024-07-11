Matt Savoie Calls Opportunity With Oilers a “Young Player’s Dream”

The Edmonton Oilers acquiring Matthew Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres seemed like a trade proposal you would make in a video game and hope the other team accepted if you were the Oilers. Only having to give up Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio in exchange for the ninth overall selection in the 2022 Draft was a one-sided deal that has left fans from both fanbases scratching their heads. While it will hurt not having McLeod added to the bottom six this season, it’s not hard to see that Dylan Holloway, Raphael Lavoie, and Savoie will be the replacements and will be looking to take bigger steps in their development in 2024-25. Whether or not Savoie plays in the NHL this season is one thing, but fans are excited to see what he can bring to the table in the future, and he seems excited to be joining the Oilers.

“It’s every young player’s dream to come into an opportunity like this and play with really good players and get good opportunities…so, I’m just really determined, motivated, and ready to get after it here.” – Matt Savoie (Savoie savouring new opportunity with Oilers following trade)

Savoie admitted to secretly supporting the Oilers during their recent playoff run, so it’s clear he is proud to be playing for the team he grew up a fan of in St. Albert, Alberta. With the Oilers having made some moves that will bolster their roster even more heading into the 2024-25 season, Savoie seems to have a similar opinion to many Oilers fans who are optimistic that the team can make another run to the Stanley Cup Final, but can win it this time around. The Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, and even the Utah Hockey Club all made some strong moves to increase their chances of a deep run this season, but it will be hard to bet against the Oilers.

Oilers Can Be Patient With Savoie; No Need to Rush His Development

Looking at what kind of role Savoie will have with the Oilers is up in the air. It’s clear the team wants him to become a big part of their future and to provide offensive production down the line, but he may not be ready to make the jump yet. If he comes to camp and has a phenomenal showing, there should be no issue starting him in the NHL and seeing if playing him in the bottom six is the right move for his development. If he comes to camp and isn’t able to take someone’s spot, he can afford one season in the American Hockey League (AHL) and can attempt to dominate offensively with the Bakersfield Condors.

Matt Savoie, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

The point is, that the Oilers can afford to be patient with Savoie’s development. If he isn’t ready this season, that’s perfectly fine. If he is, awesome. This was an acquisition that was completed mainly to free up cap space, not to bring in an impact player who can help the team this season. For Savoie, he can take the time to fine-tune his game and see if he can elevate his two-way game to another level. His size is a worry to some fans, but he makes up for it with his creativity offensively and strong defensive mindset.

Related: 2 Reasons Edmonton Oilers Won McLeod-for-Savoie Trade

The Oilers have a powerhouse heading into the 2024-25 campaign and should have a goal in mind to win the Stanley Cup. After making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Panthers last season, there is only one more thing the team needs to accomplish, and that’s winning it all. They have the depth all around to be able to do so, but adding Savoie to a weak prospect pipeline who can be a future star is a bonus to what has been a fantastic offseason for the Oilers.