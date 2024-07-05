Jets 2024 Free Agency Class: Who’s Re-Signed, Who’s Gone, and Who’s Left

July 1 marked the opening of NHL Free Agency and it truly was a frenzy as more than 100 players changed teams and the 32 NHL clubs shelled out more than $1 billion in contracts. Entering free agency, the Winnipeg Jets had 12 unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and six restricted free agents (RFAs) on their books.

Now that dust has settled and their list of UFAs and RFAs has thinned significantly, we’ll take a look at who’s re-signed, who’s gone elsewhere, and who’s still without a contract.

Who’s Signed

Dylan DeMelo

DeMelo was open about his desire to re-sign with the Jets and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff ticked the defender off his to-do list early, inking him to a four-year extension worth $4.9 million annually on June 25.

DeMelo has played 295 games for Winnipeg since being acquired from the Ottawa Senators near the 2019 Trade Deadline. He has recorded 10 goals and 70 assists for 80 points — including a career-high 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 2023-24 — but is more known as a stay-at-home guy who posts strong possession metrics. He has played primarily with Josh Morrissey over the past two seasons and complements Morrissey — who has really broken out into an elite defender over the past two campaigns — well.

During his exit interview in May, DeMelo cited his fit on the team, the team’s competitiveness, and the stability that staying put will provide his young family among the reasons he wanted to stay in Winnipeg. The new deal will be in effect until DeMelo is 35.

Colin Miller

The Jets re-signed the right-shot defenseman to a two-year deal worth $1.5 million annually on July 1.

When the Jets acquired the 31-year-old from the New Jersey Devils at the 2024 Trade Deadline, the thought was Miller would be a lineup regular and an upgrade over Neal Pionk on the second pairing, or at the very least, an upgrade over Nate Schmidt and Logan Stanley on the third pairing.

Colin Miller, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, now-retired head coach Rick Bowness used the veteran of 500-plus NHL games sparingly; Miller only suited up for five games down the stretch and one playoff contest. He will likely get a bigger chance this upcoming season under new head coach Scott Arniel with Brenden Dillon signing with the Devils and Schmidt being bought out of the final year of his contract.

Ashton Sautner

The Moose re-signed the Flin Flon, Manitoba-born defenceman to a two-year contract on July 3. Last season, which was his second full campaign with the Manitoba Moose, he recorded five goals and 11 points with a minus-11 rating in 65 games and served as an alternate captain.

Who’s Gone

Laurent Brossoit – Chicago Blackhawks

Brossoit signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks worth $3.3 million per year after a strong season behind Connor Hellebuyck’s.

Brossoit was the NHL’s best backup and gave the Jets just a good a chance to win as when they started Hellebuyck. In 22 starts and 23 appearances, Brossoit posted a 15-5-1 record, 2.00 goals against average, .927 SV%, three shutouts, and 13.1 goals saved above expected. This priced him out and made him a compelling candidate for teams looking to shore up their goaltending situations.

Kyle Capobianco – Dallas Stars

Capobianco, after an outstanding season on the back end for the Moose where he led all American Hockey League blue liners with 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists) and won the Eddie Shore Award as the league’s outstanding defenseman, signed a two-year contract with the Dallas Stars.

Collin Delia – Edmonton Oilers

Delia signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers on July 1 after a rough season with the Moose.

The journeyman goaltender struggled mightily all season in the AHL and was unable to come up with timely saves or string together consistent performances. He posted an 11-19-0-1 record, 3.55 GAA, .872 SV%, and zero shutouts in 32 appearances.

At first, he played in a tandem with Oskari Salminen, but both goaltenders’ roles waned in the back half. Thomas Milic, a 20-year-old (now 21) rookie, stole the Moose crease and was instrumental in turning the tide and helping the team reach the Calder Cup Playoffs after a historically bad first half, which included an 11-game losing streak with Delia and Salminen.

