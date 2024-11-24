Sidney Crosby Scores 600th Career Goal

With his goal against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night (Nov. 23), Sidney Crosby has reached 600 goals in his illustrious career. He joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the second player in Pittsburgh Penguins history to reach 600 career goals with the franchise. He became the second active player to hit the mark, joining Alex Ovechkin (868). The Penguins joined the Red Wings (Gordie Howe & Steve Yzerman) as the only franchises with two players to reach the milestone.

Six hundred for Sid. Simply sensational. pic.twitter.com/bAifduv8We — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2024

Crosby had previously joined Ovechkin as the only active NHL players to score 500 goals, scoring against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart in the first period of the Penguins’ 5-4 overtime win at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 15, 2022. He scored two goals, including in overtime, and had an assist to reach 1,400 NHL points in the Penguins’ 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on April 10, 2022. He became the 22nd player to reach the milestone and third active, joining Joe Thornton and Ovechkin, and was the seventh-fastest to reach the mark, behind Wayne Gretzky (580 games), Lemieux (691), Marcel Dionne (1,022), Phil Esposito (1,070), Jaromir Jagr (1,086) and Steve Yzerman (1,093).

In October, Crosby reached 1,600 NHL points. He set up Malkin’s 500th NHL goal in the same game. He was the first NHL player to get to 1,600 points since Jagr had an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Oct. 6, 2011.