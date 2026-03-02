Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline, Thomas’ Return, Silver Linings and More

It has certainly been a tough season, and the rumor mill right now is enough to stress out any St. Louis Blues fan. Sitting at a difficult 22-29-9 record at the bottom of the Central Division, the franchise is clearly at a crossroads.

Here are the key storylines for the Blues over the next week, along with a look at their upcoming West Coast road trip.

The March 6 Trade Deadline Sell-Off

This is the dominating headline. With the Blues essentially out of the playoff race, General Manager Doug Armstrong is widely expected to be a major seller. Trade rumors are swirling heavily around core players.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington (who has one year left on his contract and a 14-team no-trade list) is reportedly drawing interest from several teams. Other veterans like Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn are also popping up on trade boards.

Robert Thomas’ Return and Uncertain Future

Star center Robert Thomas just returned to the lineup on March 1 against the Minnesota Wild. He missed 13 games due to a lower-body surgical procedure in January, followed by a brief personal leave of absence. Despite his return to the ice, insiders are reporting there is a “decent chance” he gets moved by the deadline, with his asking price understandably set extremely high.

Olympic Silver Linings

While the NHL season has been rough, Blues players recently had a strong showing at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Binnington and Colton Parayko returned with silver medals, and prospect Dalibor Dvorsky made headlines by setting Blues and NHL rookie Olympic points records.

Blues Schedule This Week

The Blues are hitting the road for a late-night West Coast swing this week. It will be a testing stretch, especially if the locker room gets shaken up by trades before the Friday deadline.

Date Opponent Location Time (EST/EDT) Wed, March 4 @ Seattle Kraken Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 PM EST Fri, March 6 @ San Jose Sharks SAP Center 10:00 PM EST Sun, March 8 @ Anaheim Ducks Honda Center 9:00 PM EDT

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