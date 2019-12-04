SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Washington defenceman Radko Gudas.

Kane was fined the maximum amount under the collective bargaining agreement Wednesday for his hit the previous night against Gudas.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Kane was given a major penalty and game misconduct when he elbowed Gudas with 5:07 remaining in Washington’s 5-2 win over San Jose. Kane avoided any suspension for the infraction.