Brenden Dillon – New Jersey Devils

Dillion signed a three-year deal worth $4 million per year with the Devils on July 1. The hard and heavy defenseman played 238 games with the Jets over three seasons after being acquired from the Washington Capitals; he had eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 77 games last season while playing mainly on the second pairing with Pionk.

Brenden Dillon signed with the New Jersey Devils. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 33 year old had expressed interest in re-signing with the Jets, but it was reported in June that the team was going to allow him to test unrestricted free agency.

Jeff Malott – Los Angeles Kings

Malott signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings after four seasons with the Moose. The left winger and power forward set a new career-high in points with 52 (22 goals, 30 assists) with the Moose last season, playing an instrumental role on their top six and power play.

Malott, 27, was playing on the final year of a two-year deal he signed in July, 2022 worth $762,500 annually. He suited up for one NHL game in 2021-22 but had not received an NHL call-up since.

Sean Monahan – Columbus Blue Jackets

Monahan signed a five-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets worth $5.5 million per year on July 1.

The Jets acquired Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens in early February as a preemptive strike in the Central Division arms race and he fit seamlessly up the middle on the second line. The 29-year old put up 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 34 games and was also excellent in the dot for a team that’s struggled to post a faceoff percentage of above 50 per cent, winning 54.7 per cent of his draws.

Reports indicated the Jets pushed hard to ink Monahan — without him, they have a big hole in their top six. He spoke highly of the Jets’ organization in his May exit interview and was open to re-signing, but the five-year term he ultimately got may have been the sticking point for the Jets. There are a couple of prospects who might be suitable for the second-line centre role a few years down the line if all goes well.

Kristian Reichel – Adler Mannheim (Germany)

Reichel signed a three-year contract with Adler Mannheim of the German DEL in early May.

Last season, playing on the final year of a two-year contract worth $775,000 annually, had the best season of his six-season Moose career, scoring 23 goals and adding 19 assists for 42 points in 70 games en route to being named Moose MVP. The 23 goals were even more impressive considering he started the season ice cold and did not score for his first 18 games. He did not receive an NHL call-up after playing 13 games for the Jets in 2021-22 and two for the Jets in 2022-23.

Oskari Salminen – Not tendered a qualifying offer

Salminen was not tendered a qualifying offer, making him a UFA.

The Finnish goaltender took a big step back in the second year of his two-year deal, posting a 4-7-0 record, 4.00 GAA, and .872 SV% in 11 starts and 12 outings with the Moose before being sent to the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals.

Tyler Toffoli – San Jose Sharks

Toffoli signed a four-year contract with the Sharks worth $6 million annually on July 1.

Tyler Toffoli signed with the San Jose Sharks. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s no huge surprise Toffoli moved on. When the Jets acquired him from the Devils at the trade deadline (with 50 per cent salary retention) he was one of the league’s biggest pieces of trade bait and the move to add the scoring winger with playoff experience was logical. However, the addition didn’t turn out as impactful as hoped; he had flashes of brilliance and put up seven goals and four assists for 11 points in 18 games but mainly scored in bunches and was quiet more often than not .

He added two goals in five playoff games, but by Game 5, had been demoted to the fourth line.

Jeffrey Viel – Boston Bruins

Viel signed a two-year deal with the Boston Bruins on July 1.

Last season, the tough guy playing on a one-year deal set new career AHL highs in goals with 17 and points with 40 with the Moose (while also racking up 142 penalty minutes and engaging in a number of ferocious tilts.)

Who’s Left

David Gustafsson

Gustafsson remains an RFA in need of a new contract and was tendered a qualifying offer on June 30. He was in and out of the lineup again in 2023-24, being deployed as a fourth-line centre or winger when he was.

The Swedish product suited up for 39 games, scoring three goals and adding four assists for seven points while averaging 9:16 of ice time and winning 54.6 per cent of his faceoffs. He also played in four of the Jets’ five playoff games, scoring a goal in Game 2.

