Johnston Scores Hat Trick in Stars’ 4-3 OT Win Over Golden Knights

For the first time this season, the Dallas Stars (31-17-1) won a game they were trailing after two periods, completing the comeback and defeating the Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-4) 4-3 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Wyatt Johnston scored his second career hat trick, Roope Hintz had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves in the win.

Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to 10 games with his 19th goal of the season. Adin Hill made 25 stops in the loss.

Game Recap

The Golden Knights were all over the Stars in the first half of the opening period. Ivan Barbashev scored 56 seconds into the game on a wrist shot from the slot, over the glove of Oettinger. Dallas challenged the play for offside successfully, and the goal was taken off the board. One minute later, Vegas took the lead for real on a point-blank shot from Eichel at the top of the crease.

Mavrik Bourque scored his sixth goal of the season at 3:41, tying the game on a wrist shot from the slot that went five-hole on Hill. Hertl added to the chaos at 6:35, scoring on a rebound at the right side of the net.

Mavrik Bourque, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dorofeyev scored a 5-on-3 power play goal at 3:57 of the second period, throwing a puck on the net that deflected off of Oettinger’s right pad to put Vegas up 3-1. Johnston scored his first of three on the night, shorthanded, at 5:04. Hintz shot the puck on Hill on a 2-on-1, and Johnston fired the rebound into the open cage to bring the Stars to within one.

Halfway through the third period, Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen was carrying the puck through the middle of the ice, and Mark Stone dove for the puck, colliding with Heiskanen’s knee with his helmet and tripping him on the play. Heiskanen immediately went to the locker room, and did not return. There is no update on his status.

Johnston scored his second of the night at 11:54, tying the game 3-3 on a snapshot from the right circle. He completed the natural hat trick 20 seconds into overtime on a 2-on-1 with Hintz, scoring into a wide-open net.

Up Next

The Golden Knights are back in action on Thursday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Stars host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.