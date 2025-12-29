Sweden Defeats Germany 8-1 in 2026 World Juniors

On day four of the 2026 World Junior Championship, Monday, Dec. 29, many Minnesotans were digging out after receiving quite a bit of snow, but Sweden and Germany were ready for their matchup early that afternoon. Sweden looked to keep their win streak alive while Germany looked to get their first win of the tournament.

Related: Guide to the 2026 World Junior Championship

Linus Vieillard was in the net for Germany, while Herman Liv was in the net for Sweden. The game started out evenly matched, but Sweden pulled ahead in the second period and took a commanding lead. They added to it in the final period and took the win 8-1.

Game Recap

Sweden got themselves on the scoreboard first with a goal from Anton Frondell on the power play. Alfons Freij and Victor Eklund recorded the assists that made it 1-0. Germany answered back later in the period with a goal from Elias Pul. Maxim Schäfer tallied the lone assist that tied the game 1-1. Those were the only goals in the period, and they went into the second tied.

Sweden took the lead in the second period with a goal from Viggo Björck. Sascha Boumedienne and Felix Öhrqvist assisted him. They extended their lead with a goal from Jack Berglund that made it 3-1 later in the period. Leo Sahlin Wallenius and Felix Carell assisted him.

Viggo Björck, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Björck scored on the power play a short time later, which gave his team a 4-1 lead and was his second of the game. Sahlin Wallenius and Liam Danielsson assisted him. Sweden added one more goal before the end of the middle period from Öhrqvist. Boumedienne assisted him, which made it 5-1. That was the final goal of the period, and Sweden took the lead into the third period.

Sweden’s Frondell scored his second of the game, also on the power play, which made it 6-1 early in the third period. Freij recorded the lone assist. Sweden added another goal late in the period on the power play from Danielsson that made it 7-1. Lucas Pettersson and Eddie Genborg assisted him. Sweden scored one final goal in the final seconds of the game from Berglund to make it 8-1. Pettersson and Genborg assisted him to take the win.

Germany will be back in action in their final preliminary round game on Tuesday, Dec. 30, when they face Switzerland. Sweden will be off on Tuesday but back in action on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, when they face USA in their final preliminary round game.