Gustafsson, now 24 and having played out his two-year contract worth $775,000 annually, has not had the smoothest NHL career. He has struggled with injuries that have limited him to just 113 NHL games and 14 points over five seasons.

Ville Heinola

Heinola remains an RFA in need of a new contract as his entry-level contract (ELC) which slid twice, is finally over. He was tendered a qualifying offer on June 30.

The 2019 20th-overall pick missed the first half of the season as he recovered from a fractured ankle he suffered in the Jets’ final preseason game. Upon his return from injury, he suited up for 41 games for the Moose in a top-pairing and top power-play role and recorded 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists.)

Bowness said before the season started that Heinola had impressed enough in preseason to earn a spot on the opening-night roster, but the fractured ankle was the latest setback in his attempt to establish himself as an NHL regular.

Heinola, now 23, has played just 35 NHL games in four seasons, recording 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) but has spent the majority of his professional career with the Moose. He is cerebral and intelligent defender whose anticipation, reads, passing ability, and skating are all outstanding.

It’s clear Heinola is too good for the AHL and needs meaningful NHL minutes to develop the defensive side of his game further. He hasn’t gotten them so far, something he has voiced his frustration with in the past, but still has time to develop into a top-four NHL defenseman.

Simon Lundmark

Lundmark remains an RFA in need of a new contract as his ELC is over. He was tendered a qualifying offer on June 30.

The Swedish defender spent last season with the Moose as a blue line regular, suiting up for 67 of 72 games and recording five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. The now 23-year-old has played 188 games with the Moose during his three pro seasons, recording 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 points.

Cole Perfetti

Perfetti remains an RFA in need of a new contract as his ELC is over. He was tendered a qualifying offer on June 30.

The 2020 first rounder had the best statistical season of his young career, but also the most challenging one as he experienced being a regular healthy scratch for the first time in his life. The now 22-year-old posted 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points in 71 games and had a top-six right-wing assignment for the first half. He also stayed healthy for an entire season for the first time after struggling with injuries in his rookie and sophomore campaigns.

However, after falling into a 23-game goal-scoring slump from Jan. 11 to March 23, Bowness either parked him on the fourth line or in the press box (he spent 11 games as a healthy scratch.) Perfetti was also scratched for the first four games of the postseason before finally getting into Game 5 for the first playoff game of his career.

As a result of his rollercoaster season, contract negotiations could be interesting. A two-year bridge deal seems the most likely outcome.

Logan Stanley

Stanley remains am RFA in need of a new contract as his one-year deal is over. He was tendered a qualifying offer on June 30.

The towering defender played 25 games for the Jets in 2023-24, recording one goal and one assist. For the majority of the campaign, he was the seventh or eighth defenseman on the depth chart — continuing a trend from 2022-23 where he played just 19 games — but got into more consistent action down the stretch. He then struggled badly against the high-octane Avalanche offence in two playoff games before getting sat.

The Jets have exhibited huge loyalty to the huge d-man (possibly because Cheveldayoff overreached by selecting him in the first selected in the first round in 2016.) In February, they waived Declan Chisholm instead of Stanley despite Chisholm being the better player and lost Chisholm to the Minnesota Wild, where he immediately became an NHL regular and recorded eight points in 29 games. Prior to last season, they waived Jonathan Kovacevic instead of him; Kovacevic was claimed by the Montreal Canadiens and is an NHL regular as well.

In 2021, they chose to protect Stanley over DeMelo from the Seattle Kraken ahead of the 2021 Expansion Draft, a move this author said was a mistake at the time (and whose opinion DeMelo was the player more worthy of protecting caught him a stream of vitriol from Stanley fans.) Thankfully, the Kraken didn’t select DeMelo and chose Mason Appleton instead.

Stanley is now 26 years old and his long-term role with the club remains unclear. He has requested a trade in the past and the Jets have defenders in their pipeline who are either younger, have more upside, or both.