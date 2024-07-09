The Curious Case Of Maple Leafs and Jani Hakanpaa

Several hockey insiders recently reported that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even the soon-to-be-defunct CapFriendly has Hakanpaa on the Leafs’ roster. However, concerns are now emerging regarding the validity of this signing due to a serious knee injury Hakanpaa sustained earlier this year.

Not only is it not known if Hakanpaa is officially signed, but Mark Masters of TSN emphasized these concerns during an appearance on SC with Jay Onrait, noting the lack of confirmation regarding Hakanpaa’s status with the Leafs. If the hulking d-man is a part of the Leafs’ organization, there are questions about the team’s decision-making in free agency.

Is Hakanpaa Coming to Toronto or Not?

When it was first announced, Maple Leafs fans were thrilled with the addition of Hakanpaa, a big-body defenseman known for his physical presence. As GM Brad Treliving looked to reshape the blue line — including the signing of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson — and make them harder to play against, Hakinpaa was a big part of that puzzle.

However, doubts have now grown about Hakanpaa’s status for this upcoming season.

Masters emphasized these concerns, noting that they requested an interview with the defenseman, but were told to hold their horses because the team hadn’t made the signing official yet. The lack of confirmation regarding Hakanpaa’s signing confirms the serious nature of a knee injury and, at the very least, the Leafs are getting more information to ensure the player is good to go. Masters pointed out that Hakanpaa hasn’t played since mid-March, missing the playoffs with the Dallas Stars. This has left a significant question mark over his fitness.

Jani Hakanpaa, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“If he is able to play, and they make that signing official, he’ll help a penalty kill that was 23rd overall last season and really killed them early in that playoff series against Boston,” Masters said. The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill was a critical weakness last season, and Hakanpaa’s potential contribution in this area was seen as a significant boost. If he’s not able to play, then what?

This Hakanpaa Knee Situation Might Be Worse Than People Think

Toronto columnist Steve Simmons further fueled speculation about Hakanpaa’s health. According to Simmons, sources have indicated severe red flags regarding Hakanpaa’s knee condition, suggesting that he might never play in the NHL again. He elaborated, stating, “I was told that his bone-on-bone knee was apparently shot. I was told — from two sources — that they didn’t think that any team would sign him.”

Related: What to Expect From New Maple Leafs Defenceman Philippe Myers

However, while Masters says there is no confirmation on Hakanpaa’s status, Simmons reported that the Leafs’ medical team examined Hakanpaa and gave him the OK. Simmons explained, “I asked the Leafs about this. They said their doctors cleared him to be signed. We’ll find out in the fall – or later – whether he can play again.” Stars General Manager Jim Nill confirmed that Hakanpaa underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee after the season, but was not expected to require further surgeries. So why are the Leafs being so hush-hush about things?

Either way, all of this has got to be concerning for the Maple Leafs and the fan base. Not exactly the quickest defenseman in the world, a nagging knee issue would certainly slow Hakanpaa, 32, down more than before. He had a productive season with the Stars before his injury, recording 10 goals and 10 assists in 64 games while averaging 18:38 of ice time. But, how will lingering issues affect his game?

The uncertainty surrounding Hakanpaa’s health casts a long shadow over his signing. If the Maple Leafs are taking their time with this and making sure he’s fully healthy before they commit to this signing, that’s the right play. If he’s already signed and the team simply isn’t announcing it because they want to provide an update on his health at the same time, did the Maple Leafs just step into a world of trouble?

If Hakanpaa’s knee issues persist, the Leafs could find themselves in a precarious situation, similar to the one they faced with John Klingberg. Fans know how well that signing turned out.