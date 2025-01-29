Seattle Kraken’s Jared McCann Records 200th Career Assist

The milestones keep on coming for the Seattle Kraken. On Jan. 28, they hosted the Anaheim Ducks. Not only did this game signify Adam Larsson’s 900th game in the NHL, but Jared McCann earned his 200th NHL assist as well.

2🍎🍎!



Jared McCann gets his 200th career @NHL assist tonight. pic.twitter.com/z9wpWHuzTH — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) January 29, 2025

His first season in the NHL was in 2015-16, where he earned nine assists in 69 games with the Vancouver Canucks. After this first season though, he was traded to the Florida Panthers. He spent two and a half seasons here. He played in 143 games with Florida, earning 35 assists.

Related: Seattle Kraken’s Adam Larsson Set to Play in his 900th NHL Game

McCann’s time in Florida was cut short when he was traded in the middle of the 2018-19 season to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He finished out this season in Pittsburgh, playing in 32 games and earning six assists. He went on to play two more seasons with the Penguins, 2019-20 and 2020-21. During these two seasons, he played in 109 games and earned 39 assists.

At the beginning of the 2021 offseason, McCann was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 17, 2021. Just three days later, he was claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the Expansion Draft.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Between 2021 and 2024, McCann has played 233 games with the Kraken. During these three seasons, he has tallied 86 assists toward his career total. In the 2022-23 season, he also became the first member of the Kraken to score 40 goals.

The final goal of the game was scored by Shane Wright, and it was McCann who got one of the assists. Brandon Montour passed the puck to him near the blue line. He took a shot that was blocked by Lukas Dostal. Wright was up by the goal. He was able to recover the rebound and score the fourth goal of the night for the Kraken. His assist on Wright’s goal marked the 25th he has earned for this season, as well as his 200th career assist. Out of the 52 games he has played so far this season, that’s just about an assist every other game.

McCann has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the Kraken. He has earned the most points in a single season with the Kraken, which was 70 total in the 2022-23 season. He has been a consistent force in the top six for Seattle. He is currently signed to a five-year, $5 million average annual value (AAV) contract, which is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Congratulations to Jared McCann on earning his 200th career assist!