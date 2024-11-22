Auston Matthews Expected to Return to Maple Leafs Lineup vs. Panthers

We finally have an update on Auston Matthews‘ injury update. NHL insider Frank Seravalli was on Sports on Prime Canada last night and stated that he believes Matthews will return to the Maple Leafs lineup Wednesday, Nov. 27, against the Florida Panthers.

Seravalli had this to say about Matthews’ injury update:

“He actually still is in Munich, Germany, getting treatment on this injury; he is scheduled to return to North America sometime in the next 245 hours. The [Toronto] Maple Leafs believe he has made significant progress over the course of this week in treating that injury. They are hopeful that when he comes back, this will be completely in his rearview mirror.”

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Seravalli followed that up by giving everyone in Leafs Nation exactly what they wanted to hear.

“When is that? All signals point to Matthews returning to the Maple Leafs lineup on Wednesday.”

It was reported the other day that Matthews went to Munich, Germany, to see a doctor that he knows and trusts. Now less than a week later, he has made great progress and will be on his way back to rejoin the lineup as early as Wednesday.

Since Matthews has been out, the Maple Leafs are 6-1. They have been dominant during the seven-game stretch, with the only loss coming to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 12, in which they were shut out for the second time this season.

Matthews last played on Nov. 3 against the Minnesota Wild; it was announced on Nov. 5, before the Boston Bruins game, that he was dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Once he returns, he will have missed eight games, which could be costly to him finding his way back into the NHL goal-scoring race. Regardless, the most important thing for the Maple Leafs and their captain is that he is healthy for the 2025 NHL playoffs.