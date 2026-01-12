Kings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries, Perry Returns, Morale Boost and More

Here are the key storylines for the Los Angeles Kings and their schedule for the week of Jan. 12-19, 2026.

Anze Kopitar Sidelined & Corey Perry’s Return

The biggest roster shakeup this week involves the captain. The Kings placed Anze Kopitar on Injured Reserve (IR) on Saturday, Jan. 10. In a corresponding move, veteran Corey Perry was activated from non-roster designation. Perry made an immediate impact in his return, scoring a goal against his former team in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings must now navigate a difficult stretch of games without their top center and leader.

Building Momentum in the Pacific Division

The Kings enter this week with a record of 19-15-10 (48 points), fighting to stay relevant in the Wild Card and Pacific Division race. They are currently 3-1-1 in their last five games. Saturday’s shootout victory over Edmonton was a crucial morale booster, especially coming off a tough 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets the night prior.

Injury Watch: Moore and Armia

Beyond Kopitar, the Kings are managing other injuries. Trevor Moore is currently on Injured Reserve, and Joel Armia is listed as day-to-day. The team’s depth is being tested, requiring younger players like Alex Laferriere and Quinton Byfield (who recently scored against Winnipeg) to step up in production.

Kings Schedule Jan. 12 – 19

DateTime (PST)OpponentLocationBroadcast
Mon, Jan. 127:00 PMDallas StarsCrypto.com ArenaESPN+, FDSW
Wed, Jan. 147:00 PMVegas Golden KnightsCrypto.com ArenaTNT, HBO
Fri, Jan. 167:30 PMAnaheim DucksCrypto.com ArenaESPN+, FDSW
Sat, Jan. 177:00 PM@ Anaheim DucksHonda CenterESPN+, FDSW

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

