Kraken Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Increased Swagger, Montour Update, Beniers and More

The Seattle Kraken are entering a critical stretch of their season this week. Fresh off a 10-game point streak that helped them climb into the Pacific Division playoff picture, they now face the challenge of sustaining that momentum during a tough East Coast road trip while managing key injuries.

East Coast Road Trip Gauntlet

The Kraken are in the midst of a demanding five-game road trip. After a tight 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, they stay on the East Coast to face the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Boston Bruins before heading to Utah to play the Mammoth. This stretch is a major test of their legitimacy as a playoff contender.

Performance Surge & “Swagger”

Despite back-to-back losses (one in OT) to end the week, the Kraken have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL, recently riding a 10-game point streak (8-0-2). Head coach Lane Lambert has noted an increased “swagger” and confidence in the group, even when they aren’t playing their “A” game.

Brandon Montour’s return is near. He has returned to practicing with the team, albeit in a no-contact jersey. He has been out for 12 games, requiring surgery for a hand injury sustained in a fight with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson.

Matty Beniers Heating Up

Center Matty Beniers has found his offensive rhythm, currently riding a four-game point streak with five points (three goals, two assists) in that span. He scored a brilliant unassisted goal against Carolina, stepping up in Jordan Eberle’s absence.

Depth Scoring

With top players out, the Kraken’s depth has been vital. The fourth line of Ben Meyers, Ryan Winterton, and Jacob Melanson has contributed crucial minutes and points, keeping the team competitive.

Kraken Schedule Jan 12 – 19

Date Matchup Time (ET) Time (PT) Venue Context Mon, Jan 12 @ NY Rangers 7:00 PM 4:00 PM Madison Square Garden A historic venue test against a Metro Division opponent. Wed, Jan 14 @ NJ Devils 7:00 PM 4:00 PM Prudential Center The first half of a road back-to-back. Thu, Jan 15 @ Boston Bruins 8:00 PM 5:00 PM TD Garden A physical matchup on zero rest. Sat, Jan 17 @ Utah Mammoth 5:00 PM 2:00 PM Delta Center The final leg of the road trip against the league’s newest franchise.

