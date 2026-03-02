Jets Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline Week, Toews Staying Put and More

It is a critical and somewhat stressful week for the Winnipeg Jets and their fans. The team is sitting well outside the playoff picture, and the upcoming days are going to dictate the direction of their franchise for the rest of the season and potentially for years to come.

The March 6 NHL Trade Deadline

This is the biggest cloud hanging over the team. Sitting nine points out of a playoff spot with a sub-.500 record, the Jets are expected to act as “cautious sellers” ahead of Friday’s 3:00 PM ET deadline. Management is reportedly focusing on reshaping the roster for next year rather than executing a full “fire sale” rebuild.

Who Is on the Trade Block?

Pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) like Luke Schenn, Tanner Pearson, and Gustav Nyquist are prime candidates to be moved for draft capital.

There is also heavy chatter around polarizing defenseman Logan Stanley and whether the Jets will trade him if a contract extension isn’t reached this week.

Jonathan Toews Staying Put

Despite the trade deadline looming, veteran Jonathan Toews (who signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason) has publicly stated he will not waive his no-movement clause. He has expressed that he wants to stay and keep playing for his hometown team.

Overtime Woes and the “OT Bug”

The Jets are coming off a frustrating 2-1 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, March 1. They have been struggling heavily in 3-on-3 overtime scenarios recently, dropping crucial points when they desperately needed them to stay alive in the Wild Card race.

Jets Upcoming Schedule

After wrapping up a tough road trip, the Jets return to the Canada Life Centre for their longest homestand of the 2025-26 season. They play 16 games this month, with 10 of them at home. If they have any miraculous playoff push left in them, it has to start right now on home ice.

However, they will be facing a mixed bag of opponents, starting with a struggling Chicago Blackhawks team before taking on a heavy-hitting Tampa Bay Lightning squad and a conference rival in the Vancouver Canucks. Because the trade deadline lands right in the middle of this homestand, the roster that takes the ice on Saturday against Vancouver could look noticeably different than the one playing on Tuesday.

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Tuesday, Mar. 3 vs. Chicago Blackhawks Canada Life Centre 7:00 PM Thursday, Mar. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Canada Life Centre 7:00 PM Saturday, Mar. 7 vs. Vancouver Canucks Canada Life Centre 6:00 PM

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