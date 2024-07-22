4 Bruins Storylines to Follow in 2024-25

The 2024-25 season is not far off. With free agency and development camps now finished, training camp is next, when we’ll see position battles and players fighting for roster spots.

For the most part, teams know what their roster will look like. The Boston Bruins improved their roster with key free agent signings Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov. However, the team also saw key departures from goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Jake DeBrusk, so the Bruins will look quite different from the 2023-24 season.

That’s not to say that this roster can’t deliver and there is plenty to preview for the 2024-25 Bruins. Last season, there were questions about the team’s depth at the center position and scoring. Here’s a look at Boston’s four key storylines heading into the 2024-25 season.

Can Jeremy Swayman Handle the Workload

The goalie hug is no longer a thing in Boston. After trading Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators, the crease officially belongs to Jeremy Swayman, and he deserves it. Last season, Swayman proved that his performance in 2022-23 was no fluke. He finished the regular season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He also ranked fourth in goals saved above expected (18.4). While many anticipated that there would be a rotation during the playoffs, Swayman put that to bed with his standout performance.

Related: Bruins’ Defensive Pairs After Initial Free Agency Moves

The storyline regarding Swayman is not whether he can deliver but whether he can shoulder the heavier workload. Over the last two seasons, head coach Jim Montgomery has opted to rotate his goalies to keep them fresh, and the decision paid off. On any given night, Swayman and Ullmark gave the Bruins a chance to win, and the duo became the backbone of the team’s success. Now, it’ll be up to Swayman to shoulder the load.

The 2020-21 season was a small sample size for Swayman, with only ten starts. His numbers were respectable, and we got a glimpse of his potential. During the 2021-22 season, he started 39 games (an even split). In 2022-23, he missed time due to injury, and with Ullmark having a Vezina Trophy-winning campaign, he got fewer starts (33). However, Swayman had the most starts in his career (43) during the 2023-24 season and showed he could handle that type of workload. But now he may be asked to take on more.

During the team’s playoff run, Swayman made it clear he wanted to play. “Personally, I don’t want rest,” Swayman told reporters after a 4-2 win in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. “I just want to keep playing. No matter when I get the call, whether it’s back-to-back or every other game, I want to make sure my body is ready and I’m ready to perform at my best.”

With the crease officially his and a heavier workload to go with it, we’ll see how and if he can rise to the occasion.

Bruins Sophomore Slumps or Progression

During the 2023-24 season, it was never expected that young players would make the leap. General Manager Don Sweeney assembled a roster that could compete. With the core pieces in place, he only needed to find complementary pieces. Sweeney aimed for value signings and they outperformed expectations. However, the Bruins got a blessing from the Hockey Gods and saw youngsters come onto the scene.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The biggest surprise was the emergence of Matthew Poitras who came into training camp ready to work and gave the coaching staff every reason to keep him. Poitras was tabbed with centering the third line. He was a great injection of youth and finished the season with five goals and 15 points.

Related: Expectations for Bruins’ Matthew Poitras in Year 2

The Bruins’ best defensive prospect, Ohio State standout Mason Lohrei, came onto the scene, scoring three goals and 13 points, playing up and down the lineup.

Both players are more than likely to make the opening-night roster. The team got a glimpse of what they can do and how they can make an impact. As the Bruins continue to aim to get younger, seeing these two grow their games is huge. After making strong impressions during their rookie seasons, keep an eye on whether they can stick during their second seasons.

Young Bruins Stepping Up

Expect some young players who have already made their mark on the roster to take the next step in their development. However, the Bruins will need young players to come onto the team, step up and solidify a position. The Bruins need someone to fill the vacant second-line right-wing spot and provide depth. This is a similar scenario to the Dallas Stars whose core group is already in place, but young players like Logan Stankoven have joined the roster and stepped up. Now, he’s a bright spot in a deep forward group, and that’s exactly what the Bruins need.

The Bruins’ core group of forwards is set, except for the glaring need on the top-line right-wing spot. This spot has been left open for a young player to earn out of training camp, and there are two prime candidates: Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov. Both had strong seasons with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, especially Merkulov who scored 120 points in 134 games. Both players have progressed and are poised to take the next step.

For a long time, the Bruins have relied on veterans to shoulder the load. Now is the time to give young players a shot. This is a storyline to keep an eye on during training camp.

Can Lindholm Deliver as Number One Center?

The Bruins officially have their number-one center in Elias Lindholm. While Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha performed above expectations, it was clear the Bruins should add more depth down the middle. They have it now, but can Lindholm deliver as the top-line center?

Related: Bruins’ Forward Lines After Initial Free Agency Moves

Lindholm brings a lot of elements that will make the Bruins better down the middle compared to last season. He is a good two-way center who excels in the faceoff circle, which will allow the Bruins to have better puck possession numbers compared to the 2023-24 season. This move also means Zacha will move to the left-wing position.

Playing alongside superstar David Pastrnak will have its perks. Lindholm hasn’t had that luxury since 2021-22 and it should help improve his overall production. The new duo of Lindholm and Coyle should be exciting, as both are good at both ends of the ice. All eyes will be on the center position, as it was a looming question going into the 2023-24 season.

Bruins Will Be a Team to Watch

Sweeney made numerous moves this offseason to shuffle the deck, and the pieces are now falling into place. Swayman (who still needs a new deal) is officially the number one goalie and seeing how he shoulders the load will be interesting. The team is aiming to get younger and should see young players step up in 2024-25, and all eyes will be on the big-ticket newcomers and how they impact the club.