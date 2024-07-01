Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Sean Monahan to 5-Year Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Sean Monahan to a 5-year, $27.5 million deal, according to Elliotte Friedman.

Sean Monahan 5 x $5.5M Columbus — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

The 6th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Monahan spent nine seasons with the Calgary Flames before spending the last three years between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. The 11-year veteran has nearly 250 goals in 764 career NHL games.

What the Blue Jackets Are Getting in Monahan

Though Monahan never did quite become the offensive presence many hoped for, he does have potential. He scored 30 goals or more three times while in Calgary, topping out at 34 goals and 82 points during the 2018-19 season.

Related: Free Agency Tracker

Though his offensive abilities haven’t quite reached that level since, he has become a more well-rounded player. He is outstanding on faceoffs, a skill that any team could use. He won 57% of his draws a year ago and shows that he can win consistently in all three zones.

Sean Monahan, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Though he has good size, he isn’t physical whatsoever. His release is good enough that he remains dangerous from the hash marks and in. His skating could be better, but he can push the pace enough to be a threat depending on his linemates.

How Monahan Fits with the Blue Jackets

Monahan will be 30 when the 2024-25 season begins. He still potentially has a few good years ahead of him and his bounce back from an injury-plagued 2022-23 season is a positive sign. Returning to his highest goal output since the 34-goal 2018-19 season is also a bright sign.

What he brings to the table is a bit different now than what he did with Calgary. He’s still a solid middle-six offensive scoring threat, but his presence in the faceoff circle may be his most valuable asset. To a team like Columbus, winning big faceoffs in all three zones could prove invaluable.

For what he is being paid – $5.5 million, a sizable jump from his $1.985 million deal with the Jets – more will be expected. Monahan is a solid addition as a potential second-line center, but he may not necessarily feel like a demotion even if he slots as the third guy from time to time.

Expectations will be crucial. Expecting him to be a 30-goal scorer again may be false hope. But if he can reach 25 goals and continue to win the majority of his draws, this will be a solid signing for Columbus.