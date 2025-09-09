Senators 2025-26 Player Preview: Shane Pinto

After a tumultuous 2023-24, the Ottawa Senators saw Shane Pinto play a full season, and the results were mixed. There’s no doubt that Pinto can be an invaluable part of the team’s core, but his off-ice struggles and drawn-out contract talks have limited his impact on the ice.

With 2025-26 a contract year for the young centre, Pinto has a great chance to break out and solidify the Senators’ middle-six, but questions will remain until he signs his extension, which could be an unnecessary distraction.

Pinto by the Numbers

Drafted: 32nd Overall (Second Round) in 2019 by the Senators

Position: Centre (shoots right)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 201 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 24 years old (12/11/2000)

Country: United States

2024-25 Stats: 21 goals, 16 assists, 37 points in 70 games

Career Stats: 51 goals, 56 assists, 107 points in 210 games

How Pinto Got Here

Pinto was not a popular choice when he was selected 32nd overall in 2019. That draft featured several prominent fallers, namely Bobby Brink, Arthur Kaliyev, and Raphael Lavoie, all projected to be first-rounders. But, with Pinto heading to the University of North Dakota alongside 2018 Senators’ draft picks Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jonny Tychonick, optimism was high that their chemistry in college would lead to greater success in the NHL.

Despite his lower profile, Pinto’s time at UND was a rousing success. During his two seasons in the NCAA, he was the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Rookie of the Year, Best Forward, Best Defensive Forward, Player of the Year, a two-time NCHC Champion, named to the Western All-American Team, and a Hobey Baker Finalist. On top of that, he took home a gold medal at the 2020 World Juniors, where he was named one of the USA’s top three players after he and Kaliyev led the team with four goals apiece.

Related: Senators 2025-26 Player Preview: David Perron

Expectations were high for Pinto when he signed his entry-level deal following UND’s loss in the NCAA Regional Final, and he did not disappoint, scoring a goal and putting up seven points in 12 games to close out the 2020-21 season.

Unfortunately, since his promising debut, Pinto has dealt with a significant injury that eliminated almost all of his rookie season, plus a controversial suspension for gambling, cutting his 2023-24 season in half. While he had 20 goals in 80 games in 2022-23, he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to build up momentum and chemistry with his team, making it feel like we haven’t fully seen what he can bring to the Senators yet.

Pinto’s Role in 2025-26

Pinto will start the season behind Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens as the Senators’ third-line centre, and the hope is that, barring any injuries, he can bring stability to the bottom six. He’s become one of the team’s best penalty killers and defensive players while bringing plenty of scoring punch.

Last season, Pinto averaged 1:59 on the penalty kill and recorded a 2.6 relative Corsi for percentage, meaning that when he was on the ice with a man down, the Senators controlled the puck more than they didn’t. Only Noah Gregor had better possession metrics than him among forwards, yet Gregor averaged over a minute less on the ice and had a higher goals against per 60 minutes. No other forward was better at preventing scoring opportunities than Pinto. Just look at the playoffs; after 47 head-to-head minutes, the Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner line only scored three even-strength goals against Pinto, Ridly Greig, and Michael Amadio. The penalty kill is where Pinto thrives, and he’ll continue that in 2025-26.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But stopping goals isn’t all that Pinto’s good at – he’s also pretty good at scoring them. Pinto averaged 1.0 goals per 60 minutes last season and scored a career-high 21. However, that includes a 19-game goal drought to kick off the 2024-25 season. Had he scored at a more even pace, his total should have been closer to 29 goals. Scoring 30 this season shouldn’t be an issue if he remains healthy, even if he’s on the third line.

So far, all of that is to be expected from Pinto, but the 24-year-old could be primed for a breakout. From the Christmas break to the end of the season, he averaged .64 points per game and finished the season on a 52-point pace over 82 games. According to Dobber Prospects’ writer Chris Kane, if a player with 230-plus games under his belt finishes the season with a strong second half, he is more than likely to break out the following season. Could Pinto become what the Senators wanted Josh Norris to be – a 30-goal, 60-point two-way centre? It sure looks that way.

The only thing getting in the way of that is Pinto’s contract. Last time, negotiations didn’t go smoothly, and it took a 41-game suspension to soften Pinto’s camp to a two-year bridge deal valued at $3.75 million per season. That deal expires at the end of this season, but general manager Steve Staios has already said that nothing will happen until after the season starts.

That’s a good bet from Pinto – after a surprise invite to Team USA’s Olympic training camp, he’ll be riding high when the season begins, especially if he makes the final cut. With many of the Senators raring to go, Pinto could start hot, driving up his asking price, especially if they sign him to a long-term deal, which may force the Senators to part with other mid-tier contracts to keep Pinto around. Hopefully, it doesn’t end in a holdout, as that would be the worst way to cap off what’s set up to be a career year for him.