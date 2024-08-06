3 Maple Leafs in Danger of Losing Roster Spot in 2024-25

It’s no question that the Toronto Maple Leafs roster is going to look a lot different this season. With the additions made in the offseason, plus significant growth with top prospects like Easton Cowan, it could make battles for roster spots very interesting. As a result, some names that could be on the roster aren’t really a guarantee as nothing is set in stone just yet.

The competition is going to be very fierce when training camp starts and some players really need to step it up. Here are three players that are in jeopardy of losing their roster spot for the 2024-25 season.

Nick Robertson

One of the biggest story lines of the offseason is the roster decisions for the Maple Leafs. After sending a qualifying offer to a number of free agents, including Nick Robertson, it was reported after that he wouldn’t sign and requested a trade. Coming into this season it was going to be a make or break one for Robertson. Giving him a qualifying offer shows the team’s reassurance and faith in the 22-year-old energetic shooting winger. General manager Brad Treliving even said that there was a “great opportunity” for him. (from, ‘After busy day of signings, Leafs GM addresses Robertson trade request, Tavares and Marner extensions’, Toronto Star 07/01/24)

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Robertson started to show what he can do when given regular minutes in the lineup and not be scratched for stretches of games. His 27 points in 56 games is a great start as he was impactful whenever he was playing. While he didn’t register a point in the postseason, the energetic style of play carried over from the regular season. In the postseason at five-on-five, Robertson had the best scoring chances for percentage of 58.82% and second-best high danger chances for percentage of 57.14%. He has shown he can be lethal and do some damage with his lightning quick release and agility to attack the dangerous areas on the ice.

You never want to give up on young talent like Robertson as he could be an important piece. Though, time is running out as he needs to elevate his play in order to stay in the lineup. With Matthew Knies surpassing him on the depth chart and Max Domi eyeing the top line left wing spot, Robertson is most likely in a battle for a third line spot once again. It’s going to be tough as the emergence of Bobby McMann could put a damper on things. If Robertson gets outplayed in camp, then the Maple Leafs have no choice but to move on from him and give him an opportunity elsewhere.

Timothy Liljegren

Another player in a make-or-break season, Timothy Liljegren needs to show that he can break out in a big way for the Maple Leafs. It appears the third pairing spot on the right side is his for now. The addition of Jani Hakanpää looked to have created a battle, but his contract isn’t official as there are concerns about his knee.

For the time being, Liljegren is on the right side, but he needs to show that he can take another big step forward. Every season he looked to have taken small strides to stay in the NHL. The 2024-25 season is one where he can be more impactful than before. Liljegren is a great all-around player. He had 23 points in 55 games last season despite missing time due to injury. At times last season, you saw the potential with his mobility and plays on breakouts. At other times, timing and miscues in certain situations were very noticeable that ended up costing him and the team.

Liljegren is definitely preparing for this season as a make or break one as he’s been training vigorously for it. At 25 years old, time is definitely not on his side to show that he can make his presence felt consistently at the NHL level. The Hakanpää signing is in limbo, which makes Liljegren safe. Though they could always bring in another defender on the right side for reassurance to insert into the lineup who can be steadier than Lilejgren.

David Kämpf

From players who are potentially fighting to stay on the roster, to one who could potentially move, David Kämpf’s name has been starting to hit the rumour mill. The Maple Leafs’ defensive and penalty kill specialist is an important part of this team, but his $2.4 million cap hit as a fourth liner for the next three seasons isn’t ideal. (from, ‘This Maple Leafs off-season is off to a nice start. There’s a long way to go to conquer the Atlantic’, Toronto Star 07/04/24)

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kämpf had his least productive season with 19 points last season, as he hit the 25-point mark the previous two seasons. The offensive upside was starting to show despite that he has started in the defensive zone over 81.7% of the time with the Maple Leafs. His takeaways were always higher than his giveaways, showing that he’s smart with his puck management and ability to steal pucks from opponents. Despite having some positives to his game, the cap hit is still too high and he may be on the way out.

Even if Kämpf isn’t moved, the possibility of a player stealing his spot also remains. Fraser Minten earned a roster spot out of camp and even though he only played in four games, he adjusted very well and having that pro experience under his belt is a big bonus. Minten is going to be a fixture in the bottom-six early on in his career and given his two-way game, physicality and higher offensive upside, he could be the one to steal Kämpf’s fourth centre spot.

All three of Robertson, Liljegren and Kämpf are all going to be in tough in order to keep their roster spot for this season. From looking to prove their worth or maintain their level of play and not be moved in a potential deal, these players need to elevate their play and show that they can still be impactful with a new look roster.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.