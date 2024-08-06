3 Questions the Winnipeg Jets Need to Answer This Season

As free agency slows down and things settle around the league, it appears the Winnipeg Jets are done making moves (at least for now). However, that doesn’t mean all their questions going into the season are answered. While the team managed to plug a few holes, there are still several things that need to be addressed. From short-term lineup decisions to long-term organizational plans, the Jets have some work to do. Here are three of the more pressing questions the Jets have to answer this season.

Are Nikolaj Ehlers And/or Rutger McGroarty in the Team’s Long-Term Plans?

This offseason has had its fair share of ups and downs regarding two of the Jets’ key pieces. Nikolaj Ehlers‘ speed and offensive prowess are coveted around the league, but there were doubts throughout the season that he was being utilized properly by former head coach, Rick Bowness. Ehlers admitted he hadn’t put much thought into his future with the team during his exit interview which certainly raised doubts he would stay past his contract’s expiration date at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Nikolaj Ehlers' contract is up next summer. He says he hasn't had time to give thought to his future yet and will still need to talk with Cheveldayoff, along with his agent.



Says he loves his teammates and they know that, but he can't yet say what the future holds. — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) May 2, 2024

Another hot topic this offseason has been prospect Rutger McGroarty. The 20-year-old forward was drafted 14th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, but he now seems to want out of the organization. He reportedly doesn’t want to sign with the Jets and is instead looking to be traded somewhere else. Regardless, a trade has yet to happen, so it’s hard to tell either way if anything is going to come of these rumours.

As it stands, the Jets have some questions to answer about both players. If either or both of them are essential to their long-term success, what will they have to do to keep them? If Ehlers doesn’t intend to stay, how does that affect their lineup going forward? The team would need to find a worthy replacement for their top six to stay competitive, perhaps around the trade deadline. If McGroarty insists on signing somewhere else, what does the trade package look like, and when will it happen? Not only that, but without McGroarty, which of the Jets’ other prospects will get the opportunity to make an impact? Several prospects are already poised to compete for a lineup spot this season. It will be interesting to see which prospects, if any, make the NHL roster if the team has already moved on from McGroarty.

Who Is Going to Be Connor Hellebuyck’s Backup Goalie?

It was no secret that goaltender Laurent Brossoit was looking for a starter position at the conclusion of his stellar 2023-24 season, and he found just that when he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks at the start of free agency. His departure, however, left the Jets looking for a new goalie to fill his spot. The team brought in two potential options: Eric Comrie and Kaapo Kahkonen. While it initially appeared that they would be going with Comrie as their backup, Kahkonen was signed just a few hours later, and it now appears they will pit the two against each other for the coveted backup spot.

Related: Jets’ Backup Battle Brewing with Comrie and Kahkonen Signings

Are either of them favored at this point? Not necessarily. Both players have their strengths and weaknesses. Neither goaltender put up great numbers last season, though to be fair, neither of them were on exceptionally skilled teams (Comrie spent the year with the Buffalo Sabres while Kahkonen played for the New Jersey Devils and the last-place San Jose Sharks). Having previously been part of the Jets organization, Comrie has familiarity on his side, both with Hellebuyck and the coaching staff. On the other hand, Kahkonen has marginally better numbers at a younger age than Comrie. There’s also the question of whether either goaltender is a long-term solution or another season-long band-aid, like Brossoit. Either way, the official call will likely come down to individual performances during preseason.

Who, if Any, of the Upcoming UFAs Are Going to Be Extended?

This is a question that won’t be answered right away, but it’s one worth considering as the season ramps up. At the end of the 2024-25 season, the Jets will have six unrestricted free agents (UFAs): Mason Appleton, Nikolaj Ehlers, Alex Iafallo, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Neal Pionk. With the exception of Jonsson-Fjallby and barring a trade for Ehlers, all of these players are expected to be on the opening night roster and hold onto their lineup spots.

Nikolaj Ehlers is set to be a free agent after the 24-25 season (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where at least a couple of them are not re-signed. Five of the six UFAs are forwards, and letting all of them walk would leave a massive hole in the lineup that may not be so easily filled with prospects. On top of managing potential UFA extensions, the Jets will also have to keep in mind a number of restricted free agents (RFAs) they’ll have at the end of the season (Morgan Barron, Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Samberg, and Gabriel Vilardi) and manage their remaining cap space accordingly. Nino Niederreiter’s extension was signed in early December last year, so that could be a potential timeline for a new contract. The team will have to decide who they want to keep, who they’re willing to let walk, and who may become essential trade pieces at the deadline as the season progresses.