NHL Rumours: Thomas to Mammoth, Henrique Staying & Kings Forward Hunting

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start with the Utah Mammoth and how they have been linked to St. Louis Blues centre Robert Thomas. Next, we look at the Edmonton Oilers and the tough cap situation they are in, and how Adam Henrique will not waive his no-move clause. Finally, the Los Angeles Kings suffered another blow to the forward group and are continuing to look for an impact player.

With the 2026 Trade Deadline quickly approaching, there is expected to be a lot of movement. Many teams are looking to sell off their assets, and the buyer’s market could be strong, too.

Robert Thomas Likely to Be Moved; Mammoth Interested

On Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, Elliotte Friedman reported that there is a decent chance that Thomas will be moved by the deadline. There have been lots of teams interested in his services, and the Mammoth have entered the conversation.

Any time a centre is available, especially this season, there are quite a few teams linked.

The Mammoth have two good top-six centres with Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz, though Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts that he is likely to test free agency this offseason. Schmaltz could be a part of the return, or moved for other assets to bring in Thomas.

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Montreal Canadiens are still in the market for a second-line centre, and Thomas would be an excellent fit for them. With their current cap constraints and number of bodies in the forward group, Patrik Laine would likely have to go. Laine was linked to the Los Angeles Kings, but they reportedly don’t think he would be the right fit.

Related: NHL Rumours: Kraken Aggressive, Trocheck to Wild & Panthers Selling?

Montreal has more than enough assets to facilitate a deal for Thomas; it would be more of a matter of whether they think he is the right player for them and worth the ask.

The Boston Bruins are interested in a top-six centre, and Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco linked the two teams together, and a deal could certainly be made. They have been aggressive for a top-four defenseman, but an impact forward is also on their list.

Another team always looking to add would be the Carolina Hurricanes. They have had great performances throughout the season and sit atop the Eastern Conference. With good centre depth behind Sebastian Aho, they are still without a bona fide second-line centre. Thomas could be the piece to push them over the edge.

The ask for Thomas is very high, and rightfully so. He is an elite centre. While most teams interested would end up with him as their second-line centre, that shouldn’t take away from the fact that he is more than capable of filling a top-line centre role.

Adam Henrique Not Waiving No-Move Clause for Oilers

The Oilers have a lot of money tied up in underperforming players. It has been no secret that they have been trying to move Andrew Mangiapane, but there are no takers. He makes $3.6 million this season, as well as next, and that is turning many teams away.

Another player making too much money for their impact is Trent Frederic. After signing an eight-year deal with a salary of $3.85 million, he has only posted four points in 58 games. That is a contract that nobody would be willing to take.

Mattias Janmark could also be moved, though he only makes $1.45 million for this season and next.

Some believed that Henrique could be moved to clear some salary space, and there was a report floating around that he told the team he would be willing to waive his no-move clause.

That report was very plainspokenly shut down, with all of David Pagnotta, Darren Dreger, and Nick Alberga all saying it is absolutely not true, and that Henrique will not be willing to waive.

As they look to add to their roster, with the third-line centre and defense spots, and the goaltending is always a question mark for them. They could be busy, but until they find a way to clear salary, they are pretty constricted.

Kings Suffer Another Blow, Still Searching for Forward

Heading into the Olympic break, the Kings were pretty clear about their biggest need. They brought in Artemi Panarin to shore up the wingers, and suddenly looked very dangerous offensively.

Since that acquisition, Kevin Fiala was shut down for the rest of the season after an injury at the Olympics. Now, Andrei Kuzmenko has had surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

As mentioned above, Laine was a thought, but they have seemingly gone in another direction.

There are a lot of wingers out there who could be moved. They could look at the Vancouver Canucks and see what the prices for Brock Boeser or Conor Garland are, they could see what the Dallas Stars plan on doing with Jason Robertson, or they could even look at the Nashville Predators as a trade partner.

With the Predators, Steven Stamkos is reportedly unwilling to waive his no-move clause. Other wingers available include Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Bunting, two players they are shopping.