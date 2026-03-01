New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of February

The New Jersey Devils played just five games throughout February, with seven players participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics in between. All in all, they closed out the month with a 1-4-0 record, visibly struggling while trying to end the season on a high note. With so many familiar issues resurfacing, all eyes will be on general manager Tom Fitzgerald as the NHL trade deadline quickly approaches.

Luckily, star defenseman Luke Hughes returned to the lineup on Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues, bringing the team one step closer to having a fully healthy group. After dealing with a never-ending carousel of injuries this season, staying healthy should be one of the Devils’ top priorities.

In the latest installment of the “Three Stars of the Month” series for The Hockey Writers, here are the players who made the biggest impact throughout February.

Third Star: Nico Hischier

The Devils might be battling inconsistencies, but one thing is certain: Nico Hischier has been the exact kind of leader the team needs. Currently leading the club in both goals (20) and points (43), he’s been their best all-situations player, manning the top line while also putting up solid defensive metrics.

Hischier scored the Devils’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders at the beginning of the month, before heading off to Milan to play for Team Switzerland in the Olympics. He served as an alternate captain for his home country, and finished the tournament with one goal and three assists.

Much like his role on the Devils, he was an elite top-line, two-way center, especially during the qualifying round. In Switzerland’s 3-0 win over Italy, Hischier earned two assists in the opening period, then sealed the deal with a goal of his own in the third. He was also dominant in the faceoff circle, with a win percentage (FO%) of 58.

Compared to last season, his point production has dipped slightly, but he remains near the top of the league in shots on goal. The average NHL forward records 66 shots, whereas Hischier ranks in the 95th percentile with 159. According to data from Natural Stat Trick, he registers 14.6 shot attempts, 10.13 scoring chances, and 4.9 high-danger scoring chances every 60 minutes. Once again, Hischier is doing it all for the Devils, and his leadership has been one of the team’s only constants this season.

Second Star: Timo Meier

Timo Meier might not have recorded any points with the Devils before the break, but he was arguably one of the best players for Team Switzerland at the Olympics. He rounded out the men’s hockey tournament with three goals and four assists, while also becoming the first Swiss NHL player to have a multi-goal Olympic game. His three-point opening game against France set the bar high, as did his other multipoint performances against Czechia and Italy.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his infamous “March Meier Madness,” especially after he scored seven goals and tallied nine points last season. What’s even more exciting is that the Devils will face Hudson River rivals, the New York Rangers, three times throughout March.

Brought home some of that Milan magic. pic.twitter.com/Z2Rp3Ckg3h — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 26, 2026

Since the NHL has resumed, Meier has already scored two goals, which included the opening goal in the Devils’ much-needed 3-1 victory over the Blues. Moving forward, the team will look to him as a crucial top-six forward, making an impact with his goalscoring, physicality, and special-teams contributions.

First Star: Jack Hughes

This season has held numerous misfortunes for Jack Hughes. He’s missed a total of 21 games, starting with an accidental hand injury at a team dinner that required surgery. Then, headed into the break, he was absent from the Devils’ final three games, suffering from a groin strain.

Heading into the Olympics, it appeared that he would have a lesser role, especially after struggling in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. But he was quick to make the most of his limited ice time, with two primary assists on linemate Brock Nelson’s goals in the USA’s 5-1 win over Latvia. He recorded a goal in the following game against Denmark, then scored twice in the semifinals against Slovakia.

Slowly but surely, he earned a spot on the third line, becoming a top scorer by the time the United States advanced to the gold medal game. He rose to the challenge in 3-on-3 overtime against Canada, scoring the golden goal that propelled Team USA to victory. After a mildly disappointing, injury-burdened season, Hughes has pulled off an epic comeback — one that will hopefully translate to the home stretch in New Jersey.

Now that the Devils are back in action after the break, fans will expect Hughes to be a top contributor. He already has three assists in three games and must stay healthy if the team has any chance at wrapping up the season with a strong performance.

Looking Ahead to March

The Devils have a busy March ahead of them, opening the month with back-to-back matchups against the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fans will enjoy a seven-game homestand at Prudential Center, and then the team will embark on a five-game road trip. There will also be two tough Metro contests toward the end of the month, with the Devils facing the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Right now, the biggest question will be whether or not the Devils can reconcile their current situation, whether it be via trades or a performance reset. Either way, the team must re-evaluate its current mindset if it wants to remain in the win column.