Winnipeg Jets’ Roster Battles to Watch This Season

There’s a high likelihood that the Winnipeg Jets roster is fairly set already as training camp approaches, but now all eyes will be on those few spots that still require clarity. It feels safe to pencil in the bulk of the team in their respective roles, but some key spots are still up in the air.

Many of these questions will be answered before training camp wraps up, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them extend into the season as things develop. There are battles in all three positional groups, and all of them could end up playing pivotal roles down the stretch.

Who is the Jets’ Second-Line Center?

Quite possibly the most talked about potential battle, the discussion of who enters the season as the second-line center is going to extend far into camp and likely into the season as well. As it stands, it appears that the race for that spot is Vladislav Namestnikov’s to lose, but don’t be surprised to see a younger name push their way into the conversation.

That isn’t to say Brad Lambert won’t push Namestinikov in a battle for the spot, but he would have to have a training camp for the ages to get into the conversation. The likeliest scenario sees Lambert begin his campaign in the American Hockey League (AHL), but down the stretch, if the Jets need offence in the top six, don’t be shocked to see him make an impact at the NHL level.

Another name who hasn’t necessarily been brought into the conversation as much is Cole Perfetti. He spent the bulk of 2023-24 on the wing but actually began the season in the middle. Despite that, he was swiftly moved to the wing and wasn’t really given the chance to work through the growing pains of playing a position he hadn’t played in a while.

He was drafted as a center but has spent most of his NHL career on the wings. The Jets would be smart to at least try to see if he can get into a rhythm as a playmaking center. Maybe it doesn’t work out, but not trying it out for an extended period of time seems like a potential missed opportunity.

This isn’t a slight to Namestinikov, but he doesn’t exactly profile as a top-six center in the league and if the Jets could find success with the talent and playmaking ability of Perfetti, they may be better off.

If we’re looking at the options, it feels like the penciled-in winner of the battle is Namestnikov. It isn’t necessarily unfair to the other two, but Lambert and Perfetti are going to have to force the hand of the coaching staff if they really want to get into that spot.

Final Defensive Spot Up for Grabs

The back end also has its fair share of questions with the third pairing having the most uncertainty of the three. Nobody is completely sure who will start on the third pairing along with the newly re-signed Colin Miller, but it will likely be a battle between Ville Heinola and Logan Stanley.

Both are much talked about in terms of usage and neither has options left in terms of their waiver eligibility, so it’s the NHL squad or bust for the pair, and it’s likely only one of them will be in the lineup at one time.

Now, Stanley has a slight advantage in terms of experience, mainly because he got extended looks in 2023-24 on that third pairing. That said, experience alone shouldn’t necessarily lock him into that spot. Down the stretch, there were issues with foot speed, and with speed being an issue for the entire team, maybe that becomes a factor heading into camp.

Heinola brings that skating the Jets have missed at times, but with his upside comes question marks. He hasn’t had the same amount of playtime over the past several years, largely bouncing between the press box and the AHL and missing the bulk of last season with an ankle injury.

At his best, Heinola can be that puck-moving guy the Jets have needed, and with a solid defence-first partner like Miller, he would be freed up to use the skills that he was drafted for. He was penciled into a spot by Rick Bowness in last year’s training camp before his injury, so he’ll have that as motivation going into this year’s battle.

The Battle to be Hellebuyck’s Backup

It has already been spoken about at length by fellow THW writer Declan Schroeder, the backup goaltending battle will be among the more interesting stories heading into camp. With the Jets losing Laurent Brossoit to the Chicago Blackhawks in free agency, the spotlight is on Eric Comrie and Kaapo Kahkonen now to figure out who backs up Connor Hellebuyck.

Comrie is a familiar face to Jets fans, spending years in the organization before going to the Buffalo Sabres two seasons ago. He was Hellebuyck’s backup in a very limited sense in 2021-22 before, and that brings a level of familiarity to the crease. That said, Comrie has struggled mightily with the Sabres, and it’s questionable if he’s ready to step into another important backup role.

The other option, Kahkonen, is also fairly unproven but has shown flashes of being an effective NHL goaltender in the past several seasons. Drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2014, the Finnish netminder has spent time with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils. In his time with the struggling Sharks, he actually hasn’t been performing poorly. He has shown a great deal of promise despite the rebuild creating challenges for him.

In terms of recent performance, it appears that Kahkonen has the upper hand and Comrie may be relegated to a depth role. That said, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing to have a more experienced goaltender to play with Thomas Milic with the Manitoba Moose while also being the next man up.

An Important Preseason Awaits

All three of these battles are going to prove important during the season, and even if it seems like one player will win out in the preseason, don’t be shocked to see the other players play rolls down the stretch.

Whether it’s injury or performance, there will likely be an opening later on where someone will have to step up and be the guy to fill the hole, and the Jets are lucky to have the depth needed to fill those spots.