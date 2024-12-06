Slumping Rangers Must Face Some Hard Truths

After a red-hot 5-0-1 start to the season, the New York Rangers have hit a serious slump, dropping six of their last seven games. Now sitting at 13-10-1, they cling to the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but their recent play has been anything but encouraging. Long-standing issues with zone exits and rush defense have resurfaced, while goaltending—usually the team’s backbone—hasn’t been able to mask these flaws. This confluence of struggles has created a perfect storm, leaving the Rangers in a rut that only seems to deepen with each passing loss.

From Hot Start to Cold Reality

The Rangers have cycled through numerous line combinations during their recent slump, but head coach Peter Laviolette’s efforts to spark the team by shuffling defensive pairings and forward groups have yet to yield results. Now, the team is returning to the lines that powered their strong start to the season. This includes the effective trio of Will Cuylle, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko, as well as the reunited line of Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafrenière. However, the reunion of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Reilly Smith—who struggled earlier in the season—raises questions. When Brett Berard returns from his upper-body injury, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him slotted into that group to add a fresh dynamic.

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Rangers’ struggles can be traced back to their seventh game of the season, a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers—the same team that ended their Stanley Cup hopes last season. That game laid bare their defensive vulnerabilities and seemed to rekindle painful memories of postseason heartbreak. While they managed to hold things together for a few more games, the wheels truly began to fall off two games later in a demoralizing 6-1 blowout loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Since then, the Rangers have looked like a shadow of the team that reached two Eastern Conference Finals in the past three seasons, seemingly forgetting how to play cohesive defense—or how to rediscover the identity that once made them contenders.

In recent weeks, the Rangers have been engulfed in speculation regarding potential trades, coaching changes, and the future of general manager Chris Drury. Despite the swirling rumors, the organization has maintained its current course, opting only to adjust line combinations in an effort to halt its slide.

History offers a glimmer of hope: the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues were the league’s worst team on Jan. 2 before rallying to win the Stanley Cup. Similarly, the 2022-23 Florida Panthers barely secured a playoff spot yet advanced to the Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers overcame early-season struggles last seaon to reach the Cup Final, though they ultimately fell to the Panthers. These examples illustrate that a turnaround is possible, but it requires full commitment from the players.

Is a Culture Shift Coming?

If the Rangers’ slump continues, Drury may be compelled to take decisive action to instigate a cultural shift within the team. Reports have come out that Jacob Trouba will not play tonight for roster management purposes, so the first shoe seems to have dropped. Trade discussions have already surfaced, with reports indicating that both Trouba and veteran forward Kreider are available for trade. The Rangers’ current roster has yet to demonstrate the ability to “flip the switch” and achieve significant success, as they have not secured any major championships in recent years. While they have enjoyed strong regular seasons, the prolonged championship drought in New York suggests that parting ways with familiar faces may be necessary to foster a winning culture.

Although teams like the 2018-19 Blues and the 2022-23 Panthers have shown that mid-season turnarounds are possible, the Rangers’ internal dynamics present additional challenges. According to league sources and beat writers, there is considerable tension and frustration within the locker room, with players acknowledging the adversity they are facing. This discord complicates the path to recovery, making it imperative for the organization to address these issues promptly.

Now or Never for New York

The Rangers find themselves at a crossroads. A team that began the season with such promise is now grappling with issues that threaten to derail their campaign. While history has shown that mid-season slumps can be overcome, the Rangers’ struggles with defense, inconsistency, and locker room morale make their road to recovery particularly challenging. The clock is ticking for Drury and the rest of the organization to find solutions before this slump turns into a lost season.

If the Rangers want to avoid becoming yet another cautionary tale, they need to confront their shortcomings head-on. Whether through tactical adjustments, personnel changes, or cultural shifts, bold decisions will be required to right the ship. The talent on this roster remains undeniable, but talent alone won’t deliver the results their loyal fanbase demands.

This moment is pivotal—not just for this season, but for the trajectory of the franchise. The Rangers still have time to rewrite the narrative, but the question remains: do they have the resolve to rise to the occasion? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—standing still is no longer an option.