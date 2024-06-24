Senators News & Rumors: Hamonic, Gibson, Brassard & More

In this edition of the Senators News & Rumors, we look at the prospect of a Travis Hamonic buyout, more goaltending options, including John Gibson, Erik Brannstrom and Egor Sokolov on the trade block, and much more.

Garrioch Drops a Load of Goalie Information

In his latest post in the Ottawa Sun, PostMedia’s Bruce Garrioch reiterated that the Senators are still going hard for Linus Ullmark, and while there are no true updates on that situation, talks of a potential extension holding up the deal are shut down in the article, rather the high asking price from the Bruins is what the delay is (from ‘Steve Staios is open for business as Senators prepare for NHL draft in Vegas,’ Ottawa Sun, June 23, 2024).

With the Ullmark deal not to the finish line yet, Ottawa is still linked to Juuse Saros, and Garrioch added Anaheim Ducks goaltender Gibson to the mix.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Saros would be the best option but would come with the highest trade price as the Nashville Predators aren’t in a position where they need to move a goaltender the way that the Bruins do. Saros is in the final year of his contract, but Elliotte Friedman reported that both sides are interested in an extension. What makes Saros expendable is the uprise of star prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

As for Gibson, the Ducks have held onto their once-superstar goalie for far too long. Throughout the rebuild, Gibson has been part of trade rumors for the majority of the time. His value has dropped immensely, and his $6.4 million cap hit is a lot harder to swallow now that he has spent a few seasons behind a depleted roster. His individual stats aren’t stellar, but there are lots of reasons to believe he could bounce back with a better team.

If a trade between the Senators and Bruins does come to fruition, Anton Forsberg is likely part of that deal to help make room in the crease. As for Joonas Korpisalo, the Bruins are likely unwilling to take him back, and the Senators will look to either trade him with salary retention or keep him as part of a tandem. A buyout sounds unlikely, but isn’t impossible.

Derick Brassard Calls it a Career

Former Senators center Derick Brassard has announced his retirement at the age of 36. In two stints with the Senators, Brassard played in parts of three seasons posting 100 points. His most recent stint was as a quality depth veteran on a young team, and he did a fantastic job in his role, scoring 13 goals and 23 points in 62 games.

His season was ended after surgery to repair a fractured fibula he suffered in the later parts of the 2022-23 season. That would be the last game he played in the NHL.

There was always a label on Brassard in Ottawa in his first time with the team as he was the return in the infamous Mika Zibanejad trade that stands as one of the worst in recent memory. Taking the trade out of the equation, Brassard was good in Ottawa and was a key part of the magical 2017 playoff run, scoring big goals in big moments.

Multiple Defensemen on the Block

More information from Garrioch suggests the Senators’ blue line will look drastically different moving forward. The Jakob Chychrun trade rumors are alive and well, and he is likely to be dealt at or before the draft, and a potential Ullmark deal centered around the defender makes sense, but Staios likely has multiple options.

Hamonic really struggled this past season in Ottawa, and his two-year deal with a full no-move clause was a head-scratcher at the time of signing, but Garrioch suggests that a buyout is likely. If the Senators opt to execute a buyout, it will cost the club $366,667 for two seasons. That gives the Senators a bit more cap flexibility and opens a spot on the blue line for someone who is more deserving.

Another pair of defensemen Garrioch refers to are Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker:

“League executives say the Senators are also scouring the market to see if there’s any interest in defencemen Erik Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker.” Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Sun

Brannstrom is due a $2 million qualifying offer, and while he brought some good play to the club in 2023-24, a third-pair role isn’t the best use of his skills and there isn’t an opportunity to move up in the lineup.

Bringing Bernard-Docker into the conversation is interesting. He was waived ahead of this season, but put together a strong 72-game campaign as a shut-down option. Sure, the Senators would like an upgrade on a player like him, but he wasn’t a huge liability on the ice and the Senators shouldn’t be upset if he is a returning player.

Another youngster the Senators are looking to move is Sokolov. Garrioch confirms the Senators will qualify him, but will look for a minor-league trade.

A lot of news on Sunday courtesy of Garrioch, as well as other sources, but the biggest week of Staios’ short tenure so far is underway. With the draft, free agency, and a ton of assets in trade rumors, there will be no shortage of Senators news and rumors moving forward.