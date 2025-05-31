4 Players the Sirens Should Protect Ahead of the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has come to an end, so it is time to look toward the upcoming offseason. Ahead of the 2025 PWHL Entry Draft, an Expansion Draft will be held for PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle to head into the league with players to their names. Each of the original six teams will relinquish four players to the incoming West Coast teams. Luckily, each of the original six can protect three players before the Expansion Draft begins, and another once two players from their team are selected. Let’s look at who the New York Sirens are likely to protect.

Sarah Fillier

Sarah Fillier has had a stellar first season in the PWHL. After being drafted first overall by New York, Fillier played in all 30 games in the regular season. She recorded 29 points via 13 goals and 16 assists. Not only did she lead the Sirens in overall points, but she was second in the league; Hilary Knight also recorded 29 points, but scored 15 goals, earning her the top spot in the league.

Due to her incredible performance this season, it makes sense to protect Filier. Fans might question how Fillier is eligible for safety, as she is only signed to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season. However, the Sirens still hold the signing rights to players for up to two years after they are drafted. It took many months for Fillier to sign a contract with New York; the Draft occurred on June 10, 2024, and Fillier did not sign until Nov. 1, 2024. With such a competitive player, it calls into question whether or not Fillier will try to move to another team after New York’s nine-game losing streak in the middle of the season. On the other hand, Fillier had a great season and might want to stay in New York due to loyalty to the team that chose her first. Regardless, New York would be making a huge mistake by not protecting Fillier.

Corinne Schroeder

Although the Sirens did not have a great season overall, Corinne Schroeder had a stellar performance in the 2024-25 season. Schroeder played 20 games and went 10-8-1. In her 20 games, Schroeder allowed 47 goals but made 530 saves. She had a total goals-against average (GAA) of 2.43 and a save percentage (SV%) of .919.

Corinne Schroeder, New York Sirens (Photo by /PWHL)

Schroeder made history this season in several ways. She currently holds the PWHL goaltending record for most consecutive shutout minutes, with 128:33. She also became the first PWHL goalie to record four shutouts in a single season. The previous record was set by Kristen Campbell last season, with three shutouts.

A strong goaltender is a large part of your team’s backbone. Schroeder has proved once again in the 2024-25 season that she can hold this honor for New York. The Sirens have great backup goaltenders in Abigail Levy and Kayle Osborne, but Schroeder is clearly the starting goaltender for New York. Schroeder will turn 26 in August, so she still has several years in the league ahead of her.

Alex Carpenter

A strong power forward on the team, Alex Carpenter, is another player destined to be on the player protection list. She played in 26 games this season after she had to sit out for two weeks due to an injury. In those 26 games, Carpenter recorded 20 points via 11 goals and nine assists. She earned a plus-5 rating and managed to record zero penalty minutes. She won 52.8% of her faceoffs, 227 out of 430.

Related: PWHL Announces Expansion Draft Process

Carpenter had a strong season, earning the honor of wearing the “A” for alternate captain across her chest. She has demonstrated not only a strong performance on the ice but also a means of leadership both on and off the ice.

After Two Players Go – Ella Shelton

If these three are protected, there are several routes Vancouver and Seattle can go. If Abby Roque is left unprotected like predicted, it seems likely she would go first. Roque is a stellar forward, recording 17 points in all 30 games. She also scored the PWHL’s first Michigan goal. Following Roque, Jessie Eldridge would be next to go. Another star forward for the Sirens, Eldridge recorded 24 points in 30 games. With two forwards gone, the Sirens should protect one of their best defenders, Ella Shelton.

Shelton had to sit out a few games at the beginning of the season to recover from an injury she suffered in the first game. Once she returned to the ice, she played in 24 games and recorded 16 points via eight goals and eight assists. Three of those eight goals were power-play goals. Shelton is a strong defensive player, recording 32 hits this season.

Shelton made history last season in the first-ever PWHL game, becoming the first player to score a goal. She is a strong pillar in the foundation of the Sirens team and the league as a whole. Similar to Carpenter, Shelton demonstrated her leadership abilities last season and also donned the “A.”

Expansion Draft Is on June 9

Each of the original six teams needs to have their protection lists solidified by noon on Tuesday, June 3. The Exclusive Signing Window will open from 9:00 A.M. on June 4 until 5 P.M. on June 8. Here, Vancouver and Seattle can sign up to five players ahead of the official Expansion Draft, which will be held on June 9 at 8:30 P.M. EDT.