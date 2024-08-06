3 Bruins’ Player Milestones to Watch for in 2024-25

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney landed two big fish in free agency this summer. The team has their number one center in Elias Lindholm, while Nikita Zadorov is the perfect fit for the Black and Gold. The way he throws the body around and delivers bone-crushing checks will make him a fan favorite.

The Bruins finished last season with 109 points after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement, so optimism is high for this group. They have the right pieces and the right coach to lead the charge and some players are poised to reach important milestones in 2024-25.

David Pastrnak 400 Goals

Nobody loves scoring goals more than David Pastrnak. After settling for three straight 30-goal seasons, he saw an uptick in goal scoring. He set a career-best at that time (48 in 2018-19), and during the Bruins’ Presidents’ Trophy season in 2022-23, he set a career-high in goals with 61, and he has surpassed the 40-goal mark in four of the last five seasons.

Over the last three seasons, only one player has scored more goals than Pastrnak’s 148. Only Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews is ahead of him (169). Pastrnak is now on the cusp of a major milestone.

Pastrnak has 348 career goals and needs 52 to reach 400. During his 61-goal season, he had a true top-six center in Krejci. He has chemistry with Pavel Zacha, but it hasn’t been the same. Lindholm is likely to slot in next to Pastrnak, which could mean an uptick in production for both players. The offense runs through him, so this is a very attainable milestone, especially as the team’s top-line winger who sees time on the power play. He has eclipsed 100-plus points in the last two seasons and is now 73 away from 800. This could be a big season for the superstar winger.

1,000 for Marchand

During the team’s centennial season, captain Brad Marchand joined an elite list of players who have played 1,000 games for the Bruins, including Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Ray Bourque, David Krejci, and Johnny Bucyk.

“Yeah, it’s special,” Marchand said of that milestone “I know how fortunate I am to be part of this organization, and one organization for my whole career up to this point. That’s part of what I love so much about being here, how much the fans care and how much they embrace the team. It’s really special.”

A salute to 63 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vkiw6kxNgV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 14, 2024

Longevity has been the key to his career, and another 1,000 is on the horizon. In 1,029 games, Marchand has 929 points. Over the seasons, he has gone from a fourth-line pest to a legitimate top-line scoring threat.

Last season, Marchand finished with 67 points, his second season reaching that number. If he can stay healthy and hit 71 points, he will become the newest member to reach 1,000 points with the franchise. Not only would that cement his Burins legacy, but it might also be a case for a Hall of Fame induction.

McAvoy 500 Games

Charlie McAvoy is the workhorse on the blue line and has been for a while. He is now on the cusp of playing his 500th game for the franchise.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McAvoy will continue to lead one of the deepest defensive groups in the league. Health has not always been on his side, as he has yet to play a full season, but he only needs 46 games to reach the 500-game milestone. He has been a steady producer over the last few seasons, finishing with 40-plus points. After setting a career-high in goals last season, he is also only 23 points shy of reaching 300.

Big Season for Bruins Milestones

The 2024-25 season will be big for the Bruins. Keep an eye on these players as they try to reach these important milestones.