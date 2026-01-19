Switzerland Women’s Olympic Hockey: 3 Players to Watch

The start of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is less than a month away, and excitement is mounting for the exciting, fast-paced, and competitive ice hockey tournaments. Switzerland’s women’s team will be eagerly chasing a medal this time around, as they placed fourth in Beijing 2022.

“We have a very well-balanced team with a wealth of international experience and a strong mix of experience and dynamism,” said head coach Colin Muller. “Many players are familiar with the demands of the Olympic level and know what it takes to succeed on this stage. Our focus is on performing as a cohesive team and playing our best hockey in every game.”

A handful of superstars have a place on the roster. Andrea Brändli, Nicole Vallario, and Alina Müller will be forces to be reckoned with. The eyes of the world will be on these three players, and based on past performances, they will not disappoint.

Andrea Brändli

Brändli is a goaltender who currently plays for the Swedish Women’s Hockey League (SDHL), the country’s premier professional women’s league. She is playing with Frolunda HC this season, and has previously played with MoDo Hockey, Boston University, and The Ohio State University.

She has a career-high save percentage (SV%) of .944 this season and has averaged just 1.54 goals against in 20 games. Her 15-5-0 record is nothing short of impressive. Brändli, 28, is expected to be the top goalie in next season’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) draft. She is likely to be the starter for Switzerland and will be backed up by SC Bern’s Saskia Maurer and Union College’s Monja Wagner.

Alina Müller

Müller is in her third season with the PWHL’s Boston Fleet and was part of their inaugural lineup. She has been a valuable member of their roster and a playmaker time and time again. In her time in the PWHL, she has amassed 42 points in 63 games and is projected to finish the season with 13 points in 24 games.

Alina Müller, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

She joined the PWHL after spending four seasons with Northeastern University, where she was a superstar. In her senior season with the team, she totaled an astounding 60 points in 38 games. She is offensively-minded, skilled, and accurate in her passing and puckhandling in addition to quick in both her thinking and skating.

This will be the 10th time Müller has joined Switzerland in an international competition as an adult. She has previously been a part of the national team in the Women’s World Championship and other international competitions. As a junior, she also played on the team in the Women’s World Championship. She is sure to be a strong presence up front as Switzerland eagerly chases gold.

Nicole Vallario

Vallario stands out as one of the few members of Switzerland’s squad with North American Hockey experience. The 24-year-old defender is in her first season in the PWHL as a reserve member of the New York Sirens, and also plays in the SWHL on the EVZ Women’s Team. Vallario previously played at the University of St. Thomas in the NCAA for four seasons.

She also has extensive experience in international play, as she has represented her home country in international competition every season since 2015-16. This is her second Olympic appearance as she was also part of Switzerland’s tournament in the 2022 Games.

She is a steady, controlled, and reliable defender. While you will not find her name on the score sheet often, she knows her job in the lineup and does it well. This season, Vallario has six points in 15 games with EVZ. She scored her first PWHL goal in the Sirens’ home opener against the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

Keep an eye on Brändli, Vallario, and Müller in this year’s Olympics, and you will not be disappointed. They are sure to bring offensive and defensive prowess, elite hockey IQ, and be valued members of Team Switzerland as they seek to earn a medal in Milan.