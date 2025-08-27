Should the Maple Leafs Tread Carefully with Cowan or Push Him?

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are already wondering about Easton Cowan and where he might slot into this season’s lineup. Some of the talk has gotten pretty bold—imagining the 19-year-old skating right away on Auston Matthews’ wing. It’s the kind of excitement Toronto does best: a mix of hope, imagination, and maybe a little impatience.

But as much as the story is tempting, is it realistic? For now, it feels more like a stretch than a plan. But, in considering it, is Cowan a special player – not so much in terms of skills but in terms of his disposition?

For Cowan, Does Development Come First?

Cowan hasn’t yet faced the grind of an NHL season. Jumping into top-line minutes against the best defensemen in the world could expose him to situations he’s just not ready for. That’s not a knock on his talent—it’s about protecting his development.

This is a player who’s shown he can elevate his game when it matters most. Last spring, he led the London Knights on a deep Ontario Hockey League playoff run, piling up points and showing poise under pressure. He also won the league’s Most Outstanding Player award. Such accolades demonstrate his ability to lead a team at the junior level. His game is built on relentless forechecking, smart positioning, and a surprising ability to create plays in tight spaces. Those are fundamental NHL tools—but adjusting to the pace and physicality of the big league takes time.

For many fans, the safer bet is giving him top-six minutes with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. There, he can continue building confidence without the constant spotlight. A season in the AHL would allow him to refine his timing and consistency without the risk of being bumped down the lineup if things get rough.

Still, is that what’s best for the team and for Cowan? It’s hard to say.

Why Line Chemistry and Fit Matter for Cowan

The Maple Leafs’ lineup isn’t just about throwing skill together—it’s about balance. Matthews drives play on his own, but his linemates still need to complement his rhythm and cover defensively. William Nylander has the skill and experience to do that. Cowan, for all his potential, doesn’t yet have the reps. But if he gets them, then what?

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Moving him straight to the top line would also ripple through the rest of the lineup. If Cowan starts next to Matthews and Matthew Knies, the second line would logically add another player with scoring punch and/or defensive reliability. Such a move could become a significant trade-off (and second-line improvement) for a team trying to contend. Players like newcomer Matias Maccelli might become a solid fit with center John Tavares and Nylander, which would give the Maple Leafs’ second line some offensive jam.

Why Maple Leafs Fans Might Want to See What Cowan Could Do

It’s easy to see why people (like myself) want to see what Cowan might add to the team’s first line next to Matthews. He’s got energy, vision, and a fearless streak in his game. Putting him with Toronto’s superstar would instantly test his ceiling. And that could be just the test this youngster needs. Honestly, nothing has stopped him yet.

Sometimes, giving a young player that chance can accelerate development. It happened with Knies. Why not Cowan? Coaches occasionally use preseason to give rookies a taste of the big stage, and Cowan could benefit from that kind of look—even if it doesn’t stick.

But here’s the risk: if he struggles and ends up demoted, that could dent his confidence before it’s fully established. Still, the pushback here is that not much seems to faze this youngster. Confidence “shom-fidence” — Cowan plays. For a young player still developing his mental toughness, could a massive bump in the road take longer to recover? Or, for Cowan, not so much?

Matthews Remains a Constant, But Is Patience the Wiser Move

Amid all this speculation, one thing isn’t in question: Matthews himself. His scoring is elite, his defensive play continues to sharpen, and he’s steady regardless of who plays alongside him. He doesn’t need a rookie to lift his game—but whoever ends up next to him has to be ready to keep up.

Most evaluators see Cowan eventually fitting as a middle-six forward with the potential to rise higher if he continues to progress. That’s not a disappointment—it’s a realistic and exciting projection. Giving him a gradual introduction, perhaps with the Marlies this season and some trial NHL minutes, puts him in the best spot to succeed long-term.

Cowan and Knies represent the Maple Leafs’ future, and there’s no reason to rush. If Nylander gets locked onto Matthews’ wing, will the rest of the lineup fall into place more naturally? Coaches will tinker all season, searching for playoff-ready combinations. But the theme should stay the same: rookies grow best when you give them space to learn, not when you saddle them with instant pressure.

Still, what we don’t know is whether Cowan has the heart of a lion. If he does, could learning alongside Matthews jump his game in ways fans can’t even yet imagine?

The Bottom Line for Cowan and the Maple Leafs

The idea of Cowan stepping right into a top-line role beside Matthews is fun to imagine, but whether it’s the smartest move yet remains one of the biggest questions of the Maple Leafs’ upcoming season. His success and skill set show that he’s worth the hype, but will patience serve him and the Maple Leafs better than pushing too hard, too soon?

If Cowan is destined to be a big piece of Toronto’s future, he’ll get there—one step at a time. The biggest question is: What’s the wisest first step?