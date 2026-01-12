How the Blue Jackets Can Turn Their Season Around After Disastrous West Coast Trip

The Columbus Blue Jackets have just returned from a four-game West Coast road trip, their last western trip of the season, and it could not have been much worse. They earned two points in those four games, and that was against the Utah Mammoth, a 3-2 overtime victory that the Blue Jackets had to win.

While fans are growing impatient with the team’s lack of positive results, many are also starting to question if head coach Dean Evason is the answer moving forward.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

Last season, many experts projected the team to land at the bottom of the league standings, but Evason had them in position to fight for a wild-card berth. But maybe his good fortune has run out in Columbus. This season, the Blue Jackets look confused, disorganized, and aren’t receiving much of a push from anyone.

If anything, this recent road trip exposed the lack of fight in some games. When things aren’t going their way, too often the Blue Jackets are shut down. Here are the two main takeaways from the trip out west.

Jet Greaves Owns the Net

Elvis Merzlikins has struggled to find his way this season, and his playing time has taken a major dip because of it. He has rarely manned the crease in the last month. Merzlikins got the start against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, a game the Blue Jackets lost 4-0. That was his first start since Dec. 20, another loss, 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks.

His inability to find his way might be, in part, thanks to the outstanding play from Jet Greaves. If the Blue Jackets want to turn this season around, they will need Greaves to continue playing great. He has been the single reason they are not far lower in the standings than they currently are.

We’ve made a tweak to our xGoals model to adapt to how the NHL is now tracking tips/deflections. These shots were overvalued in xG, resulting in most goalies looking above average. Thx to @JesseGranger_ , @mirtle , @timoseppa, & @CJTDevil for writing about tracking changes. pic.twitter.com/0n2q64iuks — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) January 4, 2026

He has been one of the best goaltenders in the league this season, and if he had more offensive support, he would likely be in the Vezina Trophy conversation. With 30 starts already, compared to Merzlikins’ 15, if the Blue Jackets want to make a major push for the playoffs, Greaves will likely end up with around 50 starts. To give Columbus their best shot, they will have to run with Greaves.

Blue Jackets’ Defense Can Not Be the Offense

The one thing he has not received all season is goal support. It’s been a major problem, but an even bigger problem is the fact that the defensemen are creating all the offensive chances. Even with Zach Werenski on the roster, who has been the team’s best player for the past few seasons, he can not be provide all of the team’s offense if they want to climb up the standings.

In the Blue Jackets’ most recent game against the Mammoth on Sunday, Werenski was a massive factor and earned the primary assist on a great overtime game-winning tip-in goal by Dmitri Voronkov. However, that play was brought about by a huge effort from Werenski.

The Blue Jackets’ top offensive players have been their defensemen. This is not an indictment of all the forwards, but their top forwards need to be their best offensive players. Evason has done everything from shuffling lines in practice to shuffling lines mid-game to try and get something going upfront, but to no avail. Columbus has to find a way to get more offense, or the team will again be looking for the lottery balls to fall their way come springtime.

Evason has grown far too patient with his group, and they need a shift to wake the group up. Whether that is a change of leadership, a big roster trade, or a demotion to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, something has to give.