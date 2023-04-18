3 Takeaways From Senators GM Pierre Dorion’s Press Conference

Ottawa Senators general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion spoke for almost half an hour at his end-of-season media availability, fielding questions from reporters in the wake of another failed attempt to make the playoffs.

Dorion, who has been in the post as GM for seven years, spoke on a range of topics on Monday (April 18) as he presented his plans for the future and thoughts on the season that was at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators finished the campaign six points below the playoff line, marking a significant improvement from last term when they missed the cut by a 30-point margin. But, for a franchise that invested heavily in the offseason, is that sufficient?

With that in mind, here are The Hockey Writers’ three key takeaways from Dorion’s end-of-season press conference.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion Wavers on Firm Playoff Timeline

Dorion set a firm timeline for playoff success back in April 2019.

“Next year, we need to start contending for the playoffs,” he told the assembled media at the time. “Two years from now, we need to be a playoff time. Three years from now, we need to be a team that contends in the playoffs.”

The timeline he set out three years back has slipped. Significantly. The Senators are yet to qualify for the playoffs with its current core and endured a topsy-turvy chase to even stay in the fight this season.

So, what about the infamous timeline now?

Pierre Dorion, General Manager of the Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I don’t think you heard me say we should be in the playoffs in any of those years,” he said earlier this week. “The ultimate goal was to build a team that could contend for a long time and I think that’s what we’ve done with me at the head of it.”

After another botched playoff effort, the Senators are under serious pressure to qualify next time around. If they miss out once more, will Dorion still be GM in Ottawa? Doubtful – especially with new ownership on the horizon.

Senators Head Coach D.J. Smith Receives Weak Backing From GM Pierre Dorion

Dorion has always been very protective of D.J. Smith. In November, he said that it would be “foolish” to provide a vote of confidence in his head coach because there was simply no chance he would be sacked shortly.

Dorion provided an even more personal endorsement of Smith in March, calling him a “good coach” and a “personal friend.” Again, he quashed any speculation that a coaching change could soon be in the works.

On Monday, he struck an entirely different tone while speaking on regional radio.

“D.J. has a contract,” Dorion said reluctantly, “I really respect how our players play hard for him. Do D.J. and I see eye to eye on everything? No. But he’s done a really good job developing these players for the most part.

D.J. Smith, Head Coach of the Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“There are parts of our team that need to get better. The GM can do things better. The coach can do things better. The players can do things better. At the same time, I’ve got a contract, he’s got a contract and we’ll go on from there. For the most part, I was happy with his work.”

Dorion is known to pick his words carefully – which adds intrigue to his focus on player development and omission of winning when it comes to praising Smith. Is he starting to doubt whether the coach he installed is capable of guiding the club to success? It seems that way, at least from the outside.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion Confident Forward Alex DeBrincat Will Re-Sign

Forward Alex DeBrincat is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA), with his $6.4 million cap hit certain to increase this summer. Since the Senators acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks, the 25-year-old has recorded 78 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 82 appearances – which is a substantial return for a player on a non-playoff team.

But is he ready to ink a multi-year extension in Ottawa, and what does it mean for the franchise if he wants to leave? Earlier this month, Dorion told TSN 1200 that the Senators intend to qualify DeBrincat even if they fail to come to terms on a longer deal.

Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In that scenario, DeBrincat would be extended for another year at a balmy $9 million against the salary cap. Upon the expiry of that single-season deal, he would be eligible for unrestricted free agency and have total control over his final destination.

Dorion stood by his commitment to extending DeBrincat on Monday, with the deadline for DeBrincat to accept a qualifying offer by July 15. In the meantime, we wait for further clarity on the situation.

Senators Must Address Big Questions This Offseason

There is no doubt that the Senators have work to do this off-season. Firstly, will the franchise retain Dorion and Smith for another season? Secondly, how will the front office approach roster decision after a difficult year?

There is also the small matter of the potential for an ownership change in Ottawa – which will carry wide-ranging consequences for everyone in the organization.

Dorion’s latest interaction with the media provided some answers, but there is still plenty to be unpacked after a disappointing season at the Canadian Tire Centre. Stay with The Hockey Writers for updates throughout the summer.