Senators News & Rumours: Batherson, Roster Cuts & Yakemchuk

Training camp is in full swing, and there’s no shortage of buzz around the Ottawa Senators. After finally breaking their playoff drought last season, expectations are up—and for good reason. The core is locked in, the depth looks better, and there’s a belief this group can take another step.

Still, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. With opening night around the corner, a few key injuries and lineup decisions have added early wrinkles to the plan.

Item 1: Batherson Injury—Not Major, But Still a Blow

Drake Batherson left practice this week with an upper-body tweak and is expected to miss about two weeks. The team isn’t overly concerned, but with the season opener fast approaching, his status is in doubt. Losing Batherson, even short-term, hurts.

Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Batherson put up 26 goals and 68 points last season and was a steady presence in the top six and on the power play. Beyond the numbers, he brings chemistry. When he’s on, the puck seems to follow him. Without him, Ottawa may have to shuffle lines or lean on young players earlier than planned.

Item 2: Carter Yakemchuk Turning Heads, Even If He’s Not Staying

One of training camp’s best surprises? Carter Yakemchuk. The 2024 first-round pick has come in confident and shown why the Senators took him seventh overall. Smooth skating, smart decisions, and an edge to his game—he doesn’t look out of place.

Yakemchuk is likely headed to the American Hockey League (AHL), and that’s fine. But with Tyler Kleven day-to-day and a long season ahead, Yakemchuk may be back in the conversation before long. His omission from Canada’s World Junior camp also raised eyebrows—inside and outside the organization. That snub might add fuel to an already motivated player.

Item 3: In the Senators’ Net—Ullmark’s Job, with the Backup Spot (Almost) Solidified

Goaltending appears far more stable than it has in recent years. Linus Ullmark is healthy and ready to carry the load. He brought consistency after arriving from Boston last season and will be the starter. The real question is the No. 2 job.

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Leevi Meriläinen is most likely in that spot after showing poise in short NHL stints. The Senators don’t need a hero in net—just a reliable second option who can step in without things falling apart. Early reports suggest Meriläinen can be that guy. Still, 24-year-old Mads Søgaard remains in the picture.

Item 4. Senators’ Roster Decisions Are Coming Fast

The Senators trimmed their camp roster earlier this week. No big shocks—guys like Tyler Boucher were expected cuts—but some names are still pushing. Donovan Sebrango is one to watch. He had a steady season in Belleville and could be a short-list option if Ottawa needs a left-shot defenceman.

Up front, with Batherson out and Lars Eller nursing an abdominal issue, the door may crack slightly open for other Senators hopefuls to get a real shot at cracking the lineup—the kind of test you want from your depth.

The Senators’ Big Picture: Opportunity, Pressure, and a Chance to Build

Expectations are different now. This team is no longer being graded solely on effort. Last season’s playoff push proved they’re capable. Travis Green and Steve Staios don’t seem eager to shake things up. Salary cap space is tight, and the team is focused on internal growth.

Ottawa Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios speaks to the media (Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

But if injuries pile up or results dip early, a waiver pickup or depth trade wouldn’t be surprising. This is where smart depth and development matter most.

The Bottom Line for Senators’ Fans

There’s a lot to like in Ottawa. The core—Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson—is maturing. The talent is deeper. The fanbase is ready for more than just progress. Nothing’s guaranteed, and Batherson’s injury is a reminder of how quickly plans can shift.

But if the team stays healthy and gets steady goaltending, they’re not just playoff hopefuls—they’re contenders. Senators’ fans have been patient, and it finally feels like the wait is paying off. So fans in Canada’s capital city will take a breath, clear the schedule, and get ready: puck drop’s coming fast. This team looks ready for the moment.