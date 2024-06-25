Jets Sign Dylan DeMelo to 4-Year Extension

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that they have signed defenseman Dylan DeMelo to a four-year contract extension that carries a $4.9M average annual value, avoiding free agency. DeMelo has spent the past five seasons with the Jets, playing a massive role in their top four beside Josh Morrissey.

FOUR 🗣️ MORE 🗣️ YEARS 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ouhE0efWJy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 25, 2024

DeMelo, 31, set career highs in assists (28) and points (31) in 2023-24 and was ranked first on the Jets and second in the league among skaters in plus/minus (+46). There were some speedbumps down the stretch and into the playoffs, but given his track record and his deployment with one of the top defensemen in the league, it is safe to assume that the bulk of this deal will see him remain a consistent performer on the Jets’ blue line.

DeMelo’s Play With Morrissey an Asset

Over the past several years, many have taken note of how important DeMelo has been beside Morrissey, often noting how his strong defense and puck-moving have opened up Morrissey to reach his full potential as a top defenseman in the NHL. Now, at least for the next few years, it is safe to assume he will remain in that role as the duo continues to play against top competition.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This deal will bring DeMelo to his age-35 season, at which point he will likely slide down the lineup into more of a middle or bottom-pairing role to make way for potential incoming youth or external additions. Still, his contract is likely a bit more favorable than it would have been on the open market, and with a rising salary cap, the Jets managed to lock up one of their mainstays.

Related: THW’s 2024 Free Agency Tracker

The first domino of the Jets’ free-agent bunch has fallen, and it is certainly an important one. With less than a week until the opening of free agency, many questions remain unanswered in the Manitoba capital, but at the very least, they can scratch one of those off after extending DeMelo, addressing a need, and keeping a key part of their defensive group intact.