Should the Maple Leafs Go All-in if Matthews Is Out for the Season?

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ quest for the Stanley Cup has always centered around their star players, with Auston Matthews being the cornerstone of their offense. But what happens if the unthinkable occurs and Matthews is sidelined with an injury? What should happen if he’s out for the remainder of the season, including the crucial stretch leading to the playoffs or the playoffs themselves?

Should the Maple Leafs still go all-in at the 2025 Trade Deadline? Or would it be wiser to hold onto their prospects and their draft capital and build for the future? The fact is that the extent of Matthews injuries are unknown. We do know he’s struggling with something. Just how bad this something is remains a question.

As a result, this scenario isn’t just a hypothetical exercise—it’s a question of identity, strategy, and how much faith the Maple Leafs have in the rest of their roster.

The Truth Is that the Maple Leafs Don’t Need Matthews to Win the Stanley Cup

The truth is, the Maple Leafs can win without Matthews. It’s obvious that, because the Maple Leafs have not won Lord Stanley’s Cup and Matthews has only played in Toronto, that not having him on the roster is far from the kiss of death.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Other teams have claimed the Stanley Cup without a player of his caliber. These teams have relied instead on depth, structure, and contributions from across the lineup. If the Maple Leafs were to succeed in his absence like they have in the regular season (the team has a 42-23-2 record without Matthews all-time since he was drafted), it would raise an uncomfortable question about Matthews’ true value to the team. While he is undoubtedly one of the NHL’s premier talents and the franchise’s cornerstone, a deep playoff run without him might suggest that the Maple Leafs are less dependent on their superstar than previously believed.

Imagine a “what if.” What if Matthews were shut down for the season? Then, what if the Maple Leafs won without him in their lineup? It could also highlight the importance of building a roster with solid balance, where no single player is indispensable. This creates a fascinating dilemma: does Matthews’ absence expose the team’s strength as a whole, or does it diminish the significance of his impact?

Either Way (Matthews In or Out), the Case for Holding Onto Draft Capital

Without Matthews, the Maple Leafs lose one of the league’s best two-way centers and their most prolific goal scorer. His absence would make a deep playoff run exponentially more challenging, even with other stars like Mitch Marner and William Nylander in the lineup.

However, it’s important to restate that, while Matthews is undeniably the key to the Maple Leafs’ success, the team has yet to win a Stanley Cup—or even come close—with him in the lineup. Other teams without a Matthews-level superstar have managed to win championships, relying instead on depth, structure, and timely performances from their Matthews-less casts. Could the Maple Leafs, forced into a similar situation, find a way to succeed without him?

The answer may lie in their ability to adapt. With Matthews sidelined, the team could pivot to a more balanced, defense-first strategy and hope their remaining stars rise. Sometimes, losing a star player forces a team to simplify its game and rally together, creating an “us-against-the-world” mentality that can lead to unexpected success.

A player like Matthew Knies has already shown this ability since the first game he stepped on the ice for the team as a youngster fresh from the University of Minnesota. The youngsters have shown they can play a simple game and help the team win. It isn’t out of the question that other youngsters or depth players can step up in Matthews absence to hold the line for a playoff run. Is there another Nick Paul when we need him?

The Case for Going All-In Anyway

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs’ current roster is still strong, even without Matthews. Marner, Nylander, and John Tavares Nylander have shown they can carry the load offensively, and the Maple Leafs could rally around a “next-man-up” mentality. A trade deadline “get” of a Ryan O’Reilly type could help jump this group over the top.

Moreover, if Matthews’ injury is short-term and he could return during the playoffs, it might make sense to bolster the roster now. The playoffs are unpredictable, and teams with depth and resilience often thrive. Adding a top-four defenseman and a reliable third-line center at the deadline could help the Leafs survive Matthews’ absence and potentially go on a deep run if he returns.

There’s also a psychological factor. By going all-in, general manager Brad Treliving would send a strong message to the locker room and the fanbase: this team is still serious about winning, no matter the adversity. Could belief and momentum make up for a missing superstar?

Final Thoughts About the Maple Leafs Season

Should Matthews be injured, the Maple Leafs’ decision at the trade deadline would hinge on several factors: the severity of his injury, the team’s position in the standings, and the cost of potential trade targets. If Matthews is out long term, it might be prudent to play the long game and hold onto key assets. But if there’s any chance he can return for the playoffs, the Leafs should still consider going all-in.

After all, the Stanley Cup drought has lasted almost 60 years, and this roster—Matthews or not—still has the talent to compete if the right pieces are added. One thing is for certain: the Maple Leafs face a huge decision. Whether they push forward or pull back, the fate of their season—and possibly their future—will rest on how they navigate this potential crisis.