Recent Pitch to Ditch Marner in Maple Leafs UFA Swap Not Crazy

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun asked an intriguing question while he was a guest on TSN OverDrive on Thursday. After a discussion about how Igor Shesterkin is trying to “reset the market” on goaltender salaries, he threw out a wild scenario where the Toronto Maple Leafs might want to watch this situation closely.

He noted toward the end of the discussion:

“Let’s make this about the Leafs, cause why not? If the Leafs get bounced out in the first round and Marner hasn’t signed yet, and Shesterkin hasn’t signed yet, and it’s July 1 and you’ve got a shot at either one still… what do you do?”

The suggestion here is that goalies are undervalued when it comes to their impact on the game and are paid too little of the percentage of the salary cap. The argument is that Shesterkin is going to get his money from somewhere and it’s wiser to invest in an elite netminder who can and will win you games than another elite-level forward, of which the Maple Leafs have a few. Essentially, if the combination of the core in Toronto isn’t working, netminders like Shesterkin don’t become available often, if at all.

Should the Leafs drop Marner to go after Shesterkin?

The Consensus Answer Was To Go After Shesterkin

Everyone on the show thought the same thing: that the Maple Leafs pivot and go after the star goaltender. Jeff O’Neill responded, “You’re clearly going after Shesterkin to do something different, Pierre.” Bryan Hayes followed that up and said, “It would mandatory you take a run at Shesterkin, assuming you could get him.” He added, “You have to finally, after nine years, say this core isn’t going to work for us.”

Hayes said it’s not necessarily an indictment on Marner, but the collection of the core has to be changed if the Leafs bow out of the playoffs early. He contends they should “mix it up and bring in a No. 1 stud goalie that might change the complexion of your team.”

What About Joseph Woll?

Jamie McLennan brought up an interesting point and asked what happens if Joseph Woll plays well for Toronto. If Woll isn’t the reason the Maple Leafs struggle in the playoffs, should the Maple Leafs still go after Shesterkin, just because he might be available? Hayes responded that Woll playing well would be a best-case scenario because he’s going to be so much cheaper than Shesterkin, who is rumored to be looking to $11 or $12 million per season.

McLennan then asked if the Leafs go after a different forward to change the dynamic and go after someone like Mikko Rantanen or whoever else is available. “Perfect world scenario, but if that’s not the case, you’ve got to adjust on the fly,” said Hayes.

It’s an intriguing debate because any scenario where the Maple Leafs could land someone like Shesterkin feels like it has to be explored, even if Woll is pegged as the No. 1 guy and shows he’s capable. But, how good would Woll have to be before the Leafs don’t explore that option?

Not a Crazy Theory, But This Is All A Huge What If…

It’s key to remember here that LeBrun is only pointing out a scenario that could theoretically happen but isn’t likely to. Sure, Marner might not sign with Toronto and Shesterkin might explore free agency if the New York Rangers can’t get him signed, but it’s not necessarily as simple as dropping Marner and going after Shesterkin.

The Maple Leafs don’t want to lose Marner for nothing. Letting him walk to free agency because the organization feels the need for a change is risky, especially if there are no guarantees that Shesterkin is leaning Toronto’s way. Frankly, it’s as likely, in this crazy scenario, that Marner walks and Shesterkin signs elsewhere, meaning the Leafs are left with nothing. That leaves them merely hoping they can sign a forward to replace Marner at a lower cost.

A lot has to happen for this to be something that becomes a real possibility next July. It’s a fascinating idea, but the odds either team or either player get to this point are low.