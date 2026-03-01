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Devils Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines — Trade Deadline Possibilities, Losing Streak Finally Ends, and More

Donnah C. 4 min read COM

The New Jersey Devils are headed into March looking for redemption after going 1-4-0 throughout February. Following a short road trip, the team will begin a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, and four games are slated for this week. With just 22 games left in the season — and the March 6 trade deadline fast approaching — all eyes will be on the Devils to see how they’ll attempt to resolve their disappointing situation.

With that being said, here are a few storylines to follow for the week of March 1 – March 8, 2026.

Trade Deadline Possibilities

Now that the Devils’ playoff chances have virtually disappeared, it’s high time the team went through a restructure. There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding the team all season long, but action is needed now more than ever.

In January, the Devils benched defenseman Dougie Hamilton, and many believed that his days in New Jersey were numbered. Since then, his point production has skyrocketed, but there’s still a good chance he could be dealt at the trade deadline, especially when taking his $9 million cap hit into consideration.

Nico Hischier New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A few other Devils who could also be moved include Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, and Brenden Dillon, all of whom have struggled to meet expectations this season. All in all, it would be surprising if the Devils didn’t pull off a significant move before the deadline or make short-term adjustments to set the team up for future success.

Related: Every NHL Team’s Biggest Need Heading Into the 2026 Offseason · Today in Hockey History: June 10 · The NHL Needs a Most Improved Player Award

Losing Streak Finally Ends

Fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when the Devils broke their five-game losing streak, which began at the end of January against the Ottawa Senators. So their 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues could not have come at a better time, allowing the team to end their road trip on a high note.

It all started with the opening goal, courtesy of Timo Meier, which put the Devils on the board first at the start of the second period. (The last time the Devils scored the first goal and pulled off a win was Jan. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.)

The Devils stayed dominant for the remainder of the game, with a power-play goal from Dougie Hamilton and an empty-netter from Nico Hischier to seal the deal. But will they be able to build off the momentum of Saturday night’s win?

Possible Redemption on Seven-Game Homestand

The Devils’ upcoming stretch of home games is the perfect opportunity for redemption. So far this season, they are 13-13-2 at Prudential Center and most recently lost all three of their February home games. There’s no denying that fans have become disheartened by the Devils’ recent performance, struck time and time again by surrendering the first goal, lacking confidence, and falling apart in the third period.

If they can manage to earn eight points in two sets of back-to-back games this week, it would serve as a huge morale boost. The hope was that the Devils could regroup after the Olympic break, and they’re still fighting to bounce back. A few wins at home could be just what the team needs to start believing in their group again.

Devils Schedule March 1 — March 8

DateOpponentTime (ET)VenueNotes
Tues, March 3vs. Florida Panthers7:00 PMPrudential CenterSeeking redemption after a 1-0 loss in November
Wed, March 4vs. Toronto Maple Leafs7:00 PMPrudential CenterHead coach Sheldon Keefe faces off against his former team
Sat, March 7vs. New York Rangers3:00 PMPrudential CenterFirst showdown of the season against Hudson River rivals
Sun, March 8vs. Detroit Red Wings7:00 PMPrudential CenterThe second of three matchups this season

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Donnah Campbell

Donnah Campbell

Donnah Campbell is a contributor for The Hockey Writers' New Jersey Devils team. She is a graduate of Rowan University, with the utmost passion and respect for hockey. This is her second season covering the Devils, but she also creates hockey-related social media content. For additional Devils hockey coverage, you can follow her @donnah_13 on X.

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