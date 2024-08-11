Logan Couture’s Injury Status Could Impact Sharks Significantly

Many have already written off Logan Couture when predicting their lineup for the Sharks during the 2024-25 season. While he did make a few appearances during the 2023-24 campaign, he didn’t look like himself and it was a short-lived experiment as he recovered from injury. In April, he said he hoped to be ready for training camp but four months later there hasn’t been much information available about the Sharks’ captain. While his current status remains unknown, whether he’s healthy or not will have major implications for the team this season.

Veteran Leadership

With a young roster consisting of rookies like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith alongside players with slightly more experience like William Eklund and Fabian Zetterlund, having some extra leadership who can mentor them into becoming star players would be massively beneficial. Of course, Mikael Granlund is currently on the roster and he can fill that role as well, but as the trade deadline approaches there would be no guarantees that he’ll remain on the team for the second half of the season. Couture is entering his fifth season as captain of an NHL franchise, which is the type of experience not many players can provide. He was brought up in a locker room filled with leaders like Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and the recently retired Joe Pavelski. Even if he’s not the player he used to be on the ice, which remains to be seen, he would bring a type of leadership that not many others can provide.

There will undoubtedly be questions around Couture’s ability considering the fact that he missed the majority of the 2023-24 season and when he did play, he was underwhelming at best and he’s already 35 years old. With that being said, when it comes to the Sharks organization, Couture is irreplaceable regardless of his performance on the ice. They have Marc-Edouard Vlasic taking the veteran role on the blue line, so it makes sense that Couture would take that spot for the forwards if healthy.

Roster Implications

The Sharks have a bit of a logjam at the bottom of their roster, specifically with forwards as they aim to have a competitive training camp environment this season and start moving toward the end of their rebuild. Prospects like Filip Bystedt, Daniil Gushchin, and even Thomas Bordeleau are likely going to struggle to make it onto the opening night roster as it stands if Couture is unavailable. If he is available, it will undoubtedly push a few players who were on the roster last season like Collin Graf and Justin Bailey back to the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda. If Couture is healthy, the Sharks certainly get a great player, however, it will have some negative effects for those on the fringe.

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Heading into training camp, things are far from guaranteed for anyone on the Sharks. Even with his status, the same would be true for Couture. With the current roster construction, he wouldn’t be guaranteed the first-line center role moving forward. He’d likely start on either the second or even third line, and if he performs at the level he has in the past, he’ll move up the lineup. As Celebrini and Smith continue to improve, Couture’s role will continue to diminish. With three years left on his contract though, he’ll certainly be in their plans until either it expires or he’s unable to play again.

Related: 4 Sharks Captain Candidates to Succeed Logan Couture

Although there’s a lot of uncertainty around Couture for the upcoming season, one thing is undoubtedly clear. He’s not going to be a trade piece for the Sharks, either he suits up for the team in teal or he remains out with an injury moving forward